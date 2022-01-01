Go
Da Angelo

815 Willis Ave.

Popular Items

Buffalo Wings$7.50
Chicken wings breaded and fried, then tossed in buffalo sauce.
Neapolitan Pie$16.50
Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Chicken Parmigiana$17.95
Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.
Chicken Roll$7.00
Chicken cutlet, sauce & cheese.
Pinwheel$2.25
Meat, veggie or chicken.
Grandma Pie$19.00
Our specialty thin crust pie with fresh plum tomato sauce & mozzarella
Regular Slice$2.75
Cheese & tomato sauce.
Lg Tossed Salad$10.95
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots & mushrooms.
Garlic Knots$1.50
Bread, topped with garlic & olive oil or butter, herb seasoning, baked to perfection. Melts in your mouth and arouses the taste buds.
Sicilian Slice$2.75
Square with cheese & tomato sauce
Location

Albertson NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
