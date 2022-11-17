Kurry Xpress
342 Reviews
$
10069 E Adamo Dr
Tampa, FL 33610
Lunch Specials
2 Entree Veg Combo
A Great Value meal consisting of Non Veg personal portion Appetizer, Pulao (flavored Biriynai rice ) or White Rice, Curry, Roti and Dessert.
2 Entree Lunch Combo
A Great Value meal consisting of Non Veg personal portion Appetizer, Pulao (flavored Biriynai rice ) or White Rice, Chicken Curry, Roti and Dessert.
1 Entree Lunch Combo
A Great Value meal consisting of Non Veg personal portion Appetizer, Pulao (flavored Biryani rice ) or White Rice, Chicken Curry, Roti and Dessert.
1 Entree Veg Combo
A Great Value meal consisting of Veg personal portion Appetizer, Pulao (flavored Biriynai rice ) or White Rice, Veg Curry, Roti and Dessert.
Biryani
Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani
Most popular and Traditional Hyderabadi Boneless spiced chicken marinated with home made spices, Yoghurt and Rice Dum cooked to perfection as per traditional recipes. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.
Chicken Dum Biryani
Most popular and Traditional Hyderabadi Spiced Chicken marinated with home made spices, Yoghurt and Rice Dum cooked to perfection as per traditional recipes. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.
Egg Dum Biryani
Boiled Eggs, Marinated in a special spice mix, Yoghurt and Rice Dum cooked to perfection as per traditional recipes. Flavorful and Soulful. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.
Fish Dum Biryani
Spicy Fish pieces, Pan sautéed and marinated in Hyderabadi style Sauce with Biryani Basmati rice. An authentic Biryani. This order comes with Raita and Saalan.
Goat Dum Biryani
GOAT (Tender pieces) marinated in Hyderabadi style with Biryani spices, Yoghurt and Rice Dum cooked to perfection as per traditional recipe. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.
Goat Kheema Dum Biryani
Tender Goat Kheema (Minced Meat), Pan sautéed and marinated in Hyderabadi style Sauce with Biryani Basmati rice. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.
Gongura Chicken Boneless Dum Biryani
Chicken marinated in Andhra Style Boneless Chicken Biryani. Gongura leaves are tangy/sour herbs native to Andhra Region in India. The sourness coupled with the Spicy Biryani complements the taste into a Unique Flavorful Experience. BEST SELLER ALERT!
Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani with Bones
Chicken marinated in Hyderabadi style. Gongura leaves are tangy/sour herbs native to Andhra Region in India. The sourness coupled with the Spicy Biryani complements the taste into a Unique Flavorful Experience. BEST SELLER ALERT!
Gongura Egg Dum Biryani
Boiled Egg Biryani is then marinated and Sautéed with GONGURA LEAVES SAUCE. Gongura leaves are tangy/sour herbs native to Andhra Region in India. The sourness coupled with the Spicy Biryani complements the taste into a Unique Flavorful Experience. BEST SELLER ALERT!
Gongura Goat Dum Biryani
Hyderabadi style Mutton Dum Biryani with a twist.. Gongura leaves are tangy/sour herbs native to Andhra Region in India. The sourness coupled with the Spicy Biryani complements the taste into a Unique Flavorful Experience. BEST SELLER ALERT!
Gongura Veg Dum Biryani
Mixed Veggies marinated in Hyderabadi style with Biryani spices, Gongura leaves are tangy/sour herbs native to Andhra Region in India. The sourness coupled with the Spicy Biryani complements the taste into a Unique Flavorful Experience. BEST SELLER ALERT! This order comes with Raita and Saalan.
Guntur Goat Dum Biryani
Another regional Indian preparation presented by our Chef. A true Andhra styled Cooked Goat Biryani. Enjoy the spicy Goat Biryani. A newly added Creation in our menu.
Paneer Dum Biryani
Paneer 65 Pieces Marinated and Sautéed in our Famous Biryani spices and Served with Basmati Biryani rice
Shrimp Dum Biryani
Spicy Shrimps, Pan sautéed and marinated in Hyderabadi style Sauce with Biryani Basmati rice. An authentic Biryani. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.
Telangana Spicy Goat Biryani
Another Regional Indian preparation was presented by our Chef. A true Telangana-styled Cooked Goat Biryani. Enjoy the spicy Goat Biryani. A newly added Creation in our menu.
Vegetable Dum Biryani
Mixed Vegetables marinated in Hyderabadi style with Biryani spices, fried onions and yogurt then slow cooked in Traditional DUM Style. This order comes with Raita and Saalan.
Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani
Spiced Boneless chicken Biryani topped with a personal serving of 'spicy-crispy' boneless chicken garnished on the 'Bone-In' Biryani. Its almost like a personal serving of Appetizer. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan
Vijayawada Chicken Dum Biryani
Spiced chicken Biryani topped with a personal serving of 'spicy-crispy' boneless chicken garnished on the 'Bone-In' Biryani. Its almost like a personal serving of Appetizer. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan
Vijayawada Mutton Biryani
Another regional Indian preparation was presented by our Chef. A true Vijayawada-styled Cooked Goat Biryani. Enjoy the spicy Goat Biryani. A newly added Creation in our menu.
Dosa and Combos
Plain Set Dosa
Set Dosa (3 Nos) with Two Kinds of Chutneys
Onion Uthappam
Dosa with Onions with Two Kinds of Chutneys
Dosa/Chicken Curry Combo
3 Set Dosa with 8 Oz Chicken Curry
Dosa/Fish Kurry Combo
Three Set/ "Kal" Dosa with 8 Oz Fish Kurry
Dosa/Goat Kurry Combo
Three Set/ "Kal" Dosa with 8 Oz Goat Kurry
Kheema Dosa
Kheema dosa filled with spiced potatoes Kheema and onions. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Masala Dosa
Thin crepe filled with spiced potatoes and onions. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Cheese Dosa
Thin crepe with cheese. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Egg Dosa
Egg dosa filled with spiced potatoes and onions. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Non-Veg Appetizer
Andhra Chicken
Famous traditional Andhra Spicy Chicken Preparation in a yoghurt sauce
Chicken 65
Tender Chicken Cubes Sautéed in Chef Special 65 sauce.
Chicken Manchuiran
Tender Chicken Cubes Sautéed in Chef Special 65 sauce.
Chicken Sukka
Marinated Chicken pieces cooked with Spices, Onions and peppers.
Chili Chicken
Marinated Chili chicken cooked on slow flame. Sautéed with peppers and onion.
Fish 65
Tilapia chunks, marinated with freshly ground spices, cooked with onion & Pepper.
Fish Apollo
Tilapia chunks, marinated with freshly ground spices, cooked with onion & Pepper.
Ginger Chicken
Marinated Ginger chicken cooked on slow flame. Sautéed with peppers and onion.
Ginger Goat
Marinated Ginger Goat cooked on slow flame. Sautéed with peppers and onion.
Ginger Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed in Chef Special ginger sauce.
Goat 65
Sautéed Goat in Spicy 65 sauce.
Goat Sukka
Marinated goat cooked on slow flame. Sautéed with bell peppers and onion.
Pepper Chicken
Boneless chicken sautéed in Chef Special ginger or pepper sauce.
Pepper Fish
Tilapia pieces marinated and cooked with house special pepper sauce.
Pepper Goat
Marinated goat sautéed in Chef Special pepper sauce.
Pepper Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed in Chef Special pepper sauce.
Shrimp 65
Shrimp sautéed in Chef Special 65 Sauce.
Goat Haleem
Veg Appetizer
Andhra Paneer
Soft Indian cottage cheese sautéed in spicy yogurt sauce.
Baby Corn Manchurian
Lightly battered baby corn sautéed in Manchurian sauce.
Chili Baby Corn
Lightly battered baby corn sautéed in chili sauce.
