  • Tortas de Fuego - Cottonwood

Tortas de Fuego - Cottonwood

Come in and enjoy!

1075 State Route 260

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa$2.99
Sopes 6.99$6.99
Side Rice$3.50
TACO GRANDE
TACO SMALL
flautas
Fuego-Fries$8.99
Side Beans$3.50
Carne Asada Burrito$12.99
Carne Asada Tor$12.99
Location

1075 State Route 260

Cottonwood AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
R&R Pizza

R&R Pizza Express is locally owned and operated. We're dedicated to making delicious pizza, wings, bread sticks and more. We offer pick-up and delivery options.

Firecreek Coffee - Cottonwood

Come in and enjoy!

Villaggio Venue

Come in and enjoy!

COLT 804 Grill

Affordable Handcrafted BBQ

