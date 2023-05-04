Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coastal Cantina 1236 Duck Road

1236 Duck Road

Kitty Hawk, NC 27949

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Salsa & Chips

*Complimentary* House made char-grilled salsa served with corn tortilla chips

Queso & Chips

$7.43

A blend of Mexican Cheeses with Green Chiles and Cilantro. Served with Corn Tortilla Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$8.35

Fresh Avocado with Tomato, Garlic, Lime, Onion and Cilantro. Served with Corn Tortilla Chips

Salads

Cantina Salad

$8.35

Romaine Lettuce, Queso Fresco, Olives, Tomatoes served in a Grilled Flour Tortilla Shell with Baja Dressing on the side.

Ticos Taco Salad

$8.35

Caesar Salad

$8.35

Tacos

Soft Tacos (2)

2 Soft Tacos on Flour or Corn Tortillas served with sides of Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream.

Southwest Chicken Tacos

$10.21

Southwest Chicken with Peppers, Onions and Shredded Cheese in Flour or Corn Tortillas

Pulled Beef Tacos

$10.21

Seasoned Pulled Beef with Peppers, Onions and Shredded Cheese in Flour or Corn Tortillas

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$11.14

Slow Cooked Pork mixed with Onions and Cilantro served with Peppers, and Shredded Cheese in Flour or Corn Tortillas. *Cannot be made without Onions or Cilantro.

Mahi Tacos

$12.99

Blackened Mahi with Chipotle Marinade, Jicama Slaw and Chili Lime Mayo in Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Pato Tacos

$12.99

Duck Confit roasted with Cilantro and Onions, topped with Queso Fresco in Flour or Corn Tortillas. * Cannot be made without Cilantro or Onions

Burritos and Bowls

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$10.21

Pork Carnitas Burrito

$12.07

Ropa Vieja Burrito

$10.21

Veggie Burrito

$8.35

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$10.21

Pork Carnitas Bowl

$12.07

Ropa Vieja Bowl

$10.21

Veggie Bowl

$8.35

Quesadillas

Black Bean Quesadilla

$9.28

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.21

Pulled Beef Quesadilla

$10.21

Crab Quesadilla

$14.84

Pizzadillas

Pato Pizzadilla

$14.84

Crab Pizzadilla

$16.71

Kid's Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.64

Chicken Taco (1)

$4.64

One Flour Tortilla with Chicken and Cheese

Kids Plate

$6.50

Chicken, Rice, Black Beans, Cheese and a Flour Tortilla

Alcohol

Draft Beer

Draft Beer

$7.43

Pitcher

$18.56

$5 Draft

$4.64

Wine

Glass Wine

$7.43

Wine Bottle

$23.21

Wine Cocktails

Margarita

$9.28

Sangria

$7.43

Mimosa

$8.35

Frose

$9.28

Frozen Sangria

$9.28

Frozen Margarita

$9.28

Beverages

Drinks

DRINK

$2.78

Coke

$2.78

Diet Coke

$2.78

Sprite

$2.78

Apple Juice

$2.78

Unsweet Tea

$2.78

Sweet Tea

$2.78

Lemonade

$2.78

Bottle Water

$2.78

Jarritos

$2.78

San Peligrino

$3.72

Virgin Daiquiris

Virgin Strawberry

$7.43

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.43

Virgin Mango

$7.43

A La Carte

A la Carte

2 oz Guacamole

$1.86

Queso 5 oz

$2.78

Rice

$1.86

Black Beans

$1.86

Sour Cream

$0.24

Side Jicama

$1.86

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.93

Guacamole 8 oz

$7.43

Guacamole 16 oz

$16.71

Queso 8 oz

$6.50

Queso 16 0z

$14.84

Salsa 8 0z

$4.64

Salsa 16 0z

$9.28

Cup of Protein

Beef 8 oz

$3.72

Pork 8 oz

$4.65

Mahi 8 oz

$5.57

Chicken 8 oz

$4.64

Family Pack

10 Person Family Pack

$125.00

20 Person Family Pack

$250.00

Retail

Old Skool

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Casual soundfront Tex Mex!

1236 Duck Road, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949

