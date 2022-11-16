- Home
Penny Ann's Cafe Salt Lake
1,169 Reviews
$
1810 South Main Street
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Popular Items
Breakfast
The PAC BAM Waffle
Bacon And Maple! chopped bacon soaked in PURE MAPLE SYRUP, then added to our waffle mix and cooked to a Golden Brown, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup – BAM!!
The BIG Breakfast
two eggs, bacon, ham and sausage link served with home fried potatoes, toast and a stack of “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”. That’s right, you get it ALL!
Biscuits & Gravy
fresh baked buttermilk biscuits smothered in homemade sausage gravy and served with home fried potatoes
Breakfast Bowl
two eggs served over home fried potatoes and smothered in homemade sausage gravy and served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
Breakfast Burrito
two eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, potatoes AND your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage. All rolled up in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese
Breakfast Nachos
two eggs served on top of house fried tortilla chips, smothered in our housemade pork chili verde sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and served with salsa and served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
Breakfast Sandwich
two eggs with bacon, ham OR sausage, your choice of cheese, served on a kaiser roll, croissant or your choice of bread
Chicken Cordon Bleu Skillet
home fried potatoes mixed with chicken, ham, topped with Swiss Cheese, two eggs and smothered with hollandaise sauce and served with your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”
Chicken Fried Steak
beef chop steak coated in crispy bread crumbs, topped with homemade sausage gravy, served with two eggs and home fried potatoes and served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
Chicken IN Waffle
diced crispy chicken added to our waffle mix and cooked to a Golden Brown, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup
Corned Beef Hash
homemade east coast style – finely chopped fresh corned beef blended with potatoes, served with two eggs and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
Florentine Benedict
two poached eggs, tomato & spinach nestled on top of a croissant and topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”
French Toast
texas toast dipped in vanilla egg batter, dusted with cinnamon, powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup
French Toast Sandwich
two eggs, three strips of bacon all sandwiched between two slices of french toast, served with butter and syrup
Full Stack
Three stacks! Think you can handle it? (6)
Garden Skillet
home fried potatoes mixed with peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, topped with Swiss cheese, two eggs and smothered with hollandaise sauce and served with your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”
Hot Cake Sandwich
two eggs and three strips of bacon sandwiched between three “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”, served with butter and syrup
Oatmeal
slow cooked oats served with brown sugar & milk
PAC Benedict
two poached egg, bacon, ham and grilled tomatoes nestled on top of a croissant and topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”
Penny Patty
1/3 lb burger* patty smothered in homemade sausage gravy, topped with sautéed mushrooms, served with two eggs, home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
Penny Pot Potatoes
home fried potatoes mixed with ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, topped with cheddar cheese and two eggs and served with your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”
Penny Puffs
light and airy fried dough puffs coated in cinnamon sugar
Pot of Gold
home fried potatoes mixed with ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, topped with cheddar cheese, two eggs, and smothered in homemade sausage gravy and served with your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”
Scone
dusted with powdered sugar and topped with honey butter
Short Stack
Two stacks, when one isn’t enough. (4)
Single Stack
Only one stack! (2)
The Small Breakfast
two eggs, your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage link, home fried potatoes served with a slice of toast OR one “HEAVENLY HOT CAKE”
Smothered Burrito
breakfast burrito smothered with housemade pork chili verde, topped with sour cream and more cheddar cheese
Stuffed French Toast
Choose from Banana Nutella, Strawberry Nutella, Caramel Pecan or White Chocolate Chip and Raspberry
Two Egg Breakfast
two eggs*, home fried potatoes served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
Ultimate Biscuit & Gravy
fresh baked buttermilk biscuit topped with bacon, ham, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, two eggs, smothered in homemade sausage gravy and served with home fried potatoes
Pork Chili Verde Skillet
home fried potatoes topped with cheddar cheese, two eggs, and smothered with housemade pork chili verde
Waffle
dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup (pictured with fresh strawberries, blueberries and whip cream upgrade)
Yogurt Parfait
vanilla yogurt layered with fresh strawberries, blueberries and granola
Breakfast Sides
*Bacon - Side
*Corned Beef Hash - Side
*Ham - Side
*Sausage Link - Side
*Sausage Patty - Side
*Hamburger Patty
1/2 Order Stuffed French Toast
`One Egg
`Two Eggs
`Three Eggs
`Four Eggs
Avocado - Side
Banana - side
Biscuit
Chili Verde - Side
Cinnamon Cream Cheese
Cottage Cheese
Crispy Home Fries
English Muffin
French Toast - Side
Hollandaise Sauce - Side
Home Fries
Maple Syrup Bottle
Melba Sauce
Mixed Fruit - Side
Nutella - Side
One Biscuit & Gravy
One Cake Only
Peanut Butter - Side
Salsa - Side
Sausage Gravy - Side
Side Small Chili Verde
Side Small Sausage Gravy
Sliced Tomatoes - Side
Sour Cream - Side
Strawberries - Side
Toast
Whip Cream - Side
Yogurt Cup - Side
Kids Bacon
Kids Sausage Link
Kids Ham
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Serrano Peppers
Side of Caramel
Side of Strawberry Sauce
Side of Pecans
Kid's Toast
Add Cheese to eggs
Add Cheese to potatoes
Omelets
#1 Arizona
mushrooms, onions, jalapeños and your choice of cheese and topped with salsa and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
#2 Spanish
ham, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and your choice of cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
#3 Cali
chicken, bacon, avocado and your choice of cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
#4 Denver
ham, green peppers, onions and Swiss cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
#5 Greek
spinach, tomato, chicken and feta cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
#6 Southern
sausage, green peppers, onions, your choice of cheese and topped with homemade sausage gravy and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
#7 Garden Veggie
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and your choice of cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
#8 Avocado & Tomato
avocado, tomato and your choice of cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
#9 Bacon & Mushroom
bacon, mushrooms and your choice of cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
#10 Chili Verde
tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, your choice of cheese and topped with housemade pork chili verde sauce and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
#11 Three Meat
bacon, ham, sausage and your choice of cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
#12 Cheese
your choice of cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
#13 Corned Beef Hash Omelet
homemade corned beef hash with your choice of cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
#14 Benedict Omelet
bacon, ham, tomatoes, your choice of cheese and topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
#15 The PAC Omelet
MAKE IT THE BEST – choose 5 of YOUR favorites from our “mix-ins & cheeses” and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
Salads & Starters
50/50 Fries
Buffalo Chicken Salad
crispy chicken tossed in our spicy wing sauce, served on a bed of lettuce with carrots, tomatoes, red onion, black and croutons and served with your choice of dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wings
smothered in our spicy wing sauce, served with carrots and ranch or blue cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons and our homemade caesar dressing
Chili Verde Nachos
house fried tortilla chips smothered in our housemade pork chili verde, topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and served with salsa
French Fries
Garden Salad
romaine lettuce topped with carrots, tomatoes, red onions and croutons and served with your choice of dressing
Spinach Salad
baby spinach, dried cranberries, red onion, tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles and candied pecans
Sweet Fries
Chili Verde Fries
french fries smothered with housemade pork chili verde and topped with cheddar cheese
Coleslaw - Side
Lunch
BLT
crispy bacon, lettuce and tomatoes on toasted sourdough bread with mayo and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
diced crispy chicken tossed with lettuce, tomatoes, buffalo wing sauce with your choice of cheese and dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
Cheeseburger
1/3 lb burger patty topped with your choice of cheese and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries and upon request lettuce, tomatoes, raw red onion & dill pickle
Corned Beef Grill
thinly sliced fresh corned beef, caramelized onions, coleslaw and Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap
diced crispy chicken tossed with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
Grilled Cheese
your choice of cheese grilled to perfection on sourdough bread and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
Grilled Ham & Cheese
thinly sliced ham with your choice of cheese on grilled sourdough bread and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
Ham Sandwich
thinly sliced ham on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomatoes, your choice of cheese and mayo or mustard and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
Hamburger
1/3 lb burger patty served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries and upon request lettuce, tomatoes, raw red onion & dill pickle
Irish Burger
1/3 lb. burger patty topped with Swiss cheese, thinly sliced fresh corned beef and coleslaw and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
Parmesan Crunch
any melt coated in parmesan cheese and grilled to perfection to give your sandwich extra crunch and flavor
Patty Melt
1/3 lb. fresh hamburger patty topped with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
Breakfast Burger
1/3 lb. burger topped with American cheese, bacon, ham and an over medium egg and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
Our FAMOUS Grilled Reuben
thinly sliced fresh corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing grilled to perfection on marbled rye and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
Tomato Bacon Melt
tomatoes, bacon with your choice of cheese on grilled sourdough bread and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
Veggie Wrap
avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and carrots with your choice dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
Kids Breakfast
Kids Lunch
Beverage
Water
*Regular Coffee
*Coke
*Diet Coke
*Decaf Coffee
Apple Juice - Large
Apple Juice - Small
Chocolate Milk - Large
Chocolate Milk - Small
Coke Zero
Diet Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper
Hot Chocolate
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Red Creme Soda
Milk - Large
Milk - Small
Orange Juice - Large
Orange Juice - Small
Root Beer
Sprite
Sweet Raspberry Tea
Unsweetened Black Tea
Cranberry Juice - Small
Cranberry Juice - Large
Tomato Juice - Small
Tomato Juice - Large
Flavored Iced Tea
Flavored Lemonade
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Winner Best of State Best Breakfast, with our signature “Heavenly Hot Cakes” – light and airy sour cream pancakes, homemade corned beef hash, breakfast nachos and many other favorites. Penny Ann’s is a family run cafe that serves up fresh homemade dishes in a cozy and comfortable cafe setting. When you come in for Lunch you can enjoy our famous Grilled Reuben, Signature Burgers, delicious Wraps, Fresh Salads, and many other delicious dishes. Whatever your decision we are sure you will feel you have gotten more than your penny’s worth. We hope to see you soon!
