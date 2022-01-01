Restaurant header imageView gallery
Oxford Exchange

3,263 Reviews

420 West Kennedy Boulevard

Tampa, FL 33606

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBusiness Services
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
There may be nothing that brings people together as often as food and drink. A daytime affair, The Restaurant serves weekday breakfast and lunch, weekend brunch, and afternoon tea, where guests may be seated in an art-filled dining room with an open kitchen or the sunlit Conservatory, complete with creeping vines and a retractable glass roof. Showcasing continued attention to detail, the menu consists of fresh, seasonal, signature dishes, complemented by an array of premium coffees, teas, and cocktails for a new translation of the classic bistro.

420 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606

