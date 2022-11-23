Grid City Beer Works imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Grid City Beer Works

review star

No reviews yet

333 W 2100 S

South Salt Lake, UT 84115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Sandwich
Vegan Rachel
Wings

Signature Food Items

Whole Order Fries

Whole Order Fries

$7.00

Hand-cut fries, seasoned and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Wings

Wings

Smoked chicken wings (nv) or Seitan wings. Served with crudité and choice of dipping sauce.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$6.00

Angus Beef Patty (nv) or House Vegan Blend Patty served on a Brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & choice of cheese. Served with a side of fries. Substitute brussel sprouts +$2

Classic Sandwich

Classic Sandwich

$6.00

Fried chicken breast (nv), Seitan, or Blackened catfish (nv) on a Hawaiian Bun topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, & your choice of sauce. Served with a side of fries. Substitute brussel sprouts +$2

Bowl

Bowl

$8.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Smoked pork (nv), or Fried Chicken (nv) bowl, served with white rice, nam chim kai sauce, broccolini, edamame, pickled jalapeños, creamy cilantro corn and scallions, topped with black sesame seeds.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

House pilsner beer battered catfish (nv) or seitan, sweet southern slaw, house remoulade & apricot cocktail sauce. Served with a side of hand cut fries.

Vegan Rachel

Vegan Rachel

$16.00

Fried seitan, homemade slaw, & sweet pickle sauce on toasted German Rye Bread. Served w/ fries.

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Seasonal Roquette Salad

$12.00

Roasted Chickpeas, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Shallots, and Slivered Almonds, served with a Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette on a bed of Arugula

Pumpkin Hummus

$10.00

Sweet Pumpkin Hummus topped with a Savory Parsley, Sage and Thyme Chimichurri Served with: Crudite or Bread

Grid City Smash Burger

$15.00

2 Smashed Patties of Angus Beef or House Vegan Blend with Regular or Vegan Cheddar, Shredded Lettuce, and Burger Sauce. Served with Fries

Daily Specials

Vegan Ross

$16.00

Sliced Seitan, Homemade Slaw and House Thousand Island on Toasted German Rye. Served with Fries.

BB Wings (nv)

$17.00

Smoked Chicken Wings (nv) tossed in a Bacon-Balsamic Glaze (nv), served with Crudite and a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese (nv) Dressing

Poutine (nv)

$12.00

Handcut Fries mixed with Breaded Cheese Curds (nv), all tossed in a Beef Demi-Glace (nv)

Thai Arancini

$9.00

Citrus-Miso, Ginger and Scallion Arancini golden-fried on top of a Coconut Peanut Sauce. Garnished with Cilantro and Sesame Seeds.

Green Bean Casserole Fritter

$9.00

Green Bean Casserole Fritter served on top of Mashed Potatoes with a choice of Vegan or Non-Vegan Gravy and a Spicy Cranberry Sauce.

Sides & Extras

$Brussels w/ Curry Aioli

$3.50

$Side Salad

$3.50

$Coleslaw

$3.50

$Bread

$3.50

$Crudite

$3.50

$Pickles

$0.50

$Grilled Chicken (nv)

$4.00

Extra Sauces

$Blue Cheese Crumbles (nv)

$1.00

$Blue Cheese Dressing (nv)

$0.75

$Brown Ale Mustard

$0.75

$Buffalo

$0.75

$Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

$Curry Aioli

$0.75

$Fry Sauce

$0.75

$Hot Sauce

$0.75

$Nam Chim Kai

$0.75

$Ranch

$0.75

$SLC Hot

$0.75

$Truffle Ketchup

$1.00

$Vegan Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Mayonnaise (nv)

Vegan Mayo

$Beer Cheese (nv)

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grid City Beer Works is now accepting online food ordering! *16oz cans available to-go at the brewery*

Location

333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake, UT 84115

Directions

Gallery
Grid City Beer Works image

Similar restaurants in your area

Level Crossing Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
2496 S West Temple Salt Lake City, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake
orange star4.0 • 1,169
1810 South Main Street Salt Lake City, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Templin Family Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
936 South 300 West Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Original Pancake House - Salt Lake City
orange starNo Reviews
790 E 2100th S,Ste 400 Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Hub & Spoke Diner
orange starNo Reviews
1291 S 1100 E Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
East Liberty Tap House
orange star3.7 • 328
850 E 900 S Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near South Salt Lake
Sugar House
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
East Millcreek
review star
No reviews yet
East Central
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Central City
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston