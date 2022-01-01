Go
South Street Diner

Boston's Only 24/7 Restaurant!

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

178 Kneeland St • $

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)

Popular Items

Web French Toast$9.95
Thick sliced bread dipped in fresh vanilla bean and cinnamon mix finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
Web Build Your Own Double Burger$11.95
Double cheese burger. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Texas Burger$13.95
Double patty, bacon, BBQ sauce, grilled onions, and cheddar. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Diner Special$15.95
Three eggs, choice of meat, two pancakes or French toast, home fries, and toast.
Web Two Eggs, Home Fries, Toast & Meat$9.95
Two eggs any style, choice of meat, choice of toast, and home fries
Web Egg Sandwich Meal$10.95
Two sandwiches with a fried egg and cheese, choice of one meat, and served with home fries.
Web French Fries$3.95
Plain, spicy, sweet or smothered with many optional extra choices..
Web Corned Beef Hash Benedict$12.95
Two poached eggs served open face on crispy corned beef hash on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.
Web Bottled Pepsi 20oz$2.75
Web Side of Bacon$3.00
Three strips of bacon.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Divey
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

178 Kneeland St

Boston MA

Sunday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
