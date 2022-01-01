Downtown Birmingham restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Downtown Birmingham's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Downtown Birmingham restaurants

Hunter House Hamburgers image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hunter House Hamburgers

35075 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham

Avg 4.2 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Fries$2.50
Classic shoestrings.
Single Cheeseburger$2.50
Fresh ground beef and cheese with caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard, and pickles.
Onion Rings$3.75
Lightly battered and crispy with a sweet onion inside.
More about Hunter House Hamburgers
Brooklyn Pizza image

 

Brooklyn Pizza

111 Henrieta St., Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
16" Margherita$21.50
Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
10" Cheese Pizza$10.95
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic, oregano, basil
16" Pepperoni Pizza$15.95
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni
More about Brooklyn Pizza
Casa Pernoi image

 

Casa Pernoi

310 E Maple, Birmingham

Avg 3 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccine al Tartufo$40.00
Perigord truffles, local wild mushrooms
Veal Loin Parmigiano$39.00
Bone in chop, marinara, buffalo mozzarella
Whole Roasted Branzino$49.00
Thin potato, artichoke, salmoriglio
More about Casa Pernoi
Eli Tea Bar image

 

Eli Tea Bar

108 S Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Rose
Premium | Caffeine: High
Nilgiri Black Tea blended with rose petals
Ube Tres Leches Bubble
Vanilla and sweet, like taro but better.
Iced and made with milk, brown sugar ,lychee jasmine green tea and our Ube mixture (cardamom, ube, sweetened condensed milk, coconut milk). Includes boba.
What is ube? A sweet purple yam with a bright vanilla and coconut-y flavor.
Low caffeine.
Peach White Bubble
Peaches and honey.
Iced made with peach white tea, brown sugar, honey, and milk. Includes boba.
Low in caffeine.
More about Eli Tea Bar
Adachi Restaurant image

 

Adachi Restaurant

325 South Old Woodward, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Rice And Spicy Tuna$15.00
Crispy Rice spicy Tuna (2)
Miso Soup$8.00
Shiro Miso Soup
Kobe Slider$12.00
Milk Bun, Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Aioli
More about Adachi Restaurant
7Greens image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS

7Greens

344 Hamilton Row, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Great Dane$9.50
Mango, pineapple, banana, vanilla extract, greek yogurt, honey
Yoga Girl$13.25
Kale, baby spinach, carrots, raw beets, roasted brussels sprouts, organic spicy tofu, warm quinoa, 7Greens' miso sauce and drizzle sriracha
Detroit Greek$12.50
Romaine, raw beets, local feta, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, 7Greens’ beet greek sauce.
More about 7Greens
Beyond Juicery + Eatery image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

270 W. Maple RD, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (62 reviews)
Takeout
More about Beyond Juicery + Eatery
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston