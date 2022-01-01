Tattersall Distilling
Tattersall Distilling Company is a destination micro-distillery and cocktail room in Northeast Minneapolis, Minnesota USA. Enjoy Responsibly.
1620 Central Ave NE, Ste 150 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1620 Central Ave NE, Ste 150
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Minnesota Barbecue Company
Minnesota Barbecue Company, a take-out craft barbecue restaurant, is a collaboration between Kale Thome, longtime chef de cuisine at Travail, and Travail Collective co-founders Mike Brown, James Winberg, and Bob Gerken.
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Stanley's Northeast Bar Room is a casual bar and restaurant featuring American pub grub such as burgers & tacos, weekend breakfasts & craft beer with a dog-friendly patio. Located on the corner of University Ave and Lowery Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis.
Lush Lounge & Theater
A uniquely industrial, LGBTQ+ operated lounge and theater featuring mouthwatering comfort food alongside inspiring craft cocktails, brews and wine.
We are known for our award winning brunch and dinner shows that combine excellent food service with an unbeatable experience! Lush alongside Betty & Earl's aim to make each visit a something you won't soon forget!
Quincy
Come in and enjoy!