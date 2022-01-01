Go
Taaza Mart

Come in and enjoy!

6260 Commerce Palms Dr • $$

Avg 4 (365 reviews)

Popular Items

Gongura Goat Curry$16.99
Goat cooked with gongura (sour sorrel) leaves in a traditional andhra style with special spices
White Rice (Large)$3.99
Plain Basmati Rice
Vegetable Dum Biryani$12.99
Saffron flavored basmati rice cooked with marinated vegetables, spices
and cooked in a hyderabadi style
Multigrain Chapathi 8 pc$3.49
Chili Paneer$11.99
Paneer (indian cottage cheese) stir fried in sweet tangy glaze, capsicum and onion, served dry or gravy
Vermicelli Kheer 8oz$3.99
Thin noodles (vermicelli) cooked in milk, sugar and topped with ghee, nuts & cardamom podwer
White Rice (Small)$1.99
Plain basmati rice
Aloo Poori$8.99
Deep fried bread served with potato and peas curry
Chicken 65$13.99
Fried boneless chicken cubes stir fried with spiced yogurt sauce and other indo chinese sauces garlic and spring onion
Egg Hakka Noodles$12.99
Stir fried indo chinese style noodles with egg and mix vegetables
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

6260 Commerce Palms Dr

Tampa FL

