Restaurant header imageView gallery

Renshaw Lounge

666 Reviews

$

210 E 14 Mile Rd.

Clawson, MI 48017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pizza!
Chicken Tender Pita
French Fries

Carry Out

Pick-up

Please see the bartender for carryout orders. Thank you!

Soups

Chili Pint

$7.00

Fresh ground beef, peppers, onions, & beans in a spicy tomato-beef stock

Soup of the Day Pint

$7.00

Chili Quart

$11.00

Fresh ground beef, peppers, onions, & beans in a spicy tomato-beef stock

Soup of the Day Quart

$11.00

French Onion

$6.00

Salad

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens topped with our house blend of cheeses, ham, salami, onions, tomatoes, green & black olives, & peperoncinis

Chicken Tender Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, breaded chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar jack, cucumber, tomato & croutons.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, cucumber, bacon, cheddar jack, hard boiled egg, tomato & croutons.

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Fresh iceberg lettuce with cheddar-jack, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, & croutons

Greek Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, celery, pepperoncinis, beets, side pita bread Add chicken $2

Caesar Side Salad

$5.50

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons and house Caesar dressing

Shareables

Breadzza Bar

$8.50

Breadzza Large

$13.50

Breadzza Small

$9.50

Cheese Bread Bar

$7.50

Cheese Bread Large

$13.00

Covered in garlic butter topped with pizza cheese, served with ranch or pizza sauce

Cheese Bread Small

$8.50

Covered in garlic butter topped with pizza cheese, served with ranch or pizza sauce

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Cookies (4)

$3.50

French Fries

$6.00

House-Made Mac N Cheese Full

$11.00

Nachos

$12.00

Seasoned ground beef, pablano cheese sauce, pico de gallo, house-made chips, side of house salsa. Add sour cream .50

Onion Rings

$8.00

Quesadillas

$12.00

Grilled flour tortilla with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & black olives on the side, side house salsa, Your choice of chicken or seasoned ground beef. Add sour cream .50

Tacos

$11.50

Cheddar jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, with your choice of seasoned beef or chicken. side house salsa, Add sour cream .50

Street Tacos Meal

$11.00

Seasoned chicken, cilantro, onion, corn tortilla, side house salsa

Tater Tots

$6.00

Wonton Cheese Sticks

$10.00

House-Made Mac N Cheese Half

$5.50

Shareables

Seasoned chicken, melted pepper-jack cheese, corn, and black beans served with sour cream

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Mini Tacos

$9.00

Served with a side of house salsa or sour cream

Pickle Chips

$9.00

Served with ranch

Shaw Wings

$12.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$11.00

Eggroll stuffed with seasoned chicken, roasted corn, black beans and peppers, served with sour cream

Specialty Pizza

BLT Pizza

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, & garlic butter parmesan crust

Loaded Pizza

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, & black olives

Veggie Pizza

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, & banana peppers

Meat Pie Pizza

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, & bacon

Chicken Parm Pizza

Grilled chicken, garlic butter, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, herbs, and pizza sauce

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheese, bacon, & onions

Spinach Artichoke

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza!

$8.00+

Calzones

Italian Calzone

$14.00

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, onion, banana pepper, tomato, lettuce, side of Italian dressing

Veggie Calzone

$13.00

Green peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers, tomato, lettuce, provolone, Swiss, side of pizza sauce

Pizza Calzone

$14.00

House pizza sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, side of ranch

BLT calzone

$13.00

Handhelds

BLT

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Pita

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Greek Pita

$11.00

Chicken Greek Wrap

$11.00

Chicken, feta, onions, green peppers, black olives, celery, banana peppers, lettuce, Greek dressing

Chicken Melt

$11.00

Chicken Tender Pita

$12.00

Chicken Tenders, American, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, & Side of Ranch

Chicken Tender Wrap

$12.00

American, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, side ranch

Clawson Burger

$14.00

Fresh ground beef cooked to order, topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, & green peppers, covered with provolone cheese on a brioche bun

Corned Beef Sandwich

$13.00

House corned beef served hot on grilled rye bread with melted Swiss cheese

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Lettuce, pickles, sauce

Grilled Chicken Pita

$12.00

American cheese, tomato, lettuce, side of ranch

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

American cheese, tomato, lettuce, side of ranch

House Burger

$12.00

Cooked to order & served with onions, pickle, tomato, & lettuce on a toasted brioche bun

Patty Melt

$13.00

Fresh ground burger, cooked to order with Swiss cheese & grilled onions, served on grilled brioche bun

Reuben

$13.00

Swiss Cheese, grilled rye, sauerkraut

Shawster

$13.00

House corned beef served hot on grilled rye bread with melted Swiss cheese, & coleslaw

Seafood

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Beer battered cod, lemon, fries, coleslaw, house tarter

Clam Strip Dinner

$12.00

Lake Perch Dinner

$17.00

Sauces -n- Such

Ranch

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Heat

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Sriracha Honey

$1.00

Salsa

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Coleslaw

$0.75

Side of Nacho Cheese

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Local Restaurant/Bar

Location

210 E 14 Mile Rd., Clawson, MI 48017

Directions

Gallery
Renshaw Lounge image
Renshaw Lounge image
Renshaw Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sabbath Coffee Roasters
orange starNo Reviews
24 E 14 Mile Rd Clawson, MI 48017
View restaurantnext
The Lucky Duck - 38 S Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
38 S Main St. Clawson, MI 48017
View restaurantnext
Tania's Pizza
orange star4.8 • 937
3204 Crooks Rd Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurantnext
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse - Royal Oak
orange star4.7 • 10,800
1824 W 14 Mile Rd Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurantnext
Edamame Sushi NU Asian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
31632 John R Rd,Ste A Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Ima – Mad Heights
orange starNo Reviews
32203 John R Rd. Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston