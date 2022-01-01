Go
Toast

Sorrento of Arbutus

Come in and enjoy! Self service restaurant and carry out delivery

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

5401 East Drive • $$

Avg 4.7 (878 reviews)

Popular Items

16in Cheese Pizza$14.95
Soft Drink (Med 20oz)$2.95
10in. Cheese Pizza$9.49
Cheesesteak Submarine (Half)$9.95
French Fries (Fam)$6.95
Gravy (Regular)$1.00
Mozzarella Sticks (5)$5.95
French Fries (Reg)$3.95
12in. Cheese Pizza$12.95
Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

5401 East Drive

Halethorpe MD

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Atwater's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Rathskeller

No reviews yet

"Spass" (or Spaß) means fun in German. And do you know what is fun to say? Schnitzel. It's also pretty fun to eat. We get fresh pork, chicken, and eggplants and marinade them right here until they're just right. Then, we lightly pound them for extra tenderness before frying them golden brown. Our meats and veggies are never frozen, only fresh. All of our sides and sauces are made from scratch. So - let's have some spass!

G&M Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SugarBakers Cakes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston