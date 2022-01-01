Go
Vibrato Grill Jazz

Vibrato offers world-class music, and sound design with the best in contemporary American cuisine, in a lavish "dinner in the round" theatre style. Conceived by nine time Grammy winning music icon Herb Alpert, Vibrato brings these elements together in sumptuous harmony for an experience that's a delight to all the senses.

2930 Beverly Glen Cir. • $$$

Avg 4.6 (2060 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Live Music
Nigthlife
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2930 Beverly Glen Cir.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

