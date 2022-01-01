- Home
Pigman’s Bar-B-Que 1606 S Croatan Hwy
1606 S Croatan Hwy
Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948
Picnics To Go
The Piglet (serves 8)
3 lbs. Pork BBQ, 2 lbs. BBQ Baked Beans, 2 lbs. Coleslaw, 3 orders Hushpuppies.
The Swine (serves 12)
4 lbs. Pork BBQ, 3 lbs. BBQ Baked Beans, 3 lbs. Coleslaw, 4 orders Hushpuppies.
The Potbelly (serves 16)
5 lbs. Pork BBQ, 4 lbs. BBQ Baked Beans, 4 lbs. Coleslaw, 5 orders Hushpuppies
Whole Slab of Ribs
Whole slab of fall off the bone St. Louis style ribs, dry rubbed and smoked for 4 hours, then basted with our sweet Rib Roarin' Sauce
16 pack of Buns
By The Pound
LB Pork BBQ
Slowly smoked pork butt, hand pulled then mixed with our tangy, Eastern NC style vinegar-based Regular sauce.
LB Beef BBQ
Slowly smoked beef brisket, chopped then mixed with our sweet, tomato-based Rib Roarin' sauce.
LB Turkey-Que
All white turkey breast slowly smoked, chopped then smothered in our sweet tomato-based Rib Roarin' sauce.
LB Tuna-Que
Fresh, locally caught Yellowfin tuna, slowly smoked then flaked-up into our tangy Grillin Sauce. We add a touch of Soy Sauce for flavor. Unbelievable!
LB Baked Beans
Slowly cooked BBQ baked beans with just the right amount of sweetness. Meat-free.
LB Coleslaw
Sweet and creamy with a pinch of celery seed for added flavor.
LB Potato Salad
Mayonnaise-based recipe with red skin potatoes, celery, onion, green pepper and a few secret spices. (contains eggs)
LB Brunswick Stew
Chicken stock base with chopped Pork BBQ, Beef BBQ, and Chicken BBQ with a medley of vegetables. The first bite will be sweet with a pinch of heat on the back end.
LB Green Beans
Country style green beans seasoned with pork and spices.
LB Mac N' Cheese
Macaroni folded into a creamy white cheddar sauce.
LB Collards
Slow cooked and seasoned with pork and spices.
Pigman's Plates
Whole Slab Rib Plate
Whole slab of fall off the bone St. Louis style ribs served with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, and BBQ Baked Beans
Half Rack Rib Plate
Half slab of fall off the bone St. Louis style ribs erved with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, and BBQ Baked Beans
Pork BBQ Plate
Slowly smoked pork butt, hand pulled then mixed with our tangy, Eastern NC style vinegar-based Regular sauce. Served with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, BBQ Baked Beans, and a bun on the side
Beef BBQ Plate
Beef Brisket chopped then mixed with our sweet, tomato-based Rib Roarin' sauce. Served with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, BBQ Baked Beans, and a bun on the side
Turkey-Que Plate
All white turkey breast slowly smoked, chopped then smothered in our sweet tomato-based Rib Roarin' sauce. Served with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, BBQ Baked Beans, and a bun on the side
Tuna-Que Plate
Fresh, locally caught Yellowfin tuna, slowly smoked then flaked-up into our tangy Grillin Sauce. We add a touch of Soy Sauce for flavor. Unbelievable! Served with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, BBQ Baked Beans, and a bun on the side
Half Chicken/Half Rib Plate
Half a chicken brined then BBQ'd to perfection paired with a half slab of fall off the bone St. Louis style ribs. Served with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, and BBQ Baked Beans
BBQ Half Chicken Plate
Half a chicken brined then BBQ'd to perfection. Served with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, and BBQ Baked Beans
Fried Shrimp Plate
Butterflied and breaded then flash fried until golden brown. Served with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, BBQ Baked Beans, and a bun on the side
Two Meats Plate
Choose any two of our signature handcrafted meats for your dining delight. Served with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, BBQ Baked Beans, and a bun on the side
Combo Boats
Pork BBQ Boat
Slowly smoked pork butt, hand pulled then mixed with our tangy, Eastern NC style vinegar-based Regular sauce. Served as a sandwich with a side Fries & Hushpuppies
Beef BBQ Boat
Slowly smoked beef brisket, chopped then mixed with our sweet, tomato-based Rib Roarin' sauce. Served as a sandwich with a side of Fries & Hushpuppies
Turkey-Que Boat
All white turkey breast slowly smoked, chopped then smothered in our sweet tomato-based Rib Roarin' sauce. Served as a sandwich with a side of Fries & Hushpuppies
Tuna-Que Boat
Fresh, locally caught Yellowfin tuna, slowly smoked then flaked-up into our tangy Grillin Sauce. We add a touch of Soy Sauce for flavor. Unbelievable! Served as a sandwich with a side of Fries & Hushpuppies
Fried Shrimp Boat
Butterflied and breaded then flash fried until golden brown. Served with Fries & Hushpuppies
Chicken Wing Boat
Brined and BBQ'd to perfection then flash fried. Enjoy them naked or tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with Fries & Hushpuppies
Chicken Tender Boat
Chicken tenderloins breaded and fried to perfection. Served with Fries & Hushpuppies
Sandwiches
Pork BBQ
Slowly smoked pork butt, hand pulled then mixed with our tangy, Eastern NC style vinegar-based Regular sauce. Served with a complementary 2 oz. coleslaw.
