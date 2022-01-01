Go
Surly Brewing Company

Local beer hall and brewery offering patio seating and inside dining with elevated pub fare and pizza plus craft brews on tap. We also offer to go food, curb side pickup and delivery.
We are a no-tip model restaurant. We believe in paying our hospitality staff a more equitable wage and offering benefits for full-time employees; the prices on our menu reflect this decision. Thank you for your support.

PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

520 Malcolm Ave SE • $$

Avg 4.7 (689 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Aioli
ALLERGY: Egg
Description:
Garlic Mayonnaise
Location

520 Malcolm Ave SE

Minneapolis MN

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
