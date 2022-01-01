Go
Toast

Zanzabar

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2100 South Preston Street • $

Avg 4.7 (821 reviews)

Popular Items

Friez Basket$5.00
Straight cut fries tossed with garlic, salt, and parsley
Popeye Queso & Chipz$7.00
Zbar house-made green chili queso, served with tortilla chips
Totz Basket$6.00
Tater Totz tossed with garlic, salt, and parsley
ZBLT$8.00
Applewood bacon, tomato, arugula and mayo, served on texas toast. Your choice of fries or totz.
Z Burger$14.00
Angus beef patty fully dressed, choice of cheese, served on a brioche bun with your choice of fries or totz on the side.
Unbeatable Pterodactyl Wings$8.00
Your choice of buffalo, sweet chili, BBQ, or teriyaki sauce. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese
Don't Be A Chicken Tenders$10.00
Basket of crispy chicken tenders with your choice of honey mustard, ranch, BBQ, Zbar house made buffalo, sweet chili sauce, or teriyaki
Nachos$9.00
Tortilla chips smothered in queso, layered with BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, smoked gouda, salsa, and pickled red onions. Served with side of sour cream
Totchos$12.00
Original Zbar Glittertotz smothered in queso, layered with BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, smoked gouda, salsa, and pickled red onions. Served with side of sour cream
Q*Bert Chicken Quesadillaz$10.00
Chicken quesadillaz with house made salsa, cheddar jack cheese, and a side of sour cream
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2100 South Preston Street

Louisville KY

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sunergos Coffee - Preston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Merryweather

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Comfy Cow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Granville Pub

No reviews yet

Home of the Best burgers in Louisville!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston