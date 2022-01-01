Go
The Butcher's Table

Come and enjoy our new takeout menu from The Butcher's Table.

STEAKS

2121 Westlake Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)

Popular Items

Hen of the Woods$16.00
hen of the woods mushrooms, 4-year flagship.
Eye of Rib 5 Star - 8oz$59.00
Filet Mignon 5 Star - 8oz$77.00
Mac and Cheese$14.00
Sweet Chicory Caesar$17.00
marco polo reserve, herb crouton
Beef fat fries$18.00
Perfectly crisped and seasoned shredded potato fry served with house red Fresno sriracha.
Zabuton$54.00
Field Greens Salad$13.00
A fresh baby lettuce salad with crisp radish, toasted sunflower seeds, and a sherry vinaigrette.
New York 5 Star - 8oz$70.00
Smoked Pork Chop$49.00
peperonta, flagship grits
Location

2121 Westlake Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 am
