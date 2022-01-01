Eli Tea Bar

Restaurant header imageView gallery
FRESH MILK BUBBLE TEA

All of our bubble teas are made fresh daily, using loose leaf tea and natural cane brown sugar. We do not use any powders, syrups, or artificial flavorings/sweetners. Each bubble tea contains tapioca pearls.
Thai Chai Bubble

Thai Chai Bubble

$5.75+

Coconut-y and sweet, just like Thailand. Iced and made with milk, brown sugar, thai chai and black tea. Includes boba. High in caffeine.

Indian Chai Bubble

Indian Chai Bubble

$5.75+

India in a cup. Tastes like a gingersnap. Iced and made with Indian chai, milk, and brown sugar. Includes boba. High in caffeine.

Matcha Mango

Matcha Mango

$6.25+

Iced and made with real mango juice, brown sugar, and milk. Includes boba. Topped with a small amount of matcha green tea. Very low caffeine. Can be made caffeine free without adding matcha on top.

Mango Milk Boba

$5.50+

Mango juice + milk + boba + brown sugar

Peach White Bubble

Peach White Bubble

$5.75+

Peaches and honey. Iced made with peach white tea, brown sugar, honey, and milk. Includes boba. Low in caffeine.

Honey Green Matcha

Honey Green Matcha

$6.00+

Matcha Ice Cream. Iced and made with honey, matcha green tea, and milk. Includes boba. High in caffeine.

Assam Black Milk Tea

Assam Black Milk Tea

$5.50+

Black milk tea. Iced and made with assam black tea, brown sugar, and milk. Includes boba. High caffeine.

Coffee Bubble “Tea”

Coffee Bubble “Tea”

$5.50+

Iced coffee with cream. Iced and made with cold brew coffee, milk, and brown sugar. Includes boba. Very high caffeine.

Cinnamon Rooibos

Cinnamon Rooibos

$5.75+

Cinnamon oatmeal. Iced and made with cinnamon, rooibos matcha tea (ground rooibos), brown sugar, and oat milk. Includes boba. No caffeine.

Mint Matcha

Mint Matcha

$6.00+

Sweet mint. Iced and made with mint, matcha, cardamom, and brown sugar. Includes boba. High caffeine.

Rose White

Rose White

$5.75+

12 dozen roses. Iced and made with rose water beet powder, white matcha tea, sugar, and milk. Includes boba. Cannot make less sweet or remove any ingredients. Low caffeine.

Strawberry Matcha Bubble

Strawberry Matcha Bubble

$6.25+

Strawberry green tea latte. Iced and made with cut strawberry pieces, milk, brown sugar, and topped with matcha green tea. Includes boba. High caffeine.

Strawberry Milk Bubble

Strawberry Milk Bubble

$5.50+

Strawberry milk. Iced and made with cut strawberry pieces, milk, and brown sugar. Includes boba. **No syrup or artificial flavoring. Strawberry flavor comes from the strawberries themselves. No caffeine.

Ube Tres Leches Bubble

Ube Tres Leches Bubble

$5.75+

Vanilla and sweet, like taro but better. Iced and made with milk, brown sugar ,lychee jasmine green tea and our Ube mixture (cardamom, ube, sweetened condensed milk, coconut milk). Includes boba. What is ube? A sweet purple yam with a bright vanilla and coconut-y flavor. Low caffeine.

London Fog Bubble

London Fog Bubble

$5.75+

A twist on the traditional london fog. Made with our vanilla lavender earl grey tea, brown sugar, and milk. Includes boba. High caffeine.

Brown Sugar Bubble

$5.00+
Pumpkin Chai Boba

Pumpkin Chai Boba

$5.75+

Indian Chai + Milk + Boba + Pumpkin Butter Pumpkin butter ingredients: pumpkin, yams, lemon juice, maple syrup, ginger, pumpkin spice.

CHEESE TEA

Cheese Tea Bubble

Cheese Tea Bubble

$6.00+

Sweetened iced black tea with liquid cheesecake on top. Made with our assam gold black tea, brown sugar, tapioca pearls, and housemade cheesecake topping. High caffeine.

Cheese Tea (No Bubble)

Cheese Tea (No Bubble)

$5.75+

Sweetened iced black tea with liquid cheesecake on top. Made with our assam gold black tea, brown sugar, and housemade cheesecake topping. High caffeine.

LEMONADE

Arnold Palmer

$4.00+

Butterfly Lemonade

$4.00+

Butterfly Kiss Lemonade

$5.50+

Butterfly Passion Lemonade

$5.00

Matcha Lemonade

$5.50+

TEA LATTES

Indian Chai

Indian Chai

$5.25+

A traditional masala chai, blended from Eli's family recipe. Spiced with cardamom, black pepper, and ginger. Made with indian chai, brown sugar, and milk. High caffeine.

Thai Chai

Thai Chai

$5.25+

Our best-seller. A sweet, vanilla coconut-y chai. Notes of coconut, vanilla, and anise. Made with thai chai, brown sugar, and milk. High caffeine.

Rooibos Chai

Rooibos Chai

$5.25+

A caffeine-free version of our spiced chai. Spiced with cardamom, black pepper, and ginger and a desserty aftertaste. Made with rooibos chai, brown sugar, and milk. No caffeine.

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Creamy matcha. Made with our maruyasu matcha green tea, honey, and milk. High caffeine.

London Fog Latte

$5.25+

A twist on the traditional london fog. Made with our vanilla lavender earl grey tea, brown sugar, and milk. High caffeine.

Turkish Double

$4.50+

A smooth, cardmom black tea latte. Made with turkish tea, brown sugar, and milk. High caffeine.

Hazelnut Almond

$4.75+

A desserty caffeine free latte. Made with hazelnut rooibos tea, brown sugar, and almond milk. No caffeine.

Lavender Hazelnut Coconut

$5.00

A floral desserty tea latte. Made with lavender, hazelnut rooibos tea, honey, and coconut milk. No caffeine.

Lapsang Mocha

Lapsang Mocha

$5.50+

A smokey chocolatey tea latte. Made with lapsang, hot chocolate, brown sugar, cinnamon and milk. High caffeine.

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$5.25+

Indian Chai + Milk + Pumpkin Butter Pumpkin butter ingredients: pumpkin, yams, lemon juice, maple syrup, ginger, pumpkin spice.

Mint Matcha Latte

$5.25+

BLACK TEA

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$3.75+

Everyday | Caffeine: High A humble brisk blend of black tea from India, Sri Lanka, and Kenya.

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$3.75+

Everyday | Caffeine: High A classic black tea blended with bergamot oil and corn flowers.

Turkish Tea

Turkish Tea

$4.00+

Everyday | Caffeine: High A strong buttery black tea with cardamom.

Lapsang Souchong

Lapsang Souchong

$4.25+

Everyday | Caffeine: High A smoky black tea dried over a pine wood fire.

Black Rose

Black Rose

$4.25+

Premium | Caffeine: High Nilgiri Black Tea blended with rose petals

Assam

Assam

$4.00+

Premium | Caffeine: High | Organic A strong organic multi-black tea grown in Assam, India

Darjeeling Summer

Darjeeling Summer

$4.25+

Premium | Caffeine: High | Organic A light foresty black tea high in caffeine.

Blood Orange-Black

$4.25+

Premium| Caffeine: High English Breakfast black tea, mixed with our herbal Blood Orange

Kenya Kosabei

Kenya Kosabei

$4.25+

Premium | Caffeine: High A strong malty black tea with earthy notes.

Nilgiri Glendale

Nilgiri Glendale

$4.25+

Premium | Caffeine: High A south Indian grown black tea with amber notes and a smooth finish.

Vanilla Lavender Grey

Vanilla Lavender Grey

$4.25+

Premium | Caffeine: High A specialty Earl Grey blended with lavender, and vanilla.

Assam Gold (TGFOP)

Assam Gold (TGFOP)

$4.25+

Rare | Caffeine: High | Organic An organic Assam tea composed of tippy golden flower orange pekoe leaves

Jasmine Cardamom Gold

Jasmine Cardamom Gold

$4.50+

Rare | Caffeine: High A brisk floral blend of Assam Gold spiced with Jasmine & Cardamom.

Darjeeling Spring

Darjeeling Spring

$4.50+

Rare | Caffeine: Medium A slow grown Darjeeling tea with a subtle forest flavor.

OOLONG TEA

Rose Lavender Oolong

Rose Lavender Oolong

$4.25+

Premium | Caffeine: Medium A warm fruity blend of rose, lavender, and oolong.

Ti Guan Yin

Ti Guan Yin

$4.25+

Premium | Caffeine: Medium A light oolong tea, with honey dew notes and low astringency

Roasted Slimming Oolong

Roasted Slimming Oolong

$4.25+

Premium| Caffeine: Medium A strong malty oolong tea, with a muscatel flavor great for multiple infusions

Milk Oolong

Milk Oolong

$4.25+

Premium | Caffeine: Medium A well pronounced oolong with a heavy viscosity and milk like aroma

Love Oolong Time

Love Oolong Time

$4.50+

Premium | Caffeine: Medium A light oolong with goji, strawberry, and coconut

Amber Oolong

$4.25+

Premium | Caffeine: Medium A darker oolong with tropical and coconut notes.

Formosa Oolong

$4.25+

Premium | Caffeine: Medium A specialty oolong from Taiwan with notes of honey.

Gaba

Gaba

$4.50+

Rare | Caffeine: Medium A special oolong treated with nitrogen gas and named for it’s high level of the GABA (γ-Aminobutyric acid ), a calming neurotransmitter

Oriental Beauty

Oriental Beauty

$4.50+

Premium | Caffeine: Medium A famed Taiwanese oolong with floral notes.

GREEN TEA

China Green

China Green

$3.75+

Everyday | Caffeine: Low | Organic A classic pan-fried Chinese style green tea.

Japanese Sencha

Japanese Sencha

$3.75+

Everyday | Caffeine: Low A steamed Japanese style green tea with a strong vegetal flavor.

Lychee Jasmine

Lychee Jasmine

$4.25+

Everyday | Caffeine: Low A fruity green tea with jasmine flowers and natural lychee flavor extract.

Kyoto Sencha Rose

Kyoto Sencha Rose

$4.25+

Premium | Caffeine: Low | Organic Steamed Japanese sencha flavored with rose petals, cherry and citrus.

Darjeeling Green

Darjeeling Green

$4.50+

Premium | Caffeine: Low A steamed green tea grown in India with a foresty aroma.

Genmaicha

Genmaicha

$4.25+

Premium | Caffeine: Low | Organic Japanese green tea blended with popped rice.

Hojicha

Hojicha

$4.25+

Premium | Caffeine: Low | A roasted Japanese green tea with a toasty flavor.

Crème Orange

Crème Orange

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: Low | A simple green tea, with jasmine flowers, vanilla and orange.

Winter Spice

Winter Spice

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: Low | Organic Gunpowder green tea, with mint, cloves, anise, and orange peel.

Gunpowder

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: Medium | Organic A rolled green tea, full-bodied and earthy in taste.

Jasmine Pearls

Jasmine Pearls

$4.25+

Rare | Caffeine: Low A high altitude green tea with a foresty aroma.

Gyokuro

Gyokuro

$4.50+

Rare | Caffeine: Low | Organic A shade grown green tea with a deep vegetal flavor.

Tencha

$5.00+

A specialty shade grown Japanese green tea.

MATCHA

Matcha

Matcha

$4.25+

Rare | Caffeine: High | A specialty harvest from Shiga, Japan.

Add Matcha to Any Drink

$1.50

WHITE TEA

White Peony

White Peony

$4.25+

Caffeine: Very Low A subtle white tea with floral-lily notes.

Kenyan Safari White

Kenyan Safari White

$4.25+

Premium| Caffeine: Very Low A stronger white tea from Kenya with earthy notes.

Peach White

Peach White

$4.25+

Premium| Caffeine: Very Low A fruity white tea with jasmine, rose, and hibiscus petals.

Vanaberry

Vanaberry

$4.25+

Premium | Caffeine: Low A fruity summer blend, of white tea, strawberry, guava, lemongrass, and flowers

Silver Needle

Silver Needle

$4.50+Out of stock

Rare | Caffeine: High A highly revered white tea, with a subtle flavor and ivory brew.

HERBAL (CAFFEINE FREE)

Oregon Mint

Oregon Mint

$3.75+

Caffeine: None| Organic A blend of organic spearmint and peppermint grown in Oregon

Chamomile

Chamomile

$3.75+

Everyday | Caffeine: None| Organic Chamomile flowers harvested along the Nile River, great with a spoon of honey

Rooibos

Rooibos

$3.75+

Everyday | Caffeine: None| Organic An herbal infusion with light vanilla notes and high in Vitamin C.

Happy Tummy Blend

$3.75+

Everyday | Caffeine: None| Organic An herbal infusion of the Oregon mint, chamomile, and rooibos

Bamboo Chamomile

$4.25+

Everyday | Caffeine: None| Chamomile flowers with bamboo, pineapple, and pink cornflower petals.

Rooibos Chai

$4.25+

Caffeine: None South African rooibos, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, pepper, and clove.

Passionfruit Wanderlust

$4.00+

Premium | Caffeine: None| An exotic vitamin C rich tea blend with apple, orange, elderberry, cinnamon, papaya, strawberry, rosehip, raspberry, kiwi, hibiscus, rose, sunflower, cornflower, passionfruit.

Traverse City Cherry

Traverse City Cherry

$4.00+Out of stock

Premium | Caffeine: None A fruity blend with cherries roasted in cinnamon and sunflower oil

Orchard Apple Ginger Spice

Orchard Apple Ginger Spice

$4.00+

Premium | Caffeine: None A warm fruity blend of McIntosh apples, ginger, cinnamon, hibiscus, rosehips

Tuscan Pear

Tuscan Pear

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: None | Organic Rooibos, apple + pear, rose petals, and natural flavors

Hazelnut Rooibos

Hazelnut Rooibos

$4.25+

Premium | Caffeine: None Rooibos tea with cocoa shells and natural flavor

Lemon Ginger

Lemon Ginger

$3.75+

Premium | Caffeine: None A fire-roasted ginger, blended with lemon juice. Great with turmeric /or honey!

Blood Orange

Blood Orange

$4.50+

Premium | Caffeine: None An herbal infusion of citrus, safflowers, hibiscus, lemongrass and roses.

Lemon-Lavender Sage

$4.25+

Premium | Caffeine: None| An infusion of lemongrass, lavender, sage, and rose to make a fruity floral tea

Colorado Lavender- Folgate

Colorado Lavender- Folgate

$4.25+

Premium | Caffeine: None | Organic A smooth bodied lavender with a deep lavender color

SPECIALTY BLENDS

Green-Green Ginger

Green-Green Ginger

$5.75

Caffeine: High A highly caffeinated combination of matcha, yerba maté , and fire-roasted ginger

Coconut H20 & Matcha

Coconut H20 & Matcha

$6.75Out of stock

Caffeine: High Iced coconut water with matcha; great for hydration!

Townhouse Blend

$4.25+

Caffeine: Medium A blend of ginger, yerba maté, darjeeling green tea, mint, and hibiscus.

Mental Clari-Tea Blend

Mental Clari-Tea Blend

$4.25+

Caffeine: Low Great for concentration! A blend of rhodiola, assam black tea, hazelnut, and rooibos

"Winter Tonic" 🏂

$5.00

PUERH TEA

Green Toucha

Green Toucha

$4.25+

Premium | Caffeine: Low An aged green tea, pressed into a bird’s nest-like shape.

Black Heart

$4.25+

Rare| Caffeine: Medium A brisk, aged black tea, pressed into the form of a heart

Mandarin Black

Mandarin Black

$5.00

| Caffeine: High Black tea dried and packed inside of a mandarin orange. WARNING: Very Strong.

Not Tea Specials

Pour-Over Coffee ☕

$4.25+

A hand-grind of coffee, brewed through a Hario V16. Local coffee Roasted by Dessert Oasis.

Lavender Coffee Latte

$4.75+

Caffeine: High Local coffee, Lavender Grosso, Brown Sugar, Milk

Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Caffeine: High Indian Chai, Local Coffee, Brown Sugar, Milk

Yerba Mate

$3.75+

Caffeine: High A vegetal caffeinated leaf from South America

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Caffeine: Very Low Pete’s Hot Chocolate, Steamed Milk

Lavender Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Caffeine: Very Low Pete’s Hot Chocolate, Lavender Grosso, Steamed Milk

Shimmy Shack GF and Vegan Cookies

Cowgirl

$4.00

Chocolate chips, peanut butter, gluten free oats and walnuts. Our best seller!

Pump'n Maple

$4.00

Are you one of those people who loves pumpkin year round? US TOO!!! Autumn flavors of pumpkin, maple, cinnamon and apple all rolled into one delicious cookie. Sweet but not too sweet!

Pride

$4.00

This loveable soft sugar cookie with a splash of almonds goodness and rainbow sprinkles shows our shimmy love for the LGBT community. It’s Shimmy Mama’s favorite cookie!!

CCC (Chocolate, Coconut, Caramel)

$4.00

A shortbread cookie drizzled with Chocolate, Coconut and Caramel. These little pieces of art fly out of the store!

Peanut Butter Bar

$4.00Out of stock

These bars are downright naughty and we like it that way. Smooth, creamy and oh so tasty. Like a reeses peanut butter cup only bigger and better! One piece is approx. 3x3 inches. Always vegan and gluten free.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Eli Tea is a modern tea café and specialty shop with a flag ship store in downtown Birmingham, Michigan. We specialize in loose leaf tea (aka good and proper tea). Every day, we brew hundreds of cups of tea - hot, iced, tea lattes, bubble tea and even offer raw kombucha on tap. Our collection of 100 teas are ethically sourced from around the world including some American grown herbals like lavender and mint. All of the loose leaf teas are also available for purchase in bulk from our tea wall. My goal is to offer our customers a modern tea experience by supplying good natural tea, brewed to order, in a casual well designed environment. On any given day you will meet a wide variety of customers in our shop from students studying to tea aficionados stocking up on some of our exotic tea blends. Whether you’re a seasoned tea lover or new to tea, I welcome you to come in and experience a good cuppa tea.

Website

Location

108 S Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham, MI 48009

Directions

Gallery
Eli Tea Bar image
Eli Tea Bar image
Eli Tea Bar image

