Go
Toast

Somkit (Touch of Thai)

Come in and enjoy!

SUSHI

214 w First Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (725 reviews)

Popular Items

Ebi Tempura$8.75
Tempura battered shrimp, cucumber, tempura crunch and spicy mayo topped with unagi sauce. 5 pieces
Pad Thai$11.95
Stir-fried rice noodles in a special sauce with egg, scallion and bean sprout, served with crushed peanuts. Served with choice of protein or vegetables. *Gluten Free *Contains Nuts
Philly$8.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado. 6 pieces
Pot Stickers$6.95
Fried dumpling filled with seasoned vegetables and chicken.
Crazy Noodles (Spicy)$11.95
Stir-fried wide rice noodles in a light brown sauce with egg, bean sprouts, green bean, Thai basil, hot pepper, carrot, tomato and bell pepper. Served with choice of protein or vegetables.
Dynamite$12.50
Unagi, crab, avocado and cream cheese lightly battered then deep fried. Topped with unagi sauce. 8 pieces
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Crispy wonton filled with mixture of crab stick, cream cheese, water chestnut, and celery served with sweet & sour sauce.
Egg Rolls$3.95
Crispy fried egg rolls filled with glass noodles and vegetables served with sweet and sour sauce.
Fried Rice$11.95
Stir-Fried rice with egg, onion, carrot and green pea. Served with your choice of protein or vegetables.
California$7.75
Crab, avocado and cucumber. 6 pieces
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Buffet
Delivery
Takeout

Location

214 w First Street

Dixon IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Meusel Dairy Delite

No reviews yet

Seasonal walk up and drive thru ice cream store

The Crystal Cork Wine Shoppe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy great drinks in a wonderful atmosphere!

Curate Kitchen

No reviews yet

Curate Kitchen is a dual- concept establishment. We are both a coffee café and full service breakfast & lunch restaurant.
At Curate Kitchen our goal is to create unique and tasty meals focusing on “Mindful Eating". Our dishes are prepared with as many fresh, unprocessed ingredients as possible and designed to have you leave feeling full and energized to take on your day.
Beverages and quick-service items are available all day and can be enjoyed on the go in our drive thru. If you have the time, take a seat on the couch or pull up a bean bag chair, open up your laptop and join us in our lounge overlooking the beautiful Rock River.

BadAzz Pizzeria-N-Grill

No reviews yet

A comfy little place that invites weary travelers off of the interstate to relax and meet the friendly people of Dixon, Illinois. A cozy atmosphere celebrating our musical past just makes you relax. We're more than just a pizza joint, we've done Bad pizza right here. But if you're not in the mood for Bad pizza, wait until you try a fried Bologna sandwich. If you're in a hurry (or not), grab a slice of one of the slice and salad options for lunch. Whatever sounds good.
Come as our guest and leave as our friend.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston