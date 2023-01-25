Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Coach Grill

review star

No reviews yet

26685 Dequindre Rd

Madison Heights, MI 48071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Fries
Suicide Burger
Burger

SNACKS

Crispy Tempura Asparagus

$8.50

BUTTERMILK RANCH

Hand Cut French Fries

$4.00

Panko Onion Rings

$4.00

CHIPOLTE MAYO

Sweet Potato Wedges

$5.00

CHIPOLTE MAYO

Garlic Fries

$5.50

FRESH COTIJA CHEESE, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI

Cajun Fries

$5.00

HOUSE SPICE BLEND, REMOULADE SAUCE

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

BUTTERMILK RANCH

WAGYU BURGERS

American wagyu beef fresh ground from Fairway packing. Golden wheat bakery bun. Topors pickle.

Suicide Burger

$13.75

Ghost pepper cheese. Crispy onion. Smiths bacon. Fresh jalapeño. Chipolte mayo. Golden wheat bakery bun.

All American Burger

$13.75

American. Diced onion. House made sweet pickles. Iceburg. Special sauce. Golden wheat bakery bun

Coach Burger

$13.75

Tillamook cheddar. Fried egg. Smiths bacon. Special sauce. Golden wheat bakery bun

Gourmet Burger

$13.75

Goat cheese. Pickled red onion. Arugula. Roasted garlic aoli. Golden wheat bakery bun

Mushroom Swiss

$13.75

Natural swiss. Fresh field mushrooms. Golden wheat bakery bun

Olive Burger

$13.75

Natural swiss. Green olives. Kalmata olive aoli. Golden wheat bakery bun

Burger

$11.00

Build your own. Golden wheat bakery bun

HAND HELDS

ON GREAT HARVEST BREAD CO. TOPOR"S PICKLE

Reuben

$13.00

24 hour roasted wigleys corned beef. Swiss. Topors sourkrout or slaw. 1000 island. Grilled Great harvest bread rye.

Turkey Cheddar

$13.00

Tillamook white cheddar. Smiths bacon. Michigan apples. Cranberry aoli. Great harvest farm bread.

Cubano

$13.00

Griddled ham. Roasted pork. Swiss. Dill pickle. Yellow mustard. Mayo. Pressed Avalon bakery roll

Mushroom Reuben

$12.00

Griddled portebello mushroom. Swiss. Topors saurkrout or slaw. 1000 island. Grilled great harvest bread rye.

Pulled Pork Brioche

$13.00

House made faygo rock & rye BBQ sauce. Crispy onion. Slaw.

DINNER PLATES

Fairway N.Y Strip Steak & Fries

$27.00

Fairway strip steak. Roasted vegetable. Hand cut shoestring fries.

Everything Spiced Salmon

$20.00

Roasted. Wild caught salmon from motor city seafood co. Red quinoa. Roasted vegitable. Lemon. Sesame oil

APPS

Loaded Tots

$11.00

Cheddar cheese. Black bean chilli. Chipolte. Green onion. Jalapeño.

Roasted cauliflower

$10.00

Tahini. Pickled chillies. Vegan

CHICKEN WINGS

Fresh, tossed in seasoned flour & fried.

6 Wings

$9.00

FRESH, TOSSED IN SEASONED FLOUR & FRIED

12 Wings

$18.00

FRESH, TOSSED IN SEASONED FLOUR & FRIED

SOUP

Call for soup of the day!

Bowl wagyu chili

$7.00

PIZZA

Hand stretched dough. House made sauce. Build your own

14 Inch Stone Oven Pizza

$13.00

14-INCH STONE OVEN PIZZA. HOUSE MADE SAUCE & DOUGH

THE DANO

$17.00

Fresh spinich. Bulgarian feta. Fresh Mushroom. Mozzerlla

SALADS

Beet salad

$13.00

Pickled beets. Quinoa. Arugula. Bulgarian feta. Pistachios. Cherry tomato. Kalamata olives. Red onion. Balsamic vin.

Detroit chop salad

$13.00

Chopped romain. Grilled chicken. Swiss cheese. Danish blue cheese. Cucumber. Cherry tomato. Hard boiled egg. Mustard honey cider vin.

Antipasto

$8.00+

Romaine lettuce. Cherry tomato. Hard salami. Ham. Mozzarella. Red onion. Green & black olives. House dresssing.

Chicken Caesar

$16.00

DESERTS - Golden Wheat Bake House

Chocolate Macaron

$8.00

HAND MADE PASTRIES FROM GOLDEN WHEAT BAKE HOUSE

Pecan pie

$8.00
Pistachio Raspberry Macaron

Pistachio Raspberry Macaron

$8.00

HAND MADE PASTRIES FROM GOLDEN WHEAT BAKE HOUSE

Cheese cake

$8.00

Brownie sundae

$8.00

TOO-GO WINE BOTTLE'S

SONOMA COUNTY- MOUNTAIN CUVEE RED BLEND
GUNDLACH BUNDSCHU

GUNDLACH BUNDSCHU

$21.00

SONOMA COUNTY - MOUNTAIN CUVEE RED BLEND

CHRONIC CELLARS

CHRONIC CELLARS

$19.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON 2020-SIR REAL-PASO ROBLES

BREAD & BUTTER

BREAD & BUTTER

$18.00

PINOT NOIR - NAPA VALLEY

MOSEN CLETO

MOSEN CLETO

$15.00

SMOOTH CLASIC RED BLEND OF GRENACHE & TEMPRANILLO- PRODUCT OF SPAIN

(The Beach) by Whispering Angel

(The Beach) by Whispering Angel

$19.00

Rose - France

Gnarly Head

Gnarly Head

$15.00

Chardonnay - central coast

Geisen

Geisen

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand

Frisk Prickly

Frisk Prickly

$14.00

A bubbly Riesling from Australia

CHALK BORED SPECIALS

Fish & Chips

$18.00

FRESH HADDOCK FILLET FROM MOTOR CITY SEAFOOD CO. HAND CUT FRIES. HOUSE TARTER SAUCE & SLAW.

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00Out of stock

FRESH MOZZARELLA FRIED IN PANKO. RUSTIC TOMATO MARINARA. PEPPER RELISH

Smoked whitefish Pate

$11.00

Sautéed Cod Dinner

$19.00

Extra sauces

Ranch(s)

$0.50

Ranch(L)

$1.00

Blue cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Carolina Gold

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Sweet chili

$0.50

PBnJ(s)

$0.50

PBnJ(L)

$1.00

Cider Mustard

$0.50

1000 island

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Chipolte

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Garlic aioli

$0.50

Cranberry aioli

$0.50

Kalamata aioli

$0.50

Tartar

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Laid-back gathering place serving burgers, steaks, wings & craft beer

Location

26685 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Saigon Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
29071 Dequindre Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Sushi Coup - 29141 Dequindre Road
orange starNo Reviews
29141 Dequindre Road Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
On The Rocks Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 125
28167 John R Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Vivios - Warren
orange starNo Reviews
3601 E. 12 mile road Warren, MI 48092
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Madison Heights
orange star4.4 • 838
140 Twelve Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Mabel Gray
orange star4.7 • 1,124
23825 John R Rd Hazel Park, MI 48030
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Madison Heights

Wing Snob - Madison Heights
orange star4.4 • 838
140 Twelve Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
On The Rocks Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 125
28167 John R Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison Heights
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston