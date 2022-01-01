Go
Toast

TRADERS POINT CREAMERY

At Traders Point Creamery we believe that food has a story. As a farm-to-table restaurant with a strong organic emphasis, we follow our food from the pasture to the plate to ensure that you can trust its sources. We believe that the finest dishes begin with fresh ingredients.

9101 Moore Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Eggs Benedict$15.00
English muffin, poached egg, spinach, hollandaise, choice of ham or smoked salmon, griddled potatoes
Burger$22.00
Grassfed ground beef, beer cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, dijonaisse, arugula, brioche bun, roasted potatoes
SIDE Mashed Potatoes$8.50
Garlic fromage
SIDE Brussel Sprouts$8.50
Bacon, apples
SIDE Mac N Cheese$8.50
TPC cheese, bread crumbs
Chicken and Waffle$20.00
Belgian style yeast waffle, fried chicken tenders, roasted jalepeno honey butter, maple syrup
Rice Bowl$15.00
Brown rice, tomato, zucchini, broccoli, carrot, arugula, pickled red onion, lemon vinaigrette *Gluten free, vegetarian
Harvest Salad$15.00
Frisse, napa cabbage, radicchio, apple, walnuts, blue cheese, house vinaigrette *Vegetarian, gluten free
Brassica Salad$15.00
Kale, shaved cauliflower, roasted brussels, shaved fennel, shaved radish, pomegranate seeds, pomegranate vinaigrette *Vegetarian, gluten free
Chili$6.00
*Gluten free
See full menu

Location

9101 Moore Rd.

Zionsville IN

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Farm Store

No reviews yet

Shop our onsite store full of delicious local, organic, and artisan products

Hotel Tango

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amore Pizzeria Ristorante

No reviews yet

This New York Style pizzeria and Italian restaurant has the perfect blend of Hoosier hospitality and East Coast influence. Dedicated to consistency, unmatched customer service, and community involvement… while at Amore, you will FEEL THE LOVE!!!

Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine

No reviews yet

At Convivio, we feature world-class artisanal Pastas and Pizzas and other Italian fare with a special focus on Fresh Pasta. We use the latest and most modern pasta machines directly from Italy and our open kitchen allows you a view into our process.
Our menu changes seasonally with a special Feature section inspired and dedicated to Regional Specialties. We utilize locally sourced and organic ingredients wherever possible.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston