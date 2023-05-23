Restaurant header imageView gallery

Irish Tavern Madison Heights 29028 N Campbell Rd

review star

No reviews yet

29028 N Campbell Rd

Madison Heights, MI 48071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Battered Chicken Tenders

Battered Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Chicken tenders hand dipped in our house batter, fried to a tender golden brown & served with your choice of dipping sauce

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks & Cheese

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks & Cheese

$10.99

Hot Bavarian pretzel sticks served with our special beer cheese dip

Blarney Fries

Blarney Fries

$11.49

French fries topped with corned beef, coleslaw, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing

Cauliflower Bites

Cauliflower Bites

$8.99

Deep fried breaded cauliflower bites with a side of ranch

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Wisconsin breaded cheese curds deep fried and served with cowboy ranch

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken, mixed cheese, sautéed onions in a grilled tortilla. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & salsa

Dublin Green Beans

Dublin Green Beans

$8.99

Lightly battered green beans, flash fried & served with ranch dipping dressing

Flash Fried Pickle Spears

Flash Fried Pickle Spears

$8.99

Hand dipped, beer battered pickle spears served with ranch dressing

I.T.'s Kettle Chips

I.T.'s Kettle Chips

$8.99

Thick sliced Idaho potatoes, fried to a golden brown. Served with house made ranch chip dip

Irish Chimichanga

Irish Chimichanga

$8.99

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut wrapped in a flour tortilla & deep fried. Served with side of coleslaw & thousand island

Irish Wings

Irish Wings

$12.99

Our popular wings fried to perfection & served with carrots, celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping sauce. Choose your sauce to be tossed with: hot, mild, BBQ, inferno Asian zing, Caribbean jerk garlic butter parmesan

Mozzarella Spears

Mozzarella Spears

$9.99

Fried mozzarella cheese sticks with ranch or marinara

Nacho Grande

Nacho Grande

$13.99

House made tortilla chips topped with onion, green pepper, mixed cheese, & your choice of chicken or beef. Served with sour cream, jalapeños & salsa

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.99

Fried to a golden brown and served with cowboy ranch for dipping

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.99

The best blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese & seasonings. Topped with melted mixed cheese served with tavern-fried tortilla chips

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$14.99

Farm raised mussels, steamed in a broth of white wine, butter, garlic, onions & tomatoes. Served with dinner rolls

Sweet Curry Fries

Sweet Curry Fries

$10.49

Crispy fries covered in sweet curry sauce & topped with red peppers, green onions, diced tomatoes & cilantro

Smoked Mac Bites

$9.99

Creamy smoked gouda mac n' cheese covered in a crispy coating served with honey buffalo sauce.

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Fresh chopped romaine lettuce topped with cucumber, tomato, celery, crumbled bleu cheese and grilled chicken diced & tossed in buffalo sauce

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.49

Grilled chicken atop of chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with grilled or fried chicken, bleu cheese, smoked bacon, cucumbers, tomato, hard boiled egg and mixed cheese

Tavern Tossed Salad

Tavern Tossed Salad

$8.99

Fresh chopped romaine, cucumbers, tomato, croutons & mixed cheese

Soup Pots

Crock O' Potato Bowl

Crock O' Potato Bowl

$6.99
Crock O' Potato Cup

Crock O' Potato Cup

$4.99

Featured Soup Bowl

$6.99

Featured Soup Cup

$4.99
Tavern Chili Bowl

Tavern Chili Bowl

$6.99
Tavern Chili Cup

Tavern Chili Cup

$4.99

Sandwiches

Cod Sandwich

Cod Sandwich

$13.99

2 cod fillets dipped in beer batter, flash fried to a golden brown & placed on a brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of tartar sauce

Curry Chicken Sandwich

Curry Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast covered in our curry sauce with lettuce, tomato & red onion on a brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with hardwood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche bun

Grilled Turkey Reuben

Grilled Turkey Reuben

$11.99

Deli thin smoked turkey breast, creamy coleslaw & swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Nashville "Hot" Chicken Sandwich

Nashville "Hot" Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

Buttermilk marinated chicken, flash fried tossed in a Nashville hot sauce with coleslaw & diced pickles, served on brioche bun

Tavern Philly Cheese Steak

Tavern Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

Thinly sliced sirloin, smothered with grilled onions & peppers, then topped with swiss cheese. Served on a grilled hoagie roll

The Reuben

The Reuben

$13.99

Guinness braised corned beef, shaved & stacked on grilled rye bread, grilled sauerkraut, swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing

Turkey Pub Club

Turkey Pub Club

$13.99

Shaved smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli. Served on a grilled hoagie roll

1/2 LB Burgers

Build Your Own Burger 1/2 Lb

Build Your Own Burger 1/2 Lb

$12.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

BBQ Burger 1/2 Lb

BBQ Burger 1/2 Lb

$14.99

Seasoned burger patty topped with smoked bacon, cheddar, fried onions, lettuce, tomato & BBQ sauce

Beach Burger 1/2 Lb

Beach Burger 1/2 Lb

$14.99

Seasoned burger patty cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, red onion, diced pickle & garlic aioli

Black & Bleu Burger 1/2 Lb

Black & Bleu Burger 1/2 Lb

$15.99

Blackened burger with bleu cheese crumbles, topped with lettuce, tomato, fried onions & a1 sauce

Jimmity Jam Burger 1/2 Lb

Jimmity Jam Burger 1/2 Lb

$14.99

Seasoned burger patty with our sweet & spicy tomato jam, bacon, cheddar cheese & lettuce

Loaded Irishman 1/2 Lb

Loaded Irishman 1/2 Lb

$15.99

Seasoned burger patty stacked with shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island & swiss cheese

Mushroom & Swiss 1/2 Lb

Mushroom & Swiss 1/2 Lb

$13.49

Seasoned burger patty with sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, topped with lettuce and tomato

Olive Burger 1/2 Lb

Olive Burger 1/2 Lb

$15.99

Burger patty with green olives, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce & garlic aioli

South of Wisconsin 1/2 Lb

South of Wisconsin 1/2 Lb

$15.99

Seasoned burger patty topped with jalapeño peppers, Wisconsin fried cheese curds, beer cheese sauce & ranch dressing

Spicy Jalapeño Burger 1/2 Lb

Spicy Jalapeño Burger 1/2 Lb

$15.99

Blackened burger topped with jalapeños, cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, garlic aioli, and chipotle

Triple Cheese 1/2 Lb

Triple Cheese 1/2 Lb

$13.49

Seasoned burger patty topped with American cheese, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce & onion

1/4 LB Burgers

Build Your Own Burger 1/4 Lb

Build Your Own Burger 1/4 Lb

$10.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

BBQ Burger 1/4 Lb

BBQ Burger 1/4 Lb

$12.99

Seasoned burger patty topped with smoked bacon, cheddar, fried onions, lettuce, tomato & BBQ sauce

Beach Burger 1/4 Lb

Beach Burger 1/4 Lb

$12.99

Seasoned burger patty cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, red onion, diced pickle & garlic aioli

Black & Bleu Burger 1/4 Lb

Black & Bleu Burger 1/4 Lb

$13.99

Blackened burger with bleu cheese crumbles, topped with lettuce, tomato, fried onions & A1 sauce

Jimmity Jam Burger 1/4 Lb

Jimmity Jam Burger 1/4 Lb

$12.99

Seasoned burger patty with our sweet & spicy tomato jam, bacon, cheddar cheese & lettuce

Loaded Irishman 1/4 Lb

Loaded Irishman 1/4 Lb

$13.99

Seasoned burger patty stacked with shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island & swiss cheese

Mushroom & Swiss 1/4 Lb

Mushroom & Swiss 1/4 Lb

$11.49

Seasoned burger patty with sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, topped with lettuce and tomato

Olive Burger 1/4 Lb

Olive Burger 1/4 Lb

$13.99

Burger patty with green olives, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce & garlic aioli

South of Wisconsin 1/4 Lb

South of Wisconsin 1/4 Lb

$13.99

Seasoned burger patty topped with jalapeño peppers, Wisconsin fried cheese curds, beer cheese sauce & ranch dressing

Spicy Jalapeño Burger 1/4 Lb

Spicy Jalapeño Burger 1/4 Lb

$13.99

Blackened burger topped with jalapeños, cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, garlic aioli, and chipotle

Triple Cheese 1/4 Lb

Triple Cheese 1/4 Lb

$11.49

Seasoned burger patty topped with American cheese, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce & onion

Boxtys

Corned Beef Boxty

Corned Beef Boxty

$14.99

Guinness braised corned beef and swiss cheese. Accented with our tavern-made horseradish sour cream sauce. Served with seasoned fries

Grilled Chicken Boxty

Grilled Chicken Boxty

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, sautéed onions & peppers, swiss cheese. Accented with garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries

Steak Mushroom Cheese Boxty

Steak Mushroom Cheese Boxty

$14.99

Shredded sirloin steak, grilled mushrooms & cheddar cheese. Accented with our tavern-made horseradish sour cream sauce. Served with seasoned fries

Vegetable Boxty

Vegetable Boxty

$12.99

Array of vegetables tossed in a creamy coconut curry sauce topped with diced green onions & diced red peppers. Served with seasoned fries

It's Entrées

2 Pcs Fish N Chips Queen Size

2 Pcs Fish N Chips Queen Size

$12.99

Premium cod hand dipped in our special house beer batter, flash fried to golden brown, served with seasoned fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

3 pcs Fish N Chips King Size

3 pcs Fish N Chips King Size

$15.99

Chicken and Bread Pudding

$14.99

Our housemade bread pudding topped with 3 dredged & fried chicken tenders and powdered sugar. Served with our Irish whiskey sweet cream sauce

Irish Fried Chicken

Irish Fried Chicken

$15.99

Pounded chicken breast double dredged in seasoned flour, & buttermilk. Flash fried and served on a bed of smashed potatoes smothered in chicken gravy. With a side of sautéed mixed vegetables

Meatloaf Dinner

Meatloaf Dinner

$14.99

Meatloaf wrapped in a piece of bacon, served on mashed potatoes, covered in brown gravy. Served with a side of mixed vegetable

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$14.99

Seasoned lamb & ground beef, stewed with peas, corn, carrots, mushrooms & onions in our rich tavern-made gravy. Topped with smashed potatoes & crispy fried onions

Sweets

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.99

Our housemade pudding topped with our whiskey sweet cream sauce

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

$8.99

Pretzel bites tossed in sugar with chocolate & caramel drizzled on top

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookies

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookies

$7.99

5 warm chocolate chip cookies

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.25
Leprechaun Burgers

Leprechaun Burgers

$6.25
Leprechaun Cheeseburgers

Leprechaun Cheeseburgers

$6.25
Wee Grilled Cheese

Wee Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Sides

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Mixed Veggies

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Bread Roll

$1.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Large Side Sauce

$0.50

Small Side Sauce

$0.25

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Chicken Gravy

$1.50

Side Beef Gravy

$1.50

Tuesday Specials

Corned Beef Boxty

Corned Beef Boxty

$10.00

Guinness braised corned beef and swiss cheese. Accented with our tavern-made horseradish sour cream sauce. Served with seasoned fries

Grilled Chicken Boxty

Grilled Chicken Boxty

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, sautéed onions & peppers, swiss cheese. Accented with garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries

PBR

$2.00
Steak Mushroom Cheese Boxty

Steak Mushroom Cheese Boxty

$10.00

Shredded sirloin steak, grilled mushrooms & cheddar cheese. Accented with our tavern-made horseradish sour cream sauce. Served with