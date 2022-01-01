- Home
Eli Tea Bar
483 Reviews
$
108 S Old Woodward Ave
Birmingham, MI 48009
Popular Items
FRESH MILK BUBBLE TEA
Thai Chai Bubble
Coconut-y and sweet, just like Thailand. Iced and made with milk, brown sugar, thai chai and black tea. Includes boba. High in caffeine.
Indian Chai Bubble
India in a cup. Tastes like a gingersnap. Iced and made with Indian chai, milk, and brown sugar. Includes boba. High in caffeine.
Matcha Mango
Iced and made with real mango juice, brown sugar, and milk. Includes boba. Topped with a small amount of matcha green tea. Very low caffeine. Can be made caffeine free without adding matcha on top.
Mango Milk Boba
Mango juice + milk + boba + brown sugar
Peach White Bubble
Peaches and honey. Iced made with peach white tea, brown sugar, honey, and milk. Includes boba. Low in caffeine.
Honey Green Matcha
Matcha Ice Cream. Iced and made with honey, matcha green tea, and milk. Includes boba. High in caffeine.
Assam Black Milk Tea
Black milk tea. Iced and made with assam black tea, brown sugar, and milk. Includes boba. High caffeine.
Coffee Bubble “Tea”
Iced coffee with cream. Iced and made with cold brew coffee, milk, and brown sugar. Includes boba. Very high caffeine.
Cinnamon Rooibos
Cinnamon oatmeal. Iced and made with cinnamon, rooibos matcha tea (ground rooibos), brown sugar, and oat milk. Includes boba. No caffeine.
Mint Matcha
Sweet mint. Iced and made with mint, matcha, cardamom, and brown sugar. Includes boba. High caffeine.
Rose White
12 dozen roses. Iced and made with rose water beet powder, white matcha tea, sugar, and milk. Includes boba. Cannot make less sweet or remove any ingredients. Low caffeine.
Strawberry Matcha Bubble
Strawberry green tea latte. Iced and made with cut strawberry pieces, milk, brown sugar, and topped with matcha green tea. Includes boba. High caffeine.
Strawberry Milk Bubble
Strawberry milk. Iced and made with cut strawberry pieces, milk, and brown sugar. Includes boba. **No syrup or artificial flavoring. Strawberry flavor comes from the strawberries themselves. No caffeine.
Ube Tres Leches Bubble
Vanilla and sweet, like taro but better. Iced and made with milk, brown sugar ,lychee jasmine green tea and our Ube mixture (cardamom, ube, sweetened condensed milk, coconut milk). Includes boba. What is ube? A sweet purple yam with a bright vanilla and coconut-y flavor. Low caffeine.
London Fog Bubble
A twist on the traditional london fog. Made with our vanilla lavender earl grey tea, brown sugar, and milk. Includes boba. High caffeine.
Brown Sugar Bubble
Pumpkin Chai Boba
Indian Chai + Milk + Boba + Pumpkin Butter Pumpkin butter ingredients: pumpkin, yams, lemon juice, maple syrup, ginger, pumpkin spice.
CHEESE TEA
Cheese Tea Bubble
Sweetened iced black tea with liquid cheesecake on top. Made with our assam gold black tea, brown sugar, tapioca pearls, and housemade cheesecake topping. High caffeine.
Cheese Tea (No Bubble)
Sweetened iced black tea with liquid cheesecake on top. Made with our assam gold black tea, brown sugar, and housemade cheesecake topping. High caffeine.
LEMONADE
TEA LATTES
Indian Chai
A traditional masala chai, blended from Eli's family recipe. Spiced with cardamom, black pepper, and ginger. Made with indian chai, brown sugar, and milk. High caffeine.
Thai Chai
Our best-seller. A sweet, vanilla coconut-y chai. Notes of coconut, vanilla, and anise. Made with thai chai, brown sugar, and milk. High caffeine.
Rooibos Chai
A caffeine-free version of our spiced chai. Spiced with cardamom, black pepper, and ginger and a desserty aftertaste. Made with rooibos chai, brown sugar, and milk. No caffeine.
Matcha Latte
Creamy matcha. Made with our maruyasu matcha green tea, honey, and milk. High caffeine.
London Fog Latte
A twist on the traditional london fog. Made with our vanilla lavender earl grey tea, brown sugar, and milk. High caffeine.
Turkish Double
A smooth, cardmom black tea latte. Made with turkish tea, brown sugar, and milk. High caffeine.
Hazelnut Almond
A desserty caffeine free latte. Made with hazelnut rooibos tea, brown sugar, and almond milk. No caffeine.
Lavender Hazelnut Coconut
A floral desserty tea latte. Made with lavender, hazelnut rooibos tea, honey, and coconut milk. No caffeine.
Lapsang Mocha
A smokey chocolatey tea latte. Made with lapsang, hot chocolate, brown sugar, cinnamon and milk. High caffeine.
Pumpkin Chai Latte
Indian Chai + Milk + Pumpkin Butter Pumpkin butter ingredients: pumpkin, yams, lemon juice, maple syrup, ginger, pumpkin spice.
Mint Matcha Latte
BLACK TEA
English Breakfast
Everyday | Caffeine: High A humble brisk blend of black tea from India, Sri Lanka, and Kenya.
Earl Grey
Everyday | Caffeine: High A classic black tea blended with bergamot oil and corn flowers.
Turkish Tea
Everyday | Caffeine: High A strong buttery black tea with cardamom.
Lapsang Souchong
Everyday | Caffeine: High A smoky black tea dried over a pine wood fire.
Black Rose
Premium | Caffeine: High Nilgiri Black Tea blended with rose petals
Assam
Premium | Caffeine: High | Organic A strong organic multi-black tea grown in Assam, India
Darjeeling Summer
Premium | Caffeine: High | Organic A light foresty black tea high in caffeine.
Blood Orange-Black
Premium| Caffeine: High English Breakfast black tea, mixed with our herbal Blood Orange
Kenya Kosabei
Premium | Caffeine: High A strong malty black tea with earthy notes.
Nilgiri Glendale
Premium | Caffeine: High A south Indian grown black tea with amber notes and a smooth finish.
Vanilla Lavender Grey
Premium | Caffeine: High A specialty Earl Grey blended with lavender, and vanilla.
Assam Gold (TGFOP)
Rare | Caffeine: High | Organic An organic Assam tea composed of tippy golden flower orange pekoe leaves
Jasmine Cardamom Gold
Rare | Caffeine: High A brisk floral blend of Assam Gold spiced with Jasmine & Cardamom.
Darjeeling Spring
Rare | Caffeine: Medium A slow grown Darjeeling tea with a subtle forest flavor.
OOLONG TEA
Rose Lavender Oolong
Premium | Caffeine: Medium A warm fruity blend of rose, lavender, and oolong.
Ti Guan Yin
Premium | Caffeine: Medium A light oolong tea, with honey dew notes and low astringency
Roasted Slimming Oolong
Premium| Caffeine: Medium A strong malty oolong tea, with a muscatel flavor great for multiple infusions
Milk Oolong
Premium | Caffeine: Medium A well pronounced oolong with a heavy viscosity and milk like aroma
Love Oolong Time
Premium | Caffeine: Medium A light oolong with goji, strawberry, and coconut
Amber Oolong
Premium | Caffeine: Medium A darker oolong with tropical and coconut notes.
Formosa Oolong
Premium | Caffeine: Medium A specialty oolong from Taiwan with notes of honey.
Gaba
Rare | Caffeine: Medium A special oolong treated with nitrogen gas and named for it’s high level of the GABA (γ-Aminobutyric acid ), a calming neurotransmitter
Oriental Beauty
Premium | Caffeine: Medium A famed Taiwanese oolong with floral notes.
GREEN TEA
China Green
Everyday | Caffeine: Low | Organic A classic pan-fried Chinese style green tea.
Japanese Sencha
Everyday | Caffeine: Low A steamed Japanese style green tea with a strong vegetal flavor.
Lychee Jasmine
Everyday | Caffeine: Low A fruity green tea with jasmine flowers and natural lychee flavor extract.
Kyoto Sencha Rose
Premium | Caffeine: Low | Organic Steamed Japanese sencha flavored with rose petals, cherry and citrus.
Darjeeling Green
Premium | Caffeine: Low A steamed green tea grown in India with a foresty aroma.
Genmaicha
Premium | Caffeine: Low | Organic Japanese green tea blended with popped rice.
Hojicha
Premium | Caffeine: Low | A roasted Japanese green tea with a toasty flavor.
Crème Orange
Premium | Caffeine: Low | A simple green tea, with jasmine flowers, vanilla and orange.
Winter Spice
Premium | Caffeine: Low | Organic Gunpowder green tea, with mint, cloves, anise, and orange peel.
Gunpowder
Premium | Caffeine: Medium | Organic A rolled green tea, full-bodied and earthy in taste.
Jasmine Pearls
Rare | Caffeine: Low A high altitude green tea with a foresty aroma.
Gyokuro
Rare | Caffeine: Low | Organic A shade grown green tea with a deep vegetal flavor.
Tencha
A specialty shade grown Japanese green tea.
MATCHA
WHITE TEA
White Peony
Caffeine: Very Low A subtle white tea with floral-lily notes.
Kenyan Safari White
Premium| Caffeine: Very Low A stronger white tea from Kenya with earthy notes.
Peach White
Premium| Caffeine: Very Low A fruity white tea with jasmine, rose, and hibiscus petals.
Vanaberry
Premium | Caffeine: Low A fruity summer blend, of white tea, strawberry, guava, lemongrass, and flowers
Silver Needle
Rare | Caffeine: High A highly revered white tea, with a subtle flavor and ivory brew.
HERBAL (CAFFEINE FREE)
Oregon Mint
Caffeine: None| Organic A blend of organic spearmint and peppermint grown in Oregon
Chamomile
Everyday | Caffeine: None| Organic Chamomile flowers harvested along the Nile River, great with a spoon of honey
Rooibos
Everyday | Caffeine: None| Organic An herbal infusion with light vanilla notes and high in Vitamin C.
Happy Tummy Blend
Everyday | Caffeine: None| Organic An herbal infusion of the Oregon mint, chamomile, and rooibos
Bamboo Chamomile
Everyday | Caffeine: None| Chamomile flowers with bamboo, pineapple, and pink cornflower petals.
Rooibos Chai
Caffeine: None South African rooibos, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, pepper, and clove.
Passionfruit Wanderlust
Premium | Caffeine: None| An exotic vitamin C rich tea blend with apple, orange, elderberry, cinnamon, papaya, strawberry, rosehip, raspberry, kiwi, hibiscus, rose, sunflower, cornflower, passionfruit.
Traverse City Cherry
Premium | Caffeine: None A fruity blend with cherries roasted in cinnamon and sunflower oil
Orchard Apple Ginger Spice
Premium | Caffeine: None A warm fruity blend of McIntosh apples, ginger, cinnamon, hibiscus, rosehips
Tuscan Pear
Premium | Caffeine: None | Organic Rooibos, apple + pear, rose petals, and natural flavors
Hazelnut Rooibos
Premium | Caffeine: None Rooibos tea with cocoa shells and natural flavor
Lemon Ginger
Premium | Caffeine: None A fire-roasted ginger, blended with lemon juice. Great with turmeric /or honey!
Blood Orange
Premium | Caffeine: None An herbal infusion of citrus, safflowers, hibiscus, lemongrass and roses.
Lemon-Lavender Sage
Premium | Caffeine: None| An infusion of lemongrass, lavender, sage, and rose to make a fruity floral tea
Colorado Lavender- Folgate
Premium | Caffeine: None | Organic A smooth bodied lavender with a deep lavender color
SPECIALTY BLENDS
Green-Green Ginger
Caffeine: High A highly caffeinated combination of matcha, yerba maté , and fire-roasted ginger
Coconut H20 & Matcha
Caffeine: High Iced coconut water with matcha; great for hydration!
Townhouse Blend
Caffeine: Medium A blend of ginger, yerba maté, darjeeling green tea, mint, and hibiscus.
Mental Clari-Tea Blend
Caffeine: Low Great for concentration! A blend of rhodiola, assam black tea, hazelnut, and rooibos
"Winter Tonic" 🏂
PUERH TEA
Green Toucha
Premium | Caffeine: Low An aged green tea, pressed into a bird’s nest-like shape.
Black Heart
Rare| Caffeine: Medium A brisk, aged black tea, pressed into the form of a heart
Mandarin Black
| Caffeine: High Black tea dried and packed inside of a mandarin orange. WARNING: Very Strong.
Not Tea Specials
Pour-Over Coffee ☕
A hand-grind of coffee, brewed through a Hario V16. Local coffee Roasted by Dessert Oasis.
Lavender Coffee Latte
Caffeine: High Local coffee, Lavender Grosso, Brown Sugar, Milk
Dirty Chai
Caffeine: High Indian Chai, Local Coffee, Brown Sugar, Milk
Yerba Mate
Caffeine: High A vegetal caffeinated leaf from South America
Hot Chocolate
Caffeine: Very Low Pete’s Hot Chocolate, Steamed Milk
Lavender Hot Chocolate
Caffeine: Very Low Pete’s Hot Chocolate, Lavender Grosso, Steamed Milk
Shimmy Shack GF and Vegan Cookies
Cowgirl
Chocolate chips, peanut butter, gluten free oats and walnuts. Our best seller!
Pump'n Maple
Are you one of those people who loves pumpkin year round? US TOO!!! Autumn flavors of pumpkin, maple, cinnamon and apple all rolled into one delicious cookie. Sweet but not too sweet!
Pride
This loveable soft sugar cookie with a splash of almonds goodness and rainbow sprinkles shows our shimmy love for the LGBT community. It’s Shimmy Mama’s favorite cookie!!
CCC (Chocolate, Coconut, Caramel)
A shortbread cookie drizzled with Chocolate, Coconut and Caramel. These little pieces of art fly out of the store!
Peanut Butter Bar
These bars are downright naughty and we like it that way. Smooth, creamy and oh so tasty. Like a reeses peanut butter cup only bigger and better! One piece is approx. 3x3 inches. Always vegan and gluten free.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Eli Tea is a modern tea café and specialty shop with a flag ship store in downtown Birmingham, Michigan. We specialize in loose leaf tea (aka good and proper tea). Every day, we brew hundreds of cups of tea - hot, iced, tea lattes, bubble tea and even offer raw kombucha on tap. Our collection of 100 teas are ethically sourced from around the world including some American grown herbals like lavender and mint. All of the loose leaf teas are also available for purchase in bulk from our tea wall. My goal is to offer our customers a modern tea experience by supplying good natural tea, brewed to order, in a casual well designed environment. On any given day you will meet a wide variety of customers in our shop from students studying to tea aficionados stocking up on some of our exotic tea blends. Whether you’re a seasoned tea lover or new to tea, I welcome you to come in and experience a good cuppa tea.
108 S Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham, MI 48009