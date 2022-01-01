Grilled chicken in New Bern
New Bern restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about The Country Biscuit
The Country Biscuit
809 Broad Street, New Bern
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$7.25
All the yumminess you love in a salad...
🧀 cheddar cheese 🥒 cucumbers 🍅 tomatoes
fresh romaine 🥬 lettuce • olives topped with grilled chicken...don’t forget to order your drink🥤 and dressing choice
More about SARA'S BIG APPLE
SARA'S BIG APPLE
1150 Broad Creek Road, New Bern
|Grilled Or Breaded Chicken
Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub roll. Choice or Grilled Chicken or Breaded Chicken topped with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo