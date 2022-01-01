Go
  • Richmond Community College Cafe

Richmond Community College Cafe

1042 W Hamlet Ave

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Wrap$4.49
Fried chicken, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch wrapped up in a warm tortilla.
1/4 Pound Burger$3.98
1/4 lb fresh ground beef, hand formed and cooked smash burger style, with your choice of toppings on a soft, toasted bun
Potato Tots$2.25
Sweet Tea$1.49
Garden Salad$4.99
A build your own salad option. You get to pick your toppings and protein.
Water$0.50
Chicken Tender Basket$6.99
Handmade tenders dropped and fried to perfection served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Dr. Pepper$1.49
Fries$2.25
Chicken Sandwich$4.75
Grilled/Fried chicken breast on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Can be tossed in one of our sauces or seasoned with our blackened seasoning.
1042 W Hamlet Ave

Hamlet NC

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
