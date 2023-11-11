The Kill Devil Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Kill Devil Grill, where we're all about riding the wave of coastal vibes and epic flavors. Located right in the heart of Kill Devil Hills, we're stoked to serve up righteous dishes with a Southern twist. Our menu is a wild mix of fresh sea treasures, killer burgers, and classic American munchies, all in a laid-back, beachy atmosphere.
Location
2008 South Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pigman’s Bar-B-Que - 1606 S Croatan Hwy
No Reviews
1606 S Croatan Hwy Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948
View restaurant
Nags Head Pizza Company - MP 12.5 on beach road
4.6 • 515
4036 South Virginia Dare Trail Nags Head, NC 27959
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kill Devil Hills
More near Kill Devil Hills