Chili Gobi
Lightly battered baby corn sautéed in chili sauce.
Chili Paneer
Paneer Sautéed with Chili style. Best Seller of PNC
Cut Mirchi
Large jalapenos dipped in graham flour and fried. Cut into small pieces.
Ginger Paneer
Soft Indian cottage cheese sautéed in Chef Special ginger sauce.
Gobi 65
Lightly battered cauliflower sautéed in special 65 sauce.
Gobi Manchurian
Lightly battered cauliflower sautéed in special sauce 65 or chili sauce.
Pepper Paneer
Soft Indian cottage cheese sautéed in Chef Special pepper sauce.
Paneer 65
Soft Indian cottage cheese sautéed in special 65 sauce.
Veg Curries N Combos
Mixed Vegetable Curry Kombo
Chef's special Combo comes with 15 Oz Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.
Paneer Tikka Masala Curry Combo
Paneer Tikka in a buttery Curry base. Accompanied with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 8 oz. Rice/Roti.
Veg Special Curry Combo
Chef's special Combo comes with 8 Oz Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.
Chana Masala Kombo
Chef's Special Combo comes with 15 Oz Chana Masala Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.
Palak Paneer Kombo
Daal Kurry Kombo
Chef Special Kurry of the Day
Non Veg Curries N Combos
Andhra Chicken Curry Combo
Spicy Chicken Kurry 15 Oz with 1 Roti and 32 Oz flavored Pulao Rice
Chicken Korma Combo
A great combination of awesome Chicken Korma (15 Oz) served with 1 Roti and 32 Oz Rice. Enjoy this delicacy with Raita.
Chicken Tikka Masala Curry Combo
Chicken Tikka in a buttery Curry base. This comes with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 8 oz. Rice/Roti.
Fish Kurry Kombo
Goat Curry Combo
A great combination of awesome Hyderabadi Goat Curry (15 Oz) served with 1 Roti and 32 Oz Rice. Its also called as Khushka Rice and Goat Korma. Enjoy this delicacy with Raita.
Goat Korma Combo
A great combination of awesome Goat Korma (15 Oz) served with 1 Roti and 32 Oz Rice. Enjoy this delicacy with Raita.
Lamb Keema Curry Combo
Generous portion of 15 Oz Lamb Kheema (Minced lamb Meat) Curry with 1 Roti and Small cup of Pulao Rice. Best Seller ALERT! 32 oz. Roti/Rice.
Palak Chicken Curry Combo
Chef's Special Combo comes with 15 Oz Palak Chicken Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.
Palak Mutton
Shrimp Kurry Kombo
Butter Chicken Curry Combo
Boneless Chicken in a buttery Curry base. This comes with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 15 oz. Rice/Roti.
Mutton Roganjosh Combo
Chef's Special Combo comes with 15 Oz Mutton Roganjosh Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.
Family Pack Biryani
Boneless Chicken Biryani Family Feast Combo
Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Chicken Dum Biryani 54 Oz (Half Tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.
Chicken Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo
Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Chicken Dum Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert (4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.
Fish Dum Biryani Family Feast Pack Combo
Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Fish Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.
Goat Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo
Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Goat Dum Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.
Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani Family Feast Pack Combo
Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Gongura Chicken Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.
Gongura Goat Biryani Family Feast Combo (Seasonal)
Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Gongura Goat Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.
Gongura Veg Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo
Includes 6 Roti, Veg Appetizer (Gobi Manchuria or Chilly Baby corn), 15 Oz Veg Curry of the day and Veg Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert (4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves Up to 4 to 6 people.
Shrimp Dum Biryani Family Feast Pack Combo
Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non-Veg Curry of the day and Shrimp Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.
Veg Biryani Family Feast Combo
Includes 6 Roti, Veg Appetizer (Gobi Manchuria or Chilly Baby corn), 15 Oz Veg Curry of the day and Veg Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves Up to 4 to 6 people.
Vijayawada Chicken Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo
Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Chicken Dum Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.