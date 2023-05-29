- Home
- /
- Madison Heights
- /
- Celina's - 623 West 11 Mile Rd
Celina's 623 West 11 Mile Rd
No reviews yet
623 West 11 Mile Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Bar Menu
Beer
Angry Balls
$11.00
BEER OF MONTH
$4.00
Bells Best Brown
$7.00
Blue Moon
$6.50
Bud Lite
$1.50
Budweiser
$1.50
Coors Lite
$1.50
Dancing Elephant Cider
$6.00
Dirty Blonde
$6.00
Domestic Bucket 5beers
$13.00
Draft Pitcher Domestic Only
$10.00
Green Beer
$2.00
Guinness
$6.00
Import Bucket 5beers
$17.00
Labatt
$1.50
Labatt LT
$1.50
Miller Lite
$1.50
Oberon
$5.50
Pear Cider
$5.00
Sam Adams Lager
$6.50
Sams Hazy IPA
$6.50
Stella
$6.00
Summer Shandy
$6.50
Angry Orchard
$6.00
2 Hearted Ale
$6.00
Heineken Btl
$5.00
Bud Lite Btl
$2.00
Corona Btl
$4.50
Dos Equis Btl
$5.50
Heninken Lt Btl
$5.00
High Life Btl
$2.00
Labatt Btl
$2.00
Labatt Lt Btl
$2.00
MGD Btl
$4.00
Mich Ultra Btl
$2.50
Miller It btl
$2.00
Modelo Btl
$5.50
Molson Btl
$2.00
PBR Btl
$2.00
Stella Blt
$5.50
Budweiser Btl
$2.00
Coors Lite Btl
$2.00
Heninken 00
$5.00
Mom Water
$6.00
Triple Jam Cider
$6.00
Twisted Tea Half/Half
$4.00
Twisted Tea Org.
$4.00
Vodka Seltzer
$6.00
White Claw
$6.00
Vizzy
$6.00
Long Drink
$6.00
Cocktails
Liquor
3 Olives Cherry
$6.50
Absolut
$6.50
Absolut Berry
$6.50
Absolut Citron
$6.50
Absolut Juice
$6.50
Absolut Watermelon
$6.50
Apple Vodka
$5.00
Blueberry Vodka
$5.00
Cherry Vodka
$5.00
Circ Apple
$9.00
Circ Mango
$9.00
Circ peach
$9.00
Circ Red Berry
$9.00
Ciroc
$9.00
Cric Pineapple
$9.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Ketel One
$8.00
Pink Whitney
$6.00
Razz Vodka
$5.00
SKYY Vodka
$6.00
Stoli Vanilla
$7.00
Strawberry Vodka
$5.00
Titos
$7.00
Truly Favorite Vodka
$5.00
Well Vodka
$5.50
3 Olives Cherry
$13.00
Absolut
$13.00
Absolut Berry
$13.00
Absolut Citron
$13.00
Absolut Juice
$13.50
Absolut Watermelon
$13.00
Apple Vodka
$10.00
Blueberry Vodka
$10.00
Cherry Vodka
$10.00
Circ Apple
$18.00
Circ Mango
$18.00
Circ peach
$18.00
Circ Red Berry
$18.00
Ciroc
$18.00
Cric Pineapple
$18.00
Grey Goose
$18.00
Ketel One
$16.00
Pink Whitney
$12.00
Razz Vodka
$10.00
SKYY Vodka
$12.00
Stoli Vanilla
$14.00
Strawberry Vodka
$10.00
Titos
$14.00
Truly Favorite Vodka
$10.00
Well Vodka
$11.00
Bombay Saphire
$8.50
Hendricks
$9.00
Tanqueray
$7.50
Well Gin
$5.50
Bombay Saphire
$17.00
Hendricks
$18.00
Tanqueray
$15.00
Well Gin
$11.00
Well Rum
$5.50
Malibu
$8.00
Bacardi
$6.50
Captain Morgan
$7.00
Malibu Pineapple
$8.00
Malibu Watermelon
$8.00
Well Rum
$11.00
Malibu
$16.00
Bacardi
$13.00
Captain Morgan
$14.00
Malibu Pineapple
$16.00
Malibu Watermelon
$16.00
Well Tequila
$5.50
Cabo Wabo Blanco
$8.00
1800 Silver
$8.00
1800 Anejo
$10.00
Cuervo Gold
$6.00
Don Julio Anejo
$18.00
Cabo wabo Anejo
$10.00
Cabo wabo Reposade
$8.00
Gran Anejo
$17.00
Gran Reposade
$11.00
Patron Silver
$9.00
Hornitos Reposade
$6.00
Hornitos Blanco
$6.00
Don Julio Blanco
$15.00
Casamigos Anejo
$17.00
Casamigos Reposado
$14.00
Casamigos Blanco
$14.00
Teremana Blanco
$7.00
Teremana Reposade
$7.00
Teremana Anejo
$10.00
1942
$35.00
Cazadores Blanco
$7.00
Cazadores Reposado
$7.00
Well Tequila
$11.00
Cabo Wabo Blanco
$16.00
1800 Silver
$16.00
1800 Anejo
$20.00
Cuervo Gold
$12.00
Don Julio Anejo
$36.00
Cabo wabo Anejo
$20.00
Cabo wabo Reposade
$16.00
Gran Anejo
$34.00
Gran Reposade
$22.00
Patron Silver
$18.00
Hornitos Reposade
$12.00
Hornitos Blanco
$12.00
Don Julio Blanco
$30.00
Casamigos Anejo
$34.00
Casamigos Reposado
$28.00
Casamigos Blanco
$28.00
Teremana Blanco
$14.00
Teremana Reposade
$14.00
Teremana Anejo
$20.00
1942
$70.00
Cazadores Blanco
$14.00
Cazadores Reposado
$14.00
Well Whiskey
$5.50
Canadian Club
$6.50
Crown
$8.00
Bulliet
$8.00
Crown Apple
$8.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jim Beam
$6.50
Fireball
$6.00
Jack Fire
$7.00
Makers Mark
$8.50
Wild Turkey
$6.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Jack Honey
$7.00
Jameson
$7.50
Jameson Blk Barrel
$8.50
Jameson Orange
$7.50
Red stag
$6.00
Seagrams 7
$6.00
Tullmore Dew
$6.00
V.O
$5.00
Well Bourbbon
$5.50
Gentlemen Jack
$8.00
Skrewball Whiskey
$7.00
Yukon Jack
$6.00
Crown Peach
$8.00
Dewers
$7.00
Glenfiddich
$8.00
Sweet Tea Whiskey
$5.00
Well Whiskey
$11.00
Canadian Club
$13.00
Crown
$16.00
Bulliet
$16.00
Crown Apple
$16.00
Jack Daniels
$14.00
Jim Beam
$13.00
Fireball
$12.00
Jack Fire
$14.00
Makers Mark
$17.00
Wild Turkey
$12.00
Woodford Reserve
$20.00
Jack Honey
$14.00
Jameson
$15.00
Jameson Blk Barrel
$17.00
Jameson Orange
$15.00
Red stag
$12.00
Seagrams 7
$12.00
Tullmore Dew
$12.00
V.O
$10.00
Well Bourbbon
$11.00
Gentlemen Jack
$16.00
Skrewball Whiskey
$14.00
Yukon Jack
$12.00
Crown Peach
$16.00
Dewers
$14.00
Glenfiddich
$16.00
Sweet Tea Whiskey
$10.00
Amaretto
$5.00
Blue Curacao
$5.50
Hot Damn
$5.50
Jager
$8.00
Pucker
$5.00
Rumplemintz
$8.00
Grand Mariner
$7.00
Rumchata
$7.00
Sambuca
$7.00
Goldschlager
$8.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Baileys
$6.00
Southern Comfort
$5.50
Hennessy
$9.00
Amaretto
$10.00
Blue Curacao
$11.00
Hot Damn
$11.00
Jager
$16.00
Pucker
$10.00
Rumplemintz
$16.00
Grand Mariner
$14.00
Rumchata
$14.00
Sambuca
$14.00
Goldschlager
$16.00
Kahlua
$14.00
Baileys
$12.00
Southern Comfort
$11.00
Hennessy
$18.00
Butter Crown
$7.00
Buttery Nipple
$6.00
Car Bomb
$8.00