Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pigman’s Bar-B-Que 1606 S Croatan Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

1606 S Croatan Hwy

Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Picnics To Go

The Piglet (serves 8)

$74.99

3 lbs. Pork BBQ, 2 lbs. BBQ Baked Beans, 2 lbs. Coleslaw, 3 orders Hushpuppies.

The Swine (serves 12)

$99.99

4 lbs. Pork BBQ, 3 lbs. BBQ Baked Beans, 3 lbs. Coleslaw, 4 orders Hushpuppies.

The Potbelly (serves 16)

$124.99

5 lbs. Pork BBQ, 4 lbs. BBQ Baked Beans, 4 lbs. Coleslaw, 5 orders Hushpuppies

Whole Slab of Ribs

$22.99

Whole slab of fall off the bone St. Louis style ribs, dry rubbed and smoked for 4 hours, then basted with our sweet Rib Roarin' Sauce

16 pack of Buns

$4.99

By The Pound

LB Pork BBQ

$12.99

Slowly smoked pork butt, hand pulled then mixed with our tangy, Eastern NC style vinegar-based Regular sauce.

LB Beef BBQ

$15.99

Slowly smoked beef brisket, chopped then mixed with our sweet, tomato-based Rib Roarin' sauce.

LB Turkey-Que

$15.99

All white turkey breast slowly smoked, chopped then smothered in our sweet tomato-based Rib Roarin' sauce.

LB Tuna-Que

$15.99

Fresh, locally caught Yellowfin tuna, slowly smoked then flaked-up into our tangy Grillin Sauce. We add a touch of Soy Sauce for flavor. Unbelievable!

LB Baked Beans

$4.99

Slowly cooked BBQ baked beans with just the right amount of sweetness. Meat-free.

LB Coleslaw

$4.99

Sweet and creamy with a pinch of celery seed for added flavor.

LB Potato Salad

$5.99

Mayonnaise-based recipe with red skin potatoes, celery, onion, green pepper and a few secret spices. (contains eggs)

LB Brunswick Stew

$6.99

Chicken stock base with chopped Pork BBQ, Beef BBQ, and Chicken BBQ with a medley of vegetables. The first bite will be sweet with a pinch of heat on the back end.

LB Green Beans

$5.99

Country style green beans seasoned with pork and spices.

LB Mac N' Cheese

$6.99

Macaroni folded into a creamy white cheddar sauce.

LB Collards

$6.99

Slow cooked and seasoned with pork and spices.

Pigman's Plates

Whole Slab Rib Plate

$25.99

Whole slab of fall off the bone St. Louis style ribs served with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, and BBQ Baked Beans

Half Rack Rib Plate

$18.99

Half slab of fall off the bone St. Louis style ribs erved with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, and BBQ Baked Beans

Pork BBQ Plate

$12.99

Slowly smoked pork butt, hand pulled then mixed with our tangy, Eastern NC style vinegar-based Regular sauce. Served with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, BBQ Baked Beans, and a bun on the side

Beef BBQ Plate

$13.99

Beef Brisket chopped then mixed with our sweet, tomato-based Rib Roarin' sauce. Served with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, BBQ Baked Beans, and a bun on the side

Turkey-Que Plate

$13.99

All white turkey breast slowly smoked, chopped then smothered in our sweet tomato-based Rib Roarin' sauce. Served with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, BBQ Baked Beans, and a bun on the side

Tuna-Que Plate

$14.99Out of stock

Fresh, locally caught Yellowfin tuna, slowly smoked then flaked-up into our tangy Grillin Sauce. We add a touch of Soy Sauce for flavor. Unbelievable! Served with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, BBQ Baked Beans, and a bun on the side

Half Chicken/Half Rib Plate

$25.99

Half a chicken brined then BBQ'd to perfection paired with a half slab of fall off the bone St. Louis style ribs. Served with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, and BBQ Baked Beans

BBQ Half Chicken Plate

$13.99

Half a chicken brined then BBQ'd to perfection. Served with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, and BBQ Baked Beans

Fried Shrimp Plate

$19.99

Butterflied and breaded then flash fried until golden brown. Served with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, BBQ Baked Beans, and a bun on the side

Two Meats Plate

$25.99

Choose any two of our signature handcrafted meats for your dining delight. Served with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, BBQ Baked Beans, and a bun on the side

Combo Boats

Pork BBQ Boat

$10.99

Slowly smoked pork butt, hand pulled then mixed with our tangy, Eastern NC style vinegar-based Regular sauce. Served as a sandwich with a side Fries & Hushpuppies

Beef BBQ Boat

$11.99

Slowly smoked beef brisket, chopped then mixed with our sweet, tomato-based Rib Roarin' sauce. Served as a sandwich with a side of Fries & Hushpuppies

Turkey-Que Boat

$11.99

All white turkey breast slowly smoked, chopped then smothered in our sweet tomato-based Rib Roarin' sauce. Served as a sandwich with a side of Fries & Hushpuppies

Tuna-Que Boat

$12.99Out of stock

Fresh, locally caught Yellowfin tuna, slowly smoked then flaked-up into our tangy Grillin Sauce. We add a touch of Soy Sauce for flavor. Unbelievable! Served as a sandwich with a side of Fries & Hushpuppies

Fried Shrimp Boat

$13.99

Butterflied and breaded then flash fried until golden brown. Served with Fries & Hushpuppies

Chicken Wing Boat

$11.99

Brined and BBQ'd to perfection then flash fried. Enjoy them naked or tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with Fries & Hushpuppies

Chicken Tender Boat

$11.99

Chicken tenderloins breaded and fried to perfection. Served with Fries & Hushpuppies

Sandwiches

Pork BBQ

$5.99

Slowly smoked pork butt, hand pulled then mixed with our tangy, Eastern NC style vinegar-based Regular sauce. Served with a complementary 2 oz. coleslaw.

Beef BBQ

$8.99

Slowly smoked beef brisket, chopped then mixed with our sweet, tomato-based Rib Roarin' sauce. Served with a complementary 2 oz. coleslaw.

Turkey-Que

$8.99

All white turkey breast slowly smoked, chopped then smothered in our sweet tomato-based Rib Roarin' sauce. Served with a complementary 2 oz coleslaw

Tuna-Que

$9.99Out of stock

Fresh, locally caught Yellowfin tuna, slowly smoked then flaked-up into our tangy Grillin Sauce. We add a touch of Soy Sauce for flavor. Unbelievable! Served with a complementary 2 oz. coleslaw.

Little Squealers

Kiddie-Que Meal

$6.99

Smaller sized Pork BBQ Sandwich served with Fries & Hushpuppies

Kid Dog Meal

$6.99

All Beef Hot Dog served with Fries & Hushpuppies

Kid Tender Meal

$6.99

Chicken Tenders served with Fries & Hushpuppies

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Fried until perfectly crispy then lightly salted

Hushpuppies

$2.99

Sweet cornmeal batter, fried until golden brown then served with honey butter spread.

Baked Beans 4 oz.

$2.39

Slowly cooked BBQ baked beans with just the right amount of sweetness. Meat-free.

Baked Beans 8 oz.

$2.99

Slowly cooked BBQ baked beans with just the right amount of sweetness. Meat-free.

Coleslaw 4 oz.

$1.89

Sweet and creamy with a pinch of celery seed for added flavor.

Coleslaw 8 oz.

$2.49

Sweet and creamy with a pinch of celery seed for added flavor.

Potato Salad 4 oz.

$2.39

Mayonnaise-based recipe with red skin potatoes, celery, onion, green pepper and a few secret spices. (contains eggs)

Potato Salad 8 oz.

$2.99

Mayonnaise-based recipe with red skin potatoes, celery, onion, green pepper and a few secret spices. (contains eggs)

Mac N' Cheese 4 oz.

$2.69

Macaroni folded into a creamy white cheddar sauce.

Mac N' Cheese 8 oz.

$3.29

Macaroni folded into a creamy white cheddar sauce.

Collards 4 oz.

$2.69

Slow cooked and seasoned with pork and spices.

Collards 8 oz.

$3.29

Slow cooked and seasoned with pork and spices.

Green Beans 4 oz.

$2.69

Country style green beans seasoned with pork and spices.

Green Beans 8 oz.

$3.29

Country style green beans seasoned with pork and spices.

Cornbread

$3.29

Mama J's secret, sweet and buttery cornbread served with honey butter spread.

Okra

$3.29

Breaded and flash fried to perfection.

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.29

Fried until perfectly caramelized then lightly dusted with cinnamon and sugar.

A La Carte

Whole Slab of Ribs

$22.99

Whole slab of fall off the bone St. Louis style ribs, dry rubbed and smoked for 4 hours, then basted with our sweet Rib Roarin' Sauce

Half Rack of Ribs

$13.99

Half rack of fall off the bone St. Louis style ribs, dry rubbed and smoked for 4 hours, then basted with our sweet Rib Roarin' Sauce

BBQ Half Chicken

$9.99

Brined then BBQ'd to perfection. Flash fried then lightly basted with our sweet brown sugar based Cock Sauce.

BBQ Beach Fries (Pork)

$10.99

Slowly smoked pork butt, hand pulled then mixed with our tangy, Eastern NC style vinegar-based Regular sauce served over a bed of crispy fries in between layers of Cheryl's Alabama White Sauce.

BBQ Beach Fries (Beef)

$11.99

Slowly smoked beef brisket, chopped then mixed with our sweet, tomato-based Rib Roarin' sauce served over a bed of crispy fries in between layers of Cheryl's Alabama White Sauce.

Brunswick Stew 8 oz.

$3.49

Chicken stock base with chopped Pork BBQ, Beef BBQ, and Chicken BBQ with a medley of vegetables. The first bite will be sweet with a pinch of heat on the back end.

Hot Dog

$2.99

All beef hot dog served on a bun.

Fried Shrimp

$10.99

Butterflied and breaded then flash fried until golden brown.

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Chicken tenderloins breaded and fried to perfection.

Chicken Wings

$8.99

Brined and BBQ'd to perfection then flash fried. Enjoy them naked or tossed in your favorite sauce.

Extra Bun

$0.50

16 pack of Buns

$4.99

Specials

Brunswick Stew 8 oz.

$3.49

Chicken stock base with chopped Pork BBQ, Beef BBQ, and Chicken BBQ with a medley of vegetables. The first bite will be sweet with a pinch of heat on the back end.

Beverages

Drink

$2.49

Fill up with a soda or freshly brewed sweet or unsweet iced tea.

Bottled Water

$2.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Premier BBQ restaurant on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Come in and enjoy!

Location

1606 S Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

Directions

Gallery
Pigman’s Bar-B-Que image
Pigman’s Bar-B-Que image
Pigman’s Bar-B-Que image

Similar restaurants in your area

Slice Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
710 South Croatan Highway Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948
View restaurantnext
Thai Room Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
710 S Virginia Dare Trail Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Boil Delivery
orange star5.0 • 4
328 West Bickett Street Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948
View restaurantnext
Sooey's Nags Head
orange starNo Reviews
3919 S Virginia Dare Trl Nags Head, NC 27959
View restaurantnext
Nags Head Pizza Company - MP 12.5 on beach road
orange star4.6 • 515
4036 South Virginia Dare Trail Nags Head, NC 27959
View restaurantnext
South Beach Takeout, Catering, & Delivery
orange star4.7 • 359
4104 S Virginia Dare Trail #10 Nags Head, NC 27959
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kill Devil Hills

Firehouse Boil Delivery
orange star5.0 • 4
328 West Bickett Street Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kill Devil Hills
Kitty Hawk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Nags Head
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Manteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston