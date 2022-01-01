Clawson restaurants you'll love

Clawson restaurants
Toast
  • Clawson

Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Clawson restaurants

Renshaw Lounge image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Renshaw Lounge

210 E 14 Mile Rd., Clawson

Avg 4.2 (666 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Burger$10.50
Cooked to order & served with onions, pickle, tomato, & lettuce on a toasted brioche bun
Dinner Salad$5.00
Fresh iceberg lettuce with cheddar-jack, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, & croutons
Chicken Tender Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, breaded chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar jack, cucumber, tomato & croutons.
More about Renshaw Lounge
Sabbath Coffee Roasters image

 

Sabbath Coffee Roasters

24 E 14 Mile Rd, Clawson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte 12oz$4.25
Frozen Latte 12oz$5.00
Chai Tea Latte 12oz$5.00
More about Sabbath Coffee Roasters
The Lucky Duck image

 

The Lucky Duck

38 S Main St., Clawson

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Lucky Duck
