Rock n Roots

Acai sorbet scooped into your choice of (16 oz bowl, 12 oz cup or 16 oz cup as a parfait)

Bowl: comes topped w/ house-made granola, coconut shreds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, strawberries, blueberries, bananas topped w/ choice of peanut butter or almond butter.

16 oz Parfait Cup: Same as bowl but layered w/ whip cream

12 oz Cup: Smaller option & it comes just w/ the sorbet so you can add your own toppings

*tree-nuts optional

*parfait is pictured

