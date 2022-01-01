Go
Lucille is a tri-level fresh cocktail, craft beer, pizza and shared platters venue located at the gateway of Madison’s historic culinary and entertainment center – the First Settlement District of Madison, WI.
Our locally-sourced, yet globally inspired menu features wood-fired pizza, Wisco-Detroit cheddar-crusted black steel pan pizza and artfully crafted Pan-Latin cuisine. All is complemented by an extensive house-selected rum program and curated beer list celebrating best breweries from Wisconsin, the region and around the world.

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS

101 King St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (926 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Ceviche$18.00
Lime and Valentina Salsa-Marinated Shrimp, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, and Fried Tortillas (Serves 2)
Build Your Own Steel Pan$23.00
base price includes Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
Steel Pan 'SausageFest'$32.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Red Onion
14" Wood-Fired Package$50.00
Our upgraded Date Night Package! Your choice of a bottle of red or white wine, a medium salad, a 14" wood-fired pie, and a dessert! All for $50! (ALCOHOL ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICK-UP. Please have your ID ready when you arrive)
Cedar Grove Cheese Curds$10.00
Fried Cheese Curds served with Housemade Marinara and Ranch
Steel Pan '6-Mile'$25.00
Detroit-Style Pan Pizza with Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Red Onion.
Steel Pan 'The Weekender'$32.00
Detroit-Style Inspired Pizza. Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni,
Mushrooms, Red onion, Banana Pepper, Olives, served with a side of Marinara
Steel Pan 'Standard'$24.00
Detroit-Style Pan Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and topped with SarVecchio Parmesan. Add Toppings to Build Your Own Pizza!
Quesa Birria Tacos$21.00
Beef Barbacoa served in fried Flour Tortillas with Queso Menonita, Chopped Onion, Cilantro, and Birria Consomme for dipping.
Spring Burrata$19.00
Rotating weekly special Burrata dish. Ask your server for details!
Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

101 King St.

Madison WI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 am
