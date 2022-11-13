Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Publik Coffee West Temple 975 S W Temple

review star

No reviews yet

975 S W Temple

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Avocado Toast
Mocha

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

Brew Bar

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Latte

$4.25+

Browned Butter Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Mocha

$4.75+

White Mocha

$4.75+

Black Sesame

$4.75+

Honestly, John

$4.75+

A creamy vanilla and bourbon infused latte.

Airpot

$50.00+

An Airpot full of coffee. For in-cafe use only. Please allow at least an hour's notice.

Coffee Box

$50.00

Gryffindor

$4.75+

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.25+

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Hot Tea

$3.25+

London Fog

$4.50

Tea Latte

$4.50+

Iced Tea

$3.50

Other

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Steamer

$2.00+

Glass of Milk

$2.00

Han's on Tap

$5.00

Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Hummus Toast

$8.00

Banana Toast

$6.00

Brie Toast

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast

$4.00

Goat Cheese and Jam

$7.00

Lox Toast

$9.00

Toast and Jam

$4.00

Whole Bean

Central Ninth

$17.00

Tasting Notes - dark chocolate | toffee peanut | berries

Cabin

$15.00

Tasting Notes - chocolate | brown sugar | citrus

Marmalade Decaf

$17.00

Tasting Notes - orange | sweet | creamy

Colombia - Andres Cardona

$22.00Out of stock

Tasting notes: peach | nougat | star fruit

Papua New Guinea - Sigri Estate - Kula Peaberry

$18.00

Tasting notes: cantaloupe | raspberry | waffle cone

Ethiopia Dumerso - LO Fermentation

$32.00

Tasting notes: marionberry | hibiscus | apple

Guatemala El Zapotal

$19.00

Tasting notes: milk chocolate | hazelnut | baked orange

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

975 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

Gallery
Publik Coffee West Temple image
Publik Coffee West Temple image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Daily
orange starNo Reviews
222 Main St Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Hot Buns
orange starNo Reviews
290 Edison Street Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
orange star4.2 • 1,429
250 S 300th E Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
The Rose Estb.
orange starNo Reviews
235 S 400 W Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake
orange star4.0 • 1,169
1810 South Main Street Salt Lake City, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Italian Inspired Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 102
1270 S 1100 E SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston