Rock n Roots

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

469 Willis Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Avocado Mash Roll
Avocado mash spread on top of sushi rice, sprinkled hemp seeds, carrots & cucumbers all rolled in nori n served with a side of tamari n a drizzle of spicy BBQ aioli (mild)
*Gluten-free
*pictured is the inside-out option
Baked Garlic Fries$5.00
Acai
Acai sorbet scooped into your choice of (16 oz bowl, 12 oz cup or 16 oz cup as a parfait)
Bowl: comes topped w/ house-made granola, coconut shreds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, strawberries, blueberries, bananas topped w/ choice of peanut butter or almond butter.
16 oz Parfait Cup: Same as bowl but layered w/ whip cream
12 oz Cup: Smaller option & it comes just w/ the sorbet so you can add your own toppings
*tree-nuts optional
*parfait is pictured
Sweet n Spicy BBQ Roll
Rolled with sushi rice, BBQ jackfruit, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, sweet chili sauce & bbq aioli garnished w/ sesame seeds
The Rock n Rootben
Aprils Special: The Rock n Rootben, it’s our version of a traditional Reuben made w/ our own house-made sliced, cooked & marinated carrot & beet “meat” topped w/ moolis mozzarella shreds, sauerkraut, kimchi, pickles, onions, dijon mustard & our house-made Russian dressing served on your choice of bread: rye, whole wheat panini or gluten-free sliced bread.
*contains gluten
*gluten-free option
The Burrito
Brown rice, avocado mash, beans, pico de Gallo, cheez, lettuce, served with a spicy BBQ aioli
*contains gluten
*Gluten-free option upon request
*Oil-free option upon request
Utensils To-Go
Please click this if you’re ordering online & need utensils otherwise we won’t add them to the bag in effort to conserve as much waste as possible!
Thank you :)
The Rock n Roots Salad
A mix of spiralized zucchini, kale, carrots, beets, onions, hemp seeds, peanuts n baked tofu tossed in our house-made creamy ginger miso dressing topped with avo mash
*gluten free
*contains soy, sesame & peanuts
*Oil-free option upon request
Eggcellent Eggplant Panini$13.50
Breaded n baked eggplant topped with a touch of homemade marinara sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheez n jalapeños with veganaise
*contains gluten
469 Willis Ave

Williston Park NY

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
