Madison Heights restaurants you'll love

Edamame Sushi NU Asian Kitchen
31632 John R Rd,Ste A, Madison Heights
|Popular items
|Ultimate Lobster
|$15.99
|Miso Soup
|$2.50
|Sweet Tofu/ Inari R8
|$4.50
Little Saigon Restaurant
29071 Dequindre, Madison Heights
|Popular items
|Pho Tai
|$8.45
Beef soup with rare beef
|Goi Cuon (2)
|$3.50
Summer Rolls
|Mi Dac Biet
|$10.45
Egg noodle pork soup with seafood and pork
Wing Snob
140 Twelve Mile Rd, Madison Heights
|Popular items
|8pc Boneless Meal Deal
|$12.99
Includes 8 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
|6pc Traditional
|$9.49
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
|10pc Traditional
|$15.99
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Chick'nCone
361 A W 14 Mile Rd, Madison Heights
|Popular items
|Chick’nTenders
|$2.25
Individual chicken tenders. Choose your quantity and make sure to add some dipping sauces!
|Chick’nSandwich Meal
|$10.49
Chick'nSandwich, Fries and Drink...
|Chick'nCone Meal
|$12.49
Chick'nCone, Fries and Drink... #SoCluckinGood!
Ima – Mad Heights
32203 John R Rd., Madison Heights
|Popular items
|Crispy CHICKEN Sandwich
|$13.00
crispy fried thigh • cabbage slaw & house pickles • furikake kewpie • brioche roll • lemon
|Spicy Pork Udon
|$15.00
toasted chili broth • smoked pork loin • soft egg • garlic oil
|Shoyu Ramen
|$15.00
Choice of sesame chicken or smoked pork loin. Roasted chicken-shoyu broth, soft egg, buttered baby corn, sesame garlic oil