Daily Eats
2,251 Reviews
$$
901 South Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
COFFEE
SODA
TEA
VIRGIN DRINKS
DONATION TYPE
CEREALIOUSLY GOOD
ACAI BOWL
Sliced banana, blueberries, sliced strawberries, peanut butter, granola & acai sorbet.
DE STYLE OATMEAL
"NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 3 PM" Hot oatmeal with sliced banana, blueberries, candied pecans, honey.
GOOD MORNING HONEY
Fresh mixed fruit, sliced strawberries, candied pecans, crunchy granola & creamy vanilla yogurt; topped with whipped cream & honey.
GRANOLA CHIA PUDDING
Blueberries, sliced banana and strawberries.
GRANOLA + YOGURT
MIXED FRUIT CUP
Fresh mixed fruit, blueberries, and sliced strawberries
OATMEAL
"NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 3 PM" Sliced banana, blueberries, sliced strawberries, granola, vanilla yogurt, chocolate chips, Oreos, caramel, candied pecans or peanut butter chips.
EGGS
OMELETS
CARNIVORE OMELET (GF)
Crumbled bacon, chopped turkey sausage, diced ham & scallion with cheddar cheese.
MEXI OMELET (GF)
Jalapeño jack cheese, DE veggie chili & diced tomato topped with chipotle sour cream & smashed avocado.
THE G.O.A.T. OMELET (GF)
Goat cheese & sautéed spinach topped with smashed avocado.
CALI OMELET (GF)
Shredded turkey breast, crumbled bacon & Swiss cheese topped with smashed avocado.
CREATE YOUR OWN OMELET
Choice of bread, choice of side, choice of cheese +$1.00, add your veggies +$0.75, add a protein +$2.50.
GRIDDLE DELIGHTS
CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST
Classic battered french toast with a touch of cinnamon & vanilla.
CHEF'S FAMOUS CAP'N CRUNCH FRENCH TOAST
three pieces of classic french toast coated with Cap'N Crunch(c)
WHOLE WHEAT BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Three fluffy whole wheat buttermilk pancakes with a touch of cinnamon.
CAP'N CRUNCH BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Three fluffy whole wheat buttermilk pancakes coated with Cap'n Crunch(c) with a touch of cinnamon.
GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES
Three fluffy pancakes with our special mix of tapioca & rice flour.
BREAKFAST BOWLS
BLUTO BUSTER BOWL (GF)
Baby spinach leaves, diced tomato, diced red onion and fresh jalapeño with two eggs any style, served over sweet potato hash
BREAKF-IESTA BOWL (GF)
"AFTER 3 PM-SERVED OVER TOTS" Scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, corn, black beans, fresh jalapeño, diced tomato & chopped turkey sausage, served over home fries & topped with cheese sauce, smashed avocado & scallion
CAP'N CLUCK BOWL
"AFTER 3 PM-SERVED OVER TOTS" Scrambled eggs on top of our Chef's famous Cap'N Crunch(c) French toast, topped with our handmade buttermilk chicken tenders drizzled with Sriracha honey.
LOX BOWL (GF)
"AFTER 3 PM-SERVED OVER TOTS" Scrambled eggs with scallion, diced red onion & tomato; served over home fries, topped with smoked salmon & a side of scallion cream cheese.
MEATY BOWL (GF)
"AFTER 3 PM-SERVED OVER TOTS" Scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese with your choice of ham / corned beef / pork sausage / chopped turkey sausage / crumbled bacon; served over home fries
MONDAY MORNING BOWL (GF)
(Served daily) scrambled egg whites with diced red onion, chopped turkey sausage, crispy jalapeño & American cheese, served over fresh spinach.
STEAK & EGGS BOWL (GF)
"AFTER 3 PM-SERVED OVER TOTS" Scrambled eggs with shaved grilled NY strip, sautéed green pepper, caramelized onion & provolone cheese, served over home fries.
TIJUANA BOWL (GF)
"AFTER 3 PM-SERVED OVER TOTS" Scrambled eggs with diced tomato, topped with DE veggie chili, shredded jalapeño jack cheese, fresh jalapeño & smashed avocado, served over home fries.
