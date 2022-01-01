Go
Thank you for visiting us at the Original Pancake House in Utah! We are a locally owned and operated restaurant. Unlike many franchises, each Original Pancake House is truly unique in its look, feel, and menu selection. What we share in our franchise is a passion for the highest quality ingredients and our generations old recipes. Our restaurant uses no freezers everything is delivered, prepared, and brought to you FRESH! We proudly offer the finest breakfast available anywhere and we hope you enjoy your meal and come back often. Our commitment to you is to create a dining experience that provides the highest quality food possible, consistently great service, and an exceptionally clean and friendly atmosphere.

790 E 2100th S,Ste 400

Popular Items

Sausage Links (4)$4.99
Full French Toast$8.99
Hash Browns$2.99
Classic Breakfast$11.99
Full Fresh Fruit Crepes$13.99
Bacon (3)$5.99
Hash Browns$3.75
Full Buttermilk Pancakes$7.99
Classic Breakfast$14.99
Bacon (3)$7.49
790 E 2100th S,Ste 400

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