Beef BBQ
Slowly smoked beef brisket, chopped then mixed with our sweet, tomato-based Rib Roarin' sauce. Served with a complementary 2 oz. coleslaw.
Turkey-Que
All white turkey breast slowly smoked, chopped then smothered in our sweet tomato-based Rib Roarin' sauce. Served with a complementary 2 oz coleslaw
Tuna-Que
Fresh, locally caught Yellowfin tuna, slowly smoked then flaked-up into our tangy Grillin Sauce. We add a touch of Soy Sauce for flavor. Unbelievable! Served with a complementary 2 oz. coleslaw.
Little Squealers
Sides
French Fries
Fried until perfectly crispy then lightly salted
Hushpuppies
Sweet cornmeal batter, fried until golden brown then served with honey butter spread.
Baked Beans 4 oz.
Slowly cooked BBQ baked beans with just the right amount of sweetness. Meat-free.
Baked Beans 8 oz.
Slowly cooked BBQ baked beans with just the right amount of sweetness. Meat-free.
Coleslaw 4 oz.
Sweet and creamy with a pinch of celery seed for added flavor.
Coleslaw 8 oz.
Sweet and creamy with a pinch of celery seed for added flavor.
Potato Salad 4 oz.
Mayonnaise-based recipe with red skin potatoes, celery, onion, green pepper and a few secret spices. (contains eggs)
Potato Salad 8 oz.
Mayonnaise-based recipe with red skin potatoes, celery, onion, green pepper and a few secret spices. (contains eggs)
Mac N' Cheese 4 oz.
Macaroni folded into a creamy white cheddar sauce.
Mac N' Cheese 8 oz.
Macaroni folded into a creamy white cheddar sauce.
Collards 4 oz.
Slow cooked and seasoned with pork and spices.
Collards 8 oz.
Slow cooked and seasoned with pork and spices.
Green Beans 4 oz.
Country style green beans seasoned with pork and spices.
Green Beans 8 oz.
Country style green beans seasoned with pork and spices.
Cornbread
Mama J's secret, sweet and buttery cornbread served with honey butter spread.
Okra
Breaded and flash fried to perfection.
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried until perfectly caramelized then lightly dusted with cinnamon and sugar.
A La Carte
Whole Slab of Ribs
Whole slab of fall off the bone St. Louis style ribs, dry rubbed and smoked for 4 hours, then basted with our sweet Rib Roarin' Sauce
Half Rack of Ribs
Half rack of fall off the bone St. Louis style ribs, dry rubbed and smoked for 4 hours, then basted with our sweet Rib Roarin' Sauce
BBQ Half Chicken
Brined then BBQ'd to perfection. Flash fried then lightly basted with our sweet brown sugar based Cock Sauce.
BBQ Beach Fries (Pork)
Slowly smoked pork butt, hand pulled then mixed with our tangy, Eastern NC style vinegar-based Regular sauce served over a bed of crispy fries in between layers of Cheryl's Alabama White Sauce.
BBQ Beach Fries (Beef)
Slowly smoked beef brisket, chopped then mixed with our sweet, tomato-based Rib Roarin' sauce served over a bed of crispy fries in between layers of Cheryl's Alabama White Sauce.
Brunswick Stew 8 oz.
Chicken stock base with chopped Pork BBQ, Beef BBQ, and Chicken BBQ with a medley of vegetables. The first bite will be sweet with a pinch of heat on the back end.
Hot Dog
All beef hot dog served on a bun.
Fried Shrimp
Butterflied and breaded then flash fried until golden brown.
Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenderloins breaded and fried to perfection.
Chicken Wings
Brined and BBQ'd to perfection then flash fried. Enjoy them naked or tossed in your favorite sauce.
Extra Bun
16 pack of Buns
Specials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Premier BBQ restaurant on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Come in and enjoy!
1606 S Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948