CREATE YOUR OWN BOWL (GF)
"AFTER 3 PM-SERVED OVER TOTS"
BITES & STARTERS
BACON CHEESE FRIES
BACON CHEESE TOTS
CHEESE FRIES
CHEESE TOTS
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
CHILI CHEESE TOTS
DAILY HUMMUS (GF)
DAILY SOUP
DE VEGGIE CHILI
FRIES
SOUP & SALAD
SWEET POTATO FRIES
served with a drizzle of honey
TATER HATER
with shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, crumbled bacon, fresh jalapeno, diced tomato & scallion
TOTS
BURGERS & BEYOND
THE DAILY CLASSIC
double smashed black Angus or natural turkey burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle & a side of DE special sauce, served on a DE bun
HOMEMADE VEGGIE BURGER
Veggie burger with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion, pickle & a side of DE special sauce, served on plant-based bun.
THE IMPOSSIBLE
Made entirely from plants for people who love meat! Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle & a side of DE special sauce, served on plant-based bun.
BLACK & BLEU BURGER
Blackened Angus burger, melted bleu cheese crumbles, bacon with a side of lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle, served on a DE bun.
PATTY MELT
Choice of black Angus, turkey burger or veggie burger. caramelized onion, cheddar & American cheeses with DE special sauce; served on grilled marble rye.
TAMPA BAY BURGER WEEK
SHREDDER BOWLS
BACON CHEESE BURGER BOWL (GF)
chopped angus burger, caramelized onion, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar, diced tomato & pickle with our DE special sauce
BUFFALO BOWL
crispy natural chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with diced celery, crumbled bleu cheese & bleu cheese dressing
CALI BOWL (GF)
shredded natural chicken, shredded carrot, cucumber & diced tomato in a white balsamic vinaigrette; topped with goat cheese & smashed avocado
FRIED CHICKEN RANCH BOWL
crispy natural chicken, cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, diced tomato & red onion in ranch dressing
GREEK BOWL (GF)
combination of gyro meat & shredded natural chicken, cucumber, kalamata olives, onion, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, feta, white balsamic vinaigrette & a tzatziki drizzle
NEW MEXICAN BOWL (GF)
shredded natural chicken, DE veggie chili, jalapeno jack cheese, diced tomato & red onion, tossed in chipotle sour cream & topped with DE guacamole
NEW YORK BLEU BOWL (GF)
shaved grilled NY strip, sautéed mushrooms, diced tomato & red onion, bleu cheese crumbles & crumbled bacon tossed with Cajun horseradish dressing
THAI PEANUT BOWL
shredded natural chicken, broccoli, shredded carrot & scallion in a spicy Thai peanut sauce topped with crushed peanuts
TUNA TACO BOWL
seared Ahi tuna, corn, black beans, fresh jalapeno, diced tomato & red onion tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette; topped with cilantro tartar sauce & crispy tortilla strips
STAFF FAVES
JERSEY SHORE BAGEL
DE angus burger, applewood bacon, sliced red onion & a fried egg; served on an everything bagel with cream cheese
THE DAILY PLATE
two eggs cooked your way, applewood bacon, two silver dollar whole wheat buttermilk pancakes
BREAKFAST BURRO
scrambled eggs, diced green pepper, crispy home fries, caramelized onion, bacon and shredded pepper jack cheese; served in a grilled flour tortilla
THE MILLENIAL AVOCADO TOAST
smashed avocado, fresh cracked black pepper, red chili flakes & fresh lime
MEXI AVOCADO TOAST
smashed avocado, diced tomato, cilantro, serrano pepper & fresh lime
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
BETTER BYRD'S MUTHACLUCKA
buttermilk battered crispy fried chicken, french fries and DE cheese sauce; served on a DE bun
BLTA+
stacked with applewood bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato & smashed avocado; served on grilled sourdough
CHICKEN MELT
shredded natural chicken, fresh spinach, sliced tomato, applewood bacon, provolone cheese & DE special sauce served on marble rye
HOMEMADE GF CHICKEN TENDERS
served with creamy cole slaw & honey mustard for dipping
LOADED TWO CHEESE GRILLER
with grilled ham, sliced tomato, applewood bacon & caramelized onion
MEMPHIS SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
buttermilk dipped natural chicken breast coated in seasoned flour; topped with country remoulade sauce, housemade pickle slices and lettuce on our DE bun
ULTIMATE TWO CHEESE GRILLER
melted cheddar & American cheeses served on grilled buttered brioche
QUESADILLAS
DE CHEESY MAC
3 CHEESY MAC
our gooey house blend of 3 cheeses & cavatapi paste with a bread crumb crust
SPICY BUFFALO MAC
crispy buffalo chicken, diced celery, bleu cheese crumbles & a bread crumb crust
FIESTA MAC
jalapeno jack cheese, corn, salsa & crispy tortilla strips
BURGER MAC
chopped black angus burger, shredded cheddar, caramelized onion & a fried pickle