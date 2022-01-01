Thai Angel 247 Craven St.
247 Craven St.
New Bern, NC 28560
Appetizers
Veggie Crispy Roll
Mixture of vegetables in a crispy lumpia wrapper served with Thai sweet and sour plum sauce
Fried Tofu
Golden fired bean curd served with sweet & sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
Chicken Vegetable Dumpling (Streamed)
Chicken vegetable dumpling. Served with sweet dumpling sauce
Chicken Vegetable Dumpling (Fried)
Fried chicken vegetable dumpling. Served with sweet sauce.
Shrimp Angel
Deep fried stuffed shrimp and minced chicken seasoned with pepper and garlic in a crispy lumpia wrapper served with plum sauce.
Angel Wings
Deep fried chicken wings with Thai sweet chili sauce.
Chicken Sa-Tay (Gluten Free)
Skewered chicken marinated in coconut milk and light curry sauce, grilled and served with peanut dipping sauce and cucumber sauce.
Fried Calamari
A sampling of Thai appetizers: fried calamari, crispy rolls, and shrimp angels.
Meatballs
Sauteed' meatballs topped with sweet and sour sauce.
Soup
Dumpling Soup
Chicken vegetable dumpling in a light seasoned broth.
Vegetables Coconut Soup (Gluten Free)
Mixed vegetables in a creamy coconut broth.
Chicken Coconut Soup (Gluten Free)
Sliced of chicken breast and mushroom simmered in a creamy coconut broth.
Spicy & Sour Soup -TOM YUM GOONG (Gluten Free)
Shrimp, mushroom, chili in a traditional spicy lemongrass soup.
Entrees
Kapow
Choice of meat sautéed with garlic, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onions, and basil leaves.
Ginger
Choice of meat stir-fried with fresh ginger, onions, mushrooms, and scallions in a ginger sauce.
Sweet & Sour
Choice of meat sautéed with tomatoes, sweet peppers, onions, scallions, and pineapple in a sweet and sour sauce.
Stir-Fried Vegetables
Choice of meat stir-fried with a medley of mixed vegetables in light garlic sauce.
Cashew Nuts
Tender slices of meat sautéed with cashew nuts, onions, scallions, and sweet peppers in savory sauce.
Thai General Chicken
Deep fried tender slices of chicken breast with vegetables in sweet sauce.
Curries
Red
Your choice of meat simmered in traditional red curry and coconut milk with eggplant, sweet peppers, and basil leaves.
Green
Your choice of meat simmered in traditional green curry and coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, sweet peppers, and basil leaves.
Panang
Your choice of meat simmered in traditional panang curry and coconut milk with green peas, carrots, sweet peppers, string beans and basil leaves.
Pik-Khing
Your choice of meat stir-fried with string beans, carrots, and shredded kaffir lime leaves in curry paste.
Yellow
Noodles and Fried Rice
Pad Thai
Thai traditional dish, rice noodles stir-fried with your choice of meat, scallions, bean sprouts, eggs, and crush peanuts.
Pad Se-Ew
Your choice of stir-fried meat with broccoli, egg, and rice noodle in soy sauce.
Drunken Noodles
Your choice of stir-fried meat with rice noodle, fresh vegetables, and basil leaves.
Special Dishes
Sweet Angel
Shrimp and chicken breast sautéed with fresh mango, asparagus, carrots, and mushrooms in a luscious sea of mango sauce.
Swimming Rama
Marinated shrimps and chicken breast on a bed of asparagus with savory peanut sauce.
Royal of the Sea
Combination of shrimps, scallops, and squids sautéed with sweet peppers, garlic, mushrooms, onions, and basil leaves.
Seafood Ginger
Shrimp, squid, and scallops sautéed with fresh ginger, onions, mushrooms, and scallions.
Crispy Duck
Boneless crispy duck topped with cashew nuts, pineapple, mushrooms, baby corn, sweet peas, and carrots.
Duck Kapow
Boneless duck topped with sautéed sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, and basil leaves.
Grouper & Shrimp Kapow
Grouper & Shrimp Ginger
Grouper & Shrimp Panang
Grouper & Seafood Rama
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
1st Authentic Thai Food in Historic Downtown New Bern
