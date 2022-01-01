De Los Muertos Restaurant Group
Mexican Kitchen
1215 Wilmington Avenue
Location
1215 Wilmington Avenue
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Spitz Sugarhouse
Mediterranean Street Food. Craft Beer. Sangria.
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Thank you for choosing Flatbread! We focus on authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas accompanied by a variety of fresh salads, from-scratch dressings, appetizers, craft cocktails, draft beers and wine with friendly neighborhood hospitality! Enjoy our patio and upbeat atmosphere 7 days a week!
BGR
come in and enjoy
SOMI Vietnamese Bistro
Here at SOMI, we are passionate about food. Our mission is to source local ingredients from local producers, and to give the community a new and unique experience while providing guests with high quality food, made by passionate chefs.