Kurry Xpress

Gongura Veg Dum Biryani

$12.99

Mixed Veggies marinated in Hyderabadi style with Biryani spices, Gongura leaves are tangy/sour herbs native to Andhra Region in India. The sourness coupled with the Spicy Biryani complements the taste into a Unique Flavorful Experience. BEST SELLER ALERT! This order comes with Raita and Saalan.