Thai

Thai Angel 247 Craven St.

review star

No reviews yet

247 Craven St.

New Bern, NC 28560

Popular Items

Veggie Crispy Roll
Pad Thai
Spicy & Sour Soup -TOM YUM GOONG (Gluten Free)

Appetizers

Veggie Crispy Roll

Veggie Crispy Roll

$5.99

Mixture of vegetables in a crispy lumpia wrapper served with Thai sweet and sour plum sauce

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$5.99

Golden fired bean curd served with sweet & sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.

Chicken Vegetable Dumpling (Streamed)

Chicken Vegetable Dumpling (Streamed)

$7.99

Chicken vegetable dumpling. Served with sweet dumpling sauce

Chicken Vegetable Dumpling (Fried)

Chicken Vegetable Dumpling (Fried)

$7.99

Fried chicken vegetable dumpling. Served with sweet sauce.

Summer Roll (Special)

$10.99
Shrimp Angel

Shrimp Angel

$8.99

Deep fried stuffed shrimp and minced chicken seasoned with pepper and garlic in a crispy lumpia wrapper served with plum sauce.

Angel Wings

Angel Wings

$8.99

Deep fried chicken wings with Thai sweet chili sauce.

Chicken Sa-Tay (Gluten Free)

Chicken Sa-Tay (Gluten Free)

$9.99

Skewered chicken marinated in coconut milk and light curry sauce, grilled and served with peanut dipping sauce and cucumber sauce.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$9.99

A sampling of Thai appetizers: fried calamari, crispy rolls, and shrimp angels.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$10.99

Sauteed' meatballs topped with sweet and sour sauce.

Thai Angel Special

Thai Angel Special

$13.99

Soup

Dumpling Soup

Dumpling Soup

$4.99

Chicken vegetable dumpling in a light seasoned broth.

Vegetables Coconut Soup (Gluten Free)

$5.99

Mixed vegetables in a creamy coconut broth.

Chicken Coconut Soup (Gluten Free)

$5.99

Sliced of chicken breast and mushroom simmered in a creamy coconut broth.

Spicy & Sour Soup -TOM YUM GOONG (Gluten Free)

$5.99

Shrimp, mushroom, chili in a traditional spicy lemongrass soup.

Salad

Salad (Gluten Free)

$6.99

Mixed green salad served with peanut, ginger or ranch dressing.

Papaya Salad (Gluten Free)

$9.99

Shredded green papaya mixed with string beans, carrot, tomato, peanuts, and lime juice.

Entrees

Kapow

Choice of meat sautéed with garlic, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onions, and basil leaves.

Ginger

Choice of meat stir-fried with fresh ginger, onions, mushrooms, and scallions in a ginger sauce.

Sweet & Sour

Choice of meat sautéed with tomatoes, sweet peppers, onions, scallions, and pineapple in a sweet and sour sauce.

Stir-Fried Vegetables

Choice of meat stir-fried with a medley of mixed vegetables in light garlic sauce.

Cashew Nuts

Tender slices of meat sautéed with cashew nuts, onions, scallions, and sweet peppers in savory sauce.

Thai General Chicken

$16.99

Deep fried tender slices of chicken breast with vegetables in sweet sauce.

Curries

Red

Red

Your choice of meat simmered in traditional red curry and coconut milk with eggplant, sweet peppers, and basil leaves.

Green

Your choice of meat simmered in traditional green curry and coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, sweet peppers, and basil leaves.

Panang

Your choice of meat simmered in traditional panang curry and coconut milk with green peas, carrots, sweet peppers, string beans and basil leaves.

Pik-Khing

Pik-Khing

Your choice of meat stir-fried with string beans, carrots, and shredded kaffir lime leaves in curry paste.

Yellow

Noodles and Fried Rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

Thai traditional dish, rice noodles stir-fried with your choice of meat, scallions, bean sprouts, eggs, and crush peanuts.

Pad Se-Ew

Pad Se-Ew

Your choice of stir-fried meat with broccoli, egg, and rice noodle in soy sauce.

Drunken Noodles

Your choice of stir-fried meat with rice noodle, fresh vegetables, and basil leaves.

Extra Jasmine Rice

$1.99

Special Dishes

Sweet Angel

Sweet Angel

$22.99

Shrimp and chicken breast sautéed with fresh mango, asparagus, carrots, and mushrooms in a luscious sea of mango sauce.

Swimming Rama

$22.99

Marinated shrimps and chicken breast on a bed of asparagus with savory peanut sauce.

Royal of the Sea

$24.99

Combination of shrimps, scallops, and squids sautéed with sweet peppers, garlic, mushrooms, onions, and basil leaves.

Seafood Ginger

$24.99

Shrimp, squid, and scallops sautéed with fresh ginger, onions, mushrooms, and scallions.

Crispy Duck

$25.99

Boneless crispy duck topped with cashew nuts, pineapple, mushrooms, baby corn, sweet peas, and carrots.

Duck Kapow

$25.99

Boneless duck topped with sautéed sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, and basil leaves.

Grouper & Shrimp Kapow

$28.99

Grouper & Shrimp Ginger

$28.99Out of stock

Grouper & Shrimp Panang

$28.99

Grouper & Seafood Rama

$31.99Out of stock

Extra Jasmine Rice

$1.99

Gang Ped

$27.00

Chef's Recommendation

Soft Shell Crab & Shrimp

Soft Shell Crab & Shrimp

Out of stock
Duck

Duck

Boneless crispy duck simmered in traditional curry and coconut milk. Choose: Red, Green, or Panang Curry.

Vegetarian Dishes

Veggie Pad Thai

$15.99

Veggie Drunken Noodles

$15.99

Veggie Cashew Nut

$15.99

Side Orders

Jasmine Rice

$1.99

Streamed Noodles

$2.49

Streamed Vegetables

$2.99

Peanut Sauce

$1.49

Cucumber Sauce

$1.49

Plum Sauce

$1.49

Dumpling Sauce

$1.49

Sweet Sauce

$1.49

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.29
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.29
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99
Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99
1/2 & 1/2 Tea

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.99
Coke

Coke

$2.49
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.49
Sprite

Sprite

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Club soda

$2.49
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

1st Authentic Thai Food in Historic Downtown New Bern

Location

247 Craven St., New Bern, NC 28560

Directions

Gallery
Thai Angel image
Thai Angel image
Thai Angel image
Map
