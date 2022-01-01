Go
Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill

Coming Soon to 2900 W Maple Rd Troy

2900 W Maple Rd

Popular Items

Grilled Shrimp Taco$6.00
Fajita veggies, shredded jack cheese, house cholula ranch.
Enchiladas Rojas$17.95
3 Rolled up corn tortillas smothered with Red salsa topped with cheese serve with lettuce, pico, sour cream and Queso fresco.
included Rice and Beans
Aldana Sinature BURRITO$11.95
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans,
Cheese, pico, Guacamole, Lettuce, Chips & Salsa
Flounder Fish Taco$6.00
Lightly fried flounder Taco topped withshredded cabbage, lime mayo, mango pico, cilantro.
Quesadilla$11.95
12' inch Flour tortilla with melted house cheese blend. Served with sides of mild salsa, sour cream, avocado sauce, and pico de gallo.
Asada Street Tacos$14.00
3 Skirt Steak Tacos on corn tortilla with onions and cilantro.
Botana Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips with your choice of chicken or ground beef, topped with: refried beans, pico de gallo, gratin house blend cheese , mild salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chips & Guacamole$9.50
fresh made guacamole topped with pomegranate, queso, and cilantro and chips.
Fajitas
Your Choice of grilled meat, onions, peppers. Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and choice of tortillas.
Chimichanga$13.95
Crispy wrap of flour tortilla with refried beans, Mexican rice, cheese, guacamole, lettuce, pico, sour cream, and mild salsa.
Location

2900 W Maple Rd

Troy MI

Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
