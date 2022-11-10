Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Daily Eats

2,251 Reviews

$$

901 South Howard Ave

Tampa, FL 33606

Order Again

COFFEE

HOT DECAF COFFEE

$3.50

HOT REGULAR COFFEE

ICED DECAF COFFEE

$4.00
ICED REGULAR COFFEE

$4.00
MADE COLD BREW COFFEE

$5.00
NITRO COLD BREW

$5.00

JUICES

APPLE JUICE

$4.00
CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00
OJ JUICE

$4.00

SODA

COLA SODA

$3.50
DIET COLA SODA

$3.50
LEMON-LIME SODA

$3.50
ROOT BEER SODA

$3.50
LEMONADE SODA

$3.50
ORANGE CREAM SODA

$3.50

TEA

HOT EARL GREY TEA

$4.00Out of stock
HOT ENGLISH BREAKFAST TEA

$4.00
HOT MOUNTAIN HIGH CHAI TEA

$4.00Out of stock
HOT TAMAYOKUCHA GREEN TEA

$4.00Out of stock
ICED SWEET TEA

$3.50
ICED UNSWEET TEA

$3.50

VIRGIN DRINKS

SUMMER REFRESH VIRGIN

$4.00

FRESH WATERMELON, LEMONADE, LEMON-LINE SPRITZ.

BLOODY MARY VIRGIN

$4.00

WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50Out of stock

MILK

ALMOND MILK

$3.50
CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00
MILK

$3.00

DONATION TYPE

Help support ONBIKES in their mission to provide bikes to local foster children and those in SWFL impacted by Hurricane Ian. We will match 100% of the proceeds, dollar for dollar.
ONBIKES

$5.00

CEREALIOUSLY GOOD

ACAI BOWL

$11.00

Sliced banana, blueberries, sliced strawberries, peanut butter, granola & acai sorbet.

DE STYLE OATMEAL

$8.00

"NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 3 PM" Hot oatmeal with sliced banana, blueberries, candied pecans, honey.

GOOD MORNING HONEY

$11.00

Fresh mixed fruit, sliced strawberries, candied pecans, crunchy granola & creamy vanilla yogurt; topped with whipped cream & honey.

GRANOLA CHIA PUDDING

$11.00

Blueberries, sliced banana and strawberries.

GRANOLA + YOGURT

$4.00
MIXED FRUIT CUP

$5.00

Fresh mixed fruit, blueberries, and sliced strawberries

OATMEAL

$5.00

"NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 3 PM" Sliced banana, blueberries, sliced strawberries, granola, vanilla yogurt, chocolate chips, Oreos, caramel, candied pecans or peanut butter chips.

EGGS

2 EGG SANDWICH

$7.00

Choice of bread, choice of cheese, choice of side. Add a protein +2.50.

2 EGGS PLATE

$7.00

Choice of bread, choice of side. Add a protein +2.50.

SIDE EGG

$2.00

OMELETS

CARNIVORE OMELET (GF)

$12.00

Crumbled bacon, chopped turkey sausage, diced ham & scallion with cheddar cheese.

MEXI OMELET (GF)

$12.00

Jalapeño jack cheese, DE veggie chili & diced tomato topped with chipotle sour cream & smashed avocado.

THE G.O.A.T. OMELET (GF)

$12.00

Goat cheese & sautéed spinach topped with smashed avocado.

CALI OMELET (GF)

$12.00

Shredded turkey breast, crumbled bacon & Swiss cheese topped with smashed avocado.

CREATE YOUR OWN OMELET

$9.00

Choice of bread, choice of side, choice of cheese +$1.00, add your veggies +$0.75, add a protein +$2.50.

GRIDDLE DELIGHTS

CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST

$11.00

Classic battered french toast with a touch of cinnamon & vanilla.

CHEF'S FAMOUS CAP'N CRUNCH FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

three pieces of classic french toast coated with Cap'N Crunch(c)

WHOLE WHEAT BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$10.00

Three fluffy whole wheat buttermilk pancakes with a touch of cinnamon.

CAP'N CRUNCH BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$10.00

Three fluffy whole wheat buttermilk pancakes coated with Cap'n Crunch(c) with a touch of cinnamon.

GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$11.00

Three fluffy pancakes with our special mix of tapioca & rice flour.

BREAKFAST BOWLS

BLUTO BUSTER BOWL (GF)

$12.00

Baby spinach leaves, diced tomato, diced red onion and fresh jalapeño with two eggs any style, served over sweet potato hash

BREAKF-IESTA BOWL (GF)

$13.00

"AFTER 3 PM-SERVED OVER TOTS" Scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, corn, black beans, fresh jalapeño, diced tomato & chopped turkey sausage, served over home fries & topped with cheese sauce, smashed avocado & scallion

CAP'N CLUCK BOWL

$14.00

"AFTER 3 PM-SERVED OVER TOTS" Scrambled eggs on top of our Chef's famous Cap'N Crunch(c) French toast, topped with our handmade buttermilk chicken tenders drizzled with Sriracha honey.

LOX BOWL (GF)

$14.00

"AFTER 3 PM-SERVED OVER TOTS" Scrambled eggs with scallion, diced red onion & tomato; served over home fries, topped with smoked salmon & a side of scallion cream cheese.

MEATY BOWL (GF)

$13.00

"AFTER 3 PM-SERVED OVER TOTS" Scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese with your choice of ham / corned beef / pork sausage / chopped turkey sausage / crumbled bacon; served over home fries

MONDAY MORNING BOWL (GF)

$13.00

(Served daily) scrambled egg whites with diced red onion, chopped turkey sausage, crispy jalapeño & American cheese, served over fresh spinach.

STEAK & EGGS BOWL (GF)

$14.00

"AFTER 3 PM-SERVED OVER TOTS" Scrambled eggs with shaved grilled NY strip, sautéed green pepper, caramelized onion & provolone cheese, served over home fries.

TIJUANA BOWL (GF)

$13.00

"AFTER 3 PM-SERVED OVER TOTS" Scrambled eggs with diced tomato, topped with DE veggie chili, shredded jalapeño jack cheese, fresh jalapeño & smashed avocado, served over home fries.

CREATE YOUR OWN BOWL (GF)

$9.00

"AFTER 3 PM-SERVED OVER TOTS"

BITES & STARTERS

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$6.00+
BACON CHEESE TOTS

$6.00+
CHEESE FRIES

$5.00+
CHEESE TOTS

$5.00+
CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.00+
CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$6.00+
DAILY HUMMUS (GF)

$6.00

DAILY SOUP

$3.50+
DE VEGGIE CHILI

$4.00+
FRIES

$3.50+

SOUP & SALAD

$6.50
SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.50+

served with a drizzle of honey

TATER HATER

$6.00+

with shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, crumbled bacon, fresh jalapeno, diced tomato & scallion

TOTS

$3.50+

BURGERS & BEYOND

THE DAILY CLASSIC

double smashed black Angus or natural turkey burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle & a side of DE special sauce, served on a DE bun

HOMEMADE VEGGIE BURGER

$11.00

Veggie burger with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion, pickle & a side of DE special sauce, served on plant-based bun.

THE IMPOSSIBLE

$12.00

Made entirely from plants for people who love meat! Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle & a side of DE special sauce, served on plant-based bun.

BLACK & BLEU BURGER

$12.00

Blackened Angus burger, melted bleu cheese crumbles, bacon with a side of lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle, served on a DE bun.

PATTY MELT

$12.00

Choice of black Angus, turkey burger or veggie burger. caramelized onion, cheddar & American cheeses with DE special sauce; served on grilled marble rye.

TAMPA BAY BURGER WEEK

THE HANGOVER BURGER

$10.00

Two seasoned smash patties topped with applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, fried egg, drizzled with sriracha honey between two silver dollar pancakes. Served with fries.

SHREDDER BOWLS

BACON CHEESE BURGER BOWL (GF)

$9.00+

chopped angus burger, caramelized onion, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar, diced tomato & pickle with our DE special sauce

BUFFALO BOWL

$9.00+

crispy natural chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with diced celery, crumbled bleu cheese & bleu cheese dressing

CALI BOWL (GF)

$9.00+

shredded natural chicken, shredded carrot, cucumber & diced tomato in a white balsamic vinaigrette; topped with goat cheese & smashed avocado

FRIED CHICKEN RANCH BOWL

$9.00+

crispy natural chicken, cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, diced tomato & red onion in ranch dressing

GREEK BOWL (GF)

$9.00+

combination of gyro meat & shredded natural chicken, cucumber, kalamata olives, onion, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, feta, white balsamic vinaigrette & a tzatziki drizzle

NEW MEXICAN BOWL (GF)

$9.00+

shredded natural chicken, DE veggie chili, jalapeno jack cheese, diced tomato & red onion, tossed in chipotle sour cream & topped with DE guacamole

NEW YORK BLEU BOWL (GF)

$10.00+

shaved grilled NY strip, sautéed mushrooms, diced tomato & red onion, bleu cheese crumbles & crumbled bacon tossed with Cajun horseradish dressing

THAI PEANUT BOWL

$9.00+

shredded natural chicken, broccoli, shredded carrot & scallion in a spicy Thai peanut sauce topped with crushed peanuts

TUNA TACO BOWL

$10.00+

seared Ahi tuna, corn, black beans, fresh jalapeno, diced tomato & red onion tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette; topped with cilantro tartar sauce & crispy tortilla strips

STAFF FAVES

JERSEY SHORE BAGEL

$13.00

DE angus burger, applewood bacon, sliced red onion & a fried egg; served on an everything bagel with cream cheese

THE DAILY PLATE

$13.00

two eggs cooked your way, applewood bacon, two silver dollar whole wheat buttermilk pancakes

BREAKFAST BURRO

$11.50

scrambled eggs, diced green pepper, crispy home fries, caramelized onion, bacon and shredded pepper jack cheese; served in a grilled flour tortilla

THE MILLENIAL AVOCADO TOAST

$8.00

smashed avocado, fresh cracked black pepper, red chili flakes & fresh lime

MEXI AVOCADO TOAST

$8.00

smashed avocado, diced tomato, cilantro, serrano pepper & fresh lime

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

BETTER BYRD'S MUTHACLUCKA

$12.00

buttermilk battered crispy fried chicken, french fries and DE cheese sauce; served on a DE bun

BLTA+

$11.00

stacked with applewood bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato & smashed avocado; served on grilled sourdough

CHICKEN MELT

$12.00

shredded natural chicken, fresh spinach, sliced tomato, applewood bacon, provolone cheese & DE special sauce served on marble rye

HOMEMADE GF CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.00

served with creamy cole slaw & honey mustard for dipping

LOADED TWO CHEESE GRILLER

$10.00

with grilled ham, sliced tomato, applewood bacon & caramelized onion

MEMPHIS SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

buttermilk dipped natural chicken breast coated in seasoned flour; topped with country remoulade sauce, housemade pickle slices and lettuce on our DE bun

ULTIMATE TWO CHEESE GRILLER

$8.00

melted cheddar & American cheeses served on grilled buttered brioche

QUESADILLAS

COOL RANCH QUESADILLA

$11.00

fried chicken, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese and bacon in a flour tortilla served with a side of ranch dressing

REUBEN QUESADILLA

$11.00

corned beef, coleslaw, russian dressing and swiss cheese in a flour tortilla

DE CHEESY MAC

3 CHEESY MAC

$7.50+

our gooey house blend of 3 cheeses & cavatapi paste with a bread crumb crust

SPICY BUFFALO MAC

$8.00+

crispy buffalo chicken, diced celery, bleu cheese crumbles & a bread crumb crust

FIESTA MAC

$7.00+

jalapeno jack cheese, corn, salsa & crispy tortilla strips

BURGER MAC

$8.00+

chopped black angus burger, shredded cheddar, caramelized onion & a fried pickle

EXTRAS!

APPLEWOOD BACON

$4.00

three applewood bacon slices

BACON CHEESE GRITS (GF)

$4.00

"NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 3 PM"

BAGEL

$2.00
CHEESE FRIES

$5.00+