Lucille
Lucille is a tri-level fresh cocktail, craft beer, pizza and shared platters venue located at the gateway of Madison’s historic culinary and entertainment center – the First Settlement District of Madison, WI.
Our locally-sourced, yet globally inspired menu features wood-fired pizza, Wisco-Detroit cheddar-crusted black steel pan pizza and artfully crafted Pan-Latin cuisine. All is complemented by an extensive house-selected rum program and curated beer list celebrating best breweries from Wisconsin, the region and around the world.
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS
101 King St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
101 King St.
Madison WI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
