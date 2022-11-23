Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Grid City Beer Works
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Grid City Beer Works is now accepting online food ordering! *16oz cans available to-go at the brewery*
Location
333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake
4.0 • 1,169
1810 South Main Street Salt Lake City, UT 84115
View restaurant
Original Pancake House - Salt Lake City
No Reviews
790 E 2100th S,Ste 400 Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
More near South Salt Lake