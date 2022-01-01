Downtown Birmingham restaurants you'll love
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hunter House Hamburgers
35075 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Large Fries
|$2.50
Classic shoestrings.
|Single Cheeseburger
|$2.50
Fresh ground beef and cheese with caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard, and pickles.
|Onion Rings
|$3.75
Lightly battered and crispy with a sweet onion inside.
Brooklyn Pizza
111 Henrieta St., Birmingham
|Popular items
|16" Margherita
|$21.50
Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$10.95
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic, oregano, basil
|16" Pepperoni Pizza
|$15.95
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni
Casa Pernoi
310 E Maple, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Fettuccine al Tartufo
|$40.00
Perigord truffles, local wild mushrooms
|Veal Loin Parmigiano
|$39.00
Bone in chop, marinara, buffalo mozzarella
|Whole Roasted Branzino
|$49.00
Thin potato, artichoke, salmoriglio
Eli Tea Bar
108 S Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Black Rose
Premium | Caffeine: High
Nilgiri Black Tea blended with rose petals
|Ube Tres Leches Bubble
Vanilla and sweet, like taro but better.
Iced and made with milk, brown sugar ,lychee jasmine green tea and our Ube mixture (cardamom, ube, sweetened condensed milk, coconut milk). Includes boba.
What is ube? A sweet purple yam with a bright vanilla and coconut-y flavor.
Low caffeine.
|Peach White Bubble
Peaches and honey.
Iced made with peach white tea, brown sugar, honey, and milk. Includes boba.
Low in caffeine.
Adachi Restaurant
325 South Old Woodward, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Crispy Rice And Spicy Tuna
|$15.00
Crispy Rice spicy Tuna (2)
|Miso Soup
|$8.00
Shiro Miso Soup
|Kobe Slider
|$12.00
Milk Bun, Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Aioli
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS
7Greens
344 Hamilton Row, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Great Dane
|$9.50
Mango, pineapple, banana, vanilla extract, greek yogurt, honey
|Yoga Girl
|$13.25
Kale, baby spinach, carrots, raw beets, roasted brussels sprouts, organic spicy tofu, warm quinoa, 7Greens' miso sauce and drizzle sriracha
|Detroit Greek
|$12.50
Romaine, raw beets, local feta, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, 7Greens’ beet greek sauce.