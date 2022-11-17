Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Kurry Xpress

342 Reviews

$

10069 E Adamo Dr

Tampa, FL 33610

Chicken Dum Biryani
Chicken Tikka Masala Curry Combo
2 Entree Veg Combo

$11.99Out of stock

A Great Value meal consisting of Non Veg personal portion Appetizer, Pulao (flavored Biriynai rice ) or White Rice, Curry, Roti and Dessert.

2 Entree Lunch Combo

2 Entree Lunch Combo

$11.99Out of stock

A Great Value meal consisting of Non Veg personal portion Appetizer, Pulao (flavored Biriynai rice ) or White Rice, Chicken Curry, Roti and Dessert.

1 Entree Lunch Combo

1 Entree Lunch Combo

$9.99Out of stock

A Great Value meal consisting of Non Veg personal portion Appetizer, Pulao (flavored Biryani rice ) or White Rice, Chicken Curry, Roti and Dessert.

1 Entree Veg Combo

$9.99Out of stock

A Great Value meal consisting of Veg personal portion Appetizer, Pulao (flavored Biriynai rice ) or White Rice, Veg Curry, Roti and Dessert.

Biryani

Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani

Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani

$15.99

Most popular and Traditional Hyderabadi Boneless spiced chicken marinated with home made spices, Yoghurt and Rice Dum cooked to perfection as per traditional recipes. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.

Chicken Dum Biryani

Chicken Dum Biryani

$12.99

Most popular and Traditional Hyderabadi Spiced Chicken marinated with home made spices, Yoghurt and Rice Dum cooked to perfection as per traditional recipes. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.

Egg Dum Biryani

Egg Dum Biryani

$10.99

Boiled Eggs, Marinated in a special spice mix, Yoghurt and Rice Dum cooked to perfection as per traditional recipes. Flavorful and Soulful. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.

Fish Dum Biryani

Fish Dum Biryani

$15.99

Spicy Fish pieces, Pan sautéed and marinated in Hyderabadi style Sauce with Biryani Basmati rice. An authentic Biryani. This order comes with Raita and Saalan.

Goat Dum Biryani

Goat Dum Biryani

$14.99Out of stock

GOAT (Tender pieces) marinated in Hyderabadi style with Biryani spices, Yoghurt and Rice Dum cooked to perfection as per traditional recipe. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.

Goat Kheema Dum Biryani

Goat Kheema Dum Biryani

$14.99

Tender Goat Kheema (Minced Meat), Pan sautéed and marinated in Hyderabadi style Sauce with Biryani Basmati rice. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.

Gongura Chicken Boneless Dum Biryani

Gongura Chicken Boneless Dum Biryani

$14.99

Chicken marinated in Andhra Style Boneless Chicken Biryani. Gongura leaves are tangy/sour herbs native to Andhra Region in India. The sourness coupled with the Spicy Biryani complements the taste into a Unique Flavorful Experience. BEST SELLER ALERT!

Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani with Bones

Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani with Bones

$15.99

Chicken marinated in Hyderabadi style. Gongura leaves are tangy/sour herbs native to Andhra Region in India. The sourness coupled with the Spicy Biryani complements the taste into a Unique Flavorful Experience. BEST SELLER ALERT!

Gongura Egg Dum Biryani

Gongura Egg Dum Biryani

$13.99

Boiled Egg Biryani is then marinated and Sautéed with GONGURA LEAVES SAUCE. Gongura leaves are tangy/sour herbs native to Andhra Region in India. The sourness coupled with the Spicy Biryani complements the taste into a Unique Flavorful Experience. BEST SELLER ALERT!

Gongura Goat Dum Biryani

Gongura Goat Dum Biryani

$14.99

Hyderabadi style Mutton Dum Biryani with a twist.. Gongura leaves are tangy/sour herbs native to Andhra Region in India. The sourness coupled with the Spicy Biryani complements the taste into a Unique Flavorful Experience. BEST SELLER ALERT!

Gongura Veg Dum Biryani

Gongura Veg Dum Biryani

$12.99

Mixed Veggies marinated in Hyderabadi style with Biryani spices, Gongura leaves are tangy/sour herbs native to Andhra Region in India. The sourness coupled with the Spicy Biryani complements the taste into a Unique Flavorful Experience. BEST SELLER ALERT! This order comes with Raita and Saalan.

Guntur Goat Dum Biryani

Guntur Goat Dum Biryani

$14.99

Another regional Indian preparation presented by our Chef. A true Andhra styled Cooked Goat Biryani. Enjoy the spicy Goat Biryani. A newly added Creation in our menu.

Paneer Dum Biryani

Paneer Dum Biryani

$12.99

Paneer 65 Pieces Marinated and Sautéed in our Famous Biryani spices and Served with Basmati Biryani rice

Shrimp Dum Biryani

Shrimp Dum Biryani

$15.99

Spicy Shrimps, Pan sautéed and marinated in Hyderabadi style Sauce with Biryani Basmati rice. An authentic Biryani. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.

Telangana Spicy Goat Biryani

Telangana Spicy Goat Biryani

$14.99

Another Regional Indian preparation was presented by our Chef. A true Telangana-styled Cooked Goat Biryani. Enjoy the spicy Goat Biryani. A newly added Creation in our menu.

Vegetable Dum Biryani

Vegetable Dum Biryani

$9.99

Mixed Vegetables marinated in Hyderabadi style with Biryani spices, fried onions and yogurt then slow cooked in Traditional DUM Style. This order comes with Raita and Saalan.

Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani

Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani

$14.99

Spiced Boneless chicken Biryani topped with a personal serving of 'spicy-crispy' boneless chicken garnished on the 'Bone-In' Biryani. Its almost like a personal serving of Appetizer. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan

Vijayawada Chicken Dum Biryani

Vijayawada Chicken Dum Biryani

$13.99Out of stock

Spiced chicken Biryani topped with a personal serving of 'spicy-crispy' boneless chicken garnished on the 'Bone-In' Biryani. Its almost like a personal serving of Appetizer. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan

Vijayawada Mutton Biryani

Vijayawada Mutton Biryani

$14.99Out of stock

Another regional Indian preparation was presented by our Chef. A true Vijayawada-styled Cooked Goat Biryani. Enjoy the spicy Goat Biryani. A newly added Creation in our menu.

Dosa and Combos

Set Dosa with 8 Oz Curry Combo
Plain Set Dosa

Plain Set Dosa

$6.99

Set Dosa (3 Nos) with Two Kinds of Chutneys

Onion Uthappam

Onion Uthappam

$7.49

Dosa with Onions with Two Kinds of Chutneys

Dosa/Chicken Curry Combo

Dosa/Chicken Curry Combo

$8.99

3 Set Dosa with 8 Oz Chicken Curry

Dosa/Fish Kurry Combo

Dosa/Fish Kurry Combo

$9.99

Three Set/ "Kal" Dosa with 8 Oz Fish Kurry

Dosa/Goat Kurry Combo

Dosa/Goat Kurry Combo

$9.99

Three Set/ "Kal" Dosa with 8 Oz Goat Kurry

Kheema Dosa

Kheema Dosa

$11.99

Kheema dosa filled with spiced potatoes Kheema and onions. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Masala Dosa

Masala Dosa

$9.99

Thin crepe filled with spiced potatoes and onions. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Cheese Dosa

Cheese Dosa

$11.99

Thin crepe with cheese. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Egg Dosa

Egg Dosa

$9.99

Egg dosa filled with spiced potatoes and onions. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Non-Veg Appetizer

Andhra Chicken

Andhra Chicken

$9.99

Famous traditional Andhra Spicy Chicken Preparation in a yoghurt sauce

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$9.99

Tender Chicken Cubes Sautéed in Chef Special 65 sauce.

Chicken Manchuiran

Chicken Manchuiran

$9.99

Tender Chicken Cubes Sautéed in Chef Special 65 sauce.

Chicken Sukka

Chicken Sukka

$9.99

Marinated Chicken pieces cooked with Spices, Onions and peppers.

Chili Chicken

Chili Chicken

$9.99

Marinated Chili chicken cooked on slow flame. Sautéed with peppers and onion.

Fish 65

Fish 65

$11.99

Tilapia chunks, marinated with freshly ground spices, cooked with onion & Pepper.

Fish Apollo

Fish Apollo

$11.99

Tilapia chunks, marinated with freshly ground spices, cooked with onion & Pepper.

Ginger Chicken

Ginger Chicken

$9.99

Marinated Ginger chicken cooked on slow flame. Sautéed with peppers and onion.

Ginger Goat

Ginger Goat

$11.99

Marinated Ginger Goat cooked on slow flame. Sautéed with peppers and onion.

Ginger Shrimp

Ginger Shrimp

$11.99

Shrimp sautéed in Chef Special ginger sauce.

Goat 65

Goat 65

$11.99

Sautéed Goat in Spicy 65 sauce.

Goat Sukka

Goat Sukka

$11.99

Marinated goat cooked on slow flame. Sautéed with bell peppers and onion.

Pepper Chicken

Pepper Chicken

$9.99

Boneless chicken sautéed in Chef Special ginger or pepper sauce.

Pepper Fish

Pepper Fish

$11.99

Tilapia pieces marinated and cooked with house special pepper sauce.

Pepper Goat

Pepper Goat

$11.99

Marinated goat sautéed in Chef Special pepper sauce.

Pepper Shrimp

Pepper Shrimp

$11.99

Shrimp sautéed in Chef Special pepper sauce.

Shrimp 65

Shrimp 65

$11.99

Shrimp sautéed in Chef Special 65 Sauce.

Goat Haleem

Goat Haleem

$15.99Out of stock

Veg Appetizer

Andhra Paneer

Andhra Paneer

$9.99

Soft Indian cottage cheese sautéed in spicy yogurt sauce.

Baby Corn Manchurian

Baby Corn Manchurian

$9.99

Lightly battered baby corn sautéed in Manchurian sauce.

Chili Baby Corn

Chili Baby Corn

$9.99

Lightly battered baby corn sautéed in chili sauce.

Chili Gobi

Chili Gobi

$9.99

Lightly battered baby corn sautéed in chili sauce.

Chili Paneer

Chili Paneer

$9.99

Paneer Sautéed with Chili style. Best Seller of PNC

Cut Mirchi

Cut Mirchi

$6.99

Large jalapenos dipped in graham flour and fried. Cut into small pieces.

Ginger Paneer

Ginger Paneer

$9.99

Soft Indian cottage cheese sautéed in Chef Special ginger sauce.

Gobi 65

Gobi 65

$9.99

Lightly battered cauliflower sautéed in special 65 sauce.

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$9.99

Lightly battered cauliflower sautéed in special sauce 65 or chili sauce.

Pepper Paneer

Pepper Paneer

$9.99

Soft Indian cottage cheese sautéed in Chef Special pepper sauce.

Paneer 65

Paneer 65

$9.99

Soft Indian cottage cheese sautéed in special 65 sauce.

Veg Curries N Combos

Mixed Vegetable Curry Kombo

Mixed Vegetable Curry Kombo

$9.99

Chef's special Combo comes with 15 Oz Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.

Paneer Tikka Masala Curry Combo

Paneer Tikka Masala Curry Combo

$9.99

Paneer Tikka in a buttery Curry base. Accompanied with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 8 oz. Rice/Roti.

Veg Special Curry Combo

Veg Special Curry Combo

$9.99

Chef's special Combo comes with 8 Oz Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.

Chana Masala Kombo

Chana Masala Kombo

$9.99

Chef's Special Combo comes with 15 Oz Chana Masala Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.

Palak Paneer Kombo

Palak Paneer Kombo

$9.99
Daal Kurry Kombo

Daal Kurry Kombo

$9.99

Chef Special Kurry of the Day

$9.99Out of stock

Non Veg Curries N Combos

Andhra Chicken Curry Combo

Andhra Chicken Curry Combo

$11.99

Spicy Chicken Kurry 15 Oz with 1 Roti and 32 Oz flavored Pulao Rice

Chicken Korma Combo

Chicken Korma Combo

$11.99

A great combination of awesome Chicken Korma (15 Oz) served with 1 Roti and 32 Oz Rice. Enjoy this delicacy with Raita.

Chicken Tikka Masala Curry Combo

Chicken Tikka Masala Curry Combo

$11.99

Chicken Tikka in a buttery Curry base. This comes with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 8 oz. Rice/Roti.

Fish Kurry Kombo

Fish Kurry Kombo

$13.99
Goat Curry Combo

Goat Curry Combo

$13.99

A great combination of awesome Hyderabadi Goat Curry (15 Oz) served with 1 Roti and 32 Oz Rice. Its also called as Khushka Rice and Goat Korma. Enjoy this delicacy with Raita.

Goat Korma Combo

Goat Korma Combo

$13.99

A great combination of awesome Goat Korma (15 Oz) served with 1 Roti and 32 Oz Rice. Enjoy this delicacy with Raita.

Lamb Keema Curry Combo

Lamb Keema Curry Combo

$13.99

Generous portion of 15 Oz Lamb Kheema (Minced lamb Meat) Curry with 1 Roti and Small cup of Pulao Rice. Best Seller ALERT! 32 oz. Roti/Rice.

Palak Chicken Curry Combo

Palak Chicken Curry Combo

$11.99

Chef's Special Combo comes with 15 Oz Palak Chicken Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.

Palak Mutton

Palak Mutton

$13.99
Shrimp Kurry Kombo

Shrimp Kurry Kombo

$13.99
Butter Chicken Curry Combo

Butter Chicken Curry Combo

$11.99

Boneless Chicken in a buttery Curry base. This comes with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 15 oz. Rice/Roti.

Mutton Roganjosh Combo

Mutton Roganjosh Combo

$13.99

Chef's Special Combo comes with 15 Oz Mutton Roganjosh Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.

Family Pack Biryani

Boneless Chicken Biryani Family Feast Combo

Boneless Chicken Biryani Family Feast Combo

$61.99

Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Chicken Dum Biryani 54 Oz (Half Tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.

Chicken Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo

Chicken Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo

$55.99

Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Chicken Dum Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert (4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.

Fish Dum Biryani Family Feast Pack Combo

Fish Dum Biryani Family Feast Pack Combo

$64.99

Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Fish Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.

Goat Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo

Goat Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo

$64.99

Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Goat Dum Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.

Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani Family Feast Pack Combo

Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani Family Feast Pack Combo

$59.99

Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Gongura Chicken Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.

Gongura Goat Biryani Family Feast Combo (Seasonal)

Gongura Goat Biryani Family Feast Combo (Seasonal)

$64.99

Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Gongura Goat Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.

Gongura Veg Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo

Gongura Veg Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo

$55.99

Includes 6 Roti, Veg Appetizer (Gobi Manchuria or Chilly Baby corn), 15 Oz Veg Curry of the day and Veg Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert (4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves Up to 4 to 6 people.

Shrimp Dum Biryani Family Feast Pack Combo

Shrimp Dum Biryani Family Feast Pack Combo

$64.99

Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non-Veg Curry of the day and Shrimp Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.

Veg Biryani Family Feast Combo

Veg Biryani Family Feast Combo

$49.99

Includes 6 Roti, Veg Appetizer (Gobi Manchuria or Chilly Baby corn), 15 Oz Veg Curry of the day and Veg Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves Up to 4 to 6 people.

Vijayawada Chicken Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo

Vijayawada Chicken Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo

$59.99

Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Chicken Dum Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.

Curry Only

Andhra Chicken Curry Only

Andhra Chicken Curry Only

$11.99

15 Oz Andhra Spicy Chicken Kurry. Please order Roti and Rice separately.

Butter Chicken Curry Only
