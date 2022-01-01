Go
The Original Pancake House

33703 Woodward Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (512 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon and Eggs$10.50
4 slices of our special recipe bacon with two eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes
Golden French Toast$9.65
Challah bread battered in our special recipe, dusted with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter and syrup
Buttermilk Cakes$8.35
Buttermilk pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup
Big Apple$12.10
An oven baked pancake baked with fresh apples and pure cinnamon sugar glaze
3 Buttermilk Pancakes$4.90
Turkey Links$4.65
4 links
Bacon$4.90
3 slices
2 Eggs$3.10
Sausage Links$4.65
4 links
Home Fries$3.85
Seasoned shredded potatoes
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

33703 Woodward Ave

Birmingham MI

Sunday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

