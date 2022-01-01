Madison Heights restaurants you'll love

Madison Heights restaurants
Toast
  • Madison Heights

Madison Heights's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Asian fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Vietnamese
Must-try Madison Heights restaurants

Edamame Sushi NU Asian Kitchen image

 

Edamame Sushi NU Asian Kitchen

31632 John R Rd,Ste A, Madison Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ultimate Lobster$15.99
Miso Soup$2.50
Sweet Tofu/ Inari R8$4.50
Little Saigon Restaurant image

 

Little Saigon Restaurant

29071 Dequindre, Madison Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pho Tai$8.45
Beef soup with rare beef
Goi Cuon (2)$3.50
Summer Rolls
Mi Dac Biet$10.45
Egg noodle pork soup with seafood and pork
Wing Snob image

 

Wing Snob

140 Twelve Mile Rd, Madison Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8pc Boneless Meal Deal$12.99
Includes 8 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
6pc Traditional$9.49
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
10pc Traditional$15.99
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
Chick'nCone image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Chick'nCone

361 A W 14 Mile Rd, Madison Heights

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chick’nTenders$2.25
Individual chicken tenders. Choose your quantity and make sure to add some dipping sauces!
Chick’nSandwich Meal$10.49
Chick'nSandwich, Fries and Drink...
Chick'nCone Meal$12.49
Chick'nCone, Fries and Drink... #SoCluckinGood!
Ima – Mad Heights image

 

Ima – Mad Heights

32203 John R Rd., Madison Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy CHICKEN Sandwich$13.00
crispy fried thigh • cabbage slaw & house pickles • furikake kewpie • brioche roll • lemon
Spicy Pork Udon$15.00
toasted chili broth • smoked pork loin • soft egg • garlic oil
Shoyu Ramen$15.00
Choice of sesame chicken or smoked pork loin. Roasted chicken-shoyu broth, soft egg, buttered baby corn, sesame garlic oil
On the Rocks image

GRILL

On the Rocks

28167 John R Rd, Madison Heights

Avg 4.1 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Slim Jim$8.00
Cajun Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Side of Rice$3.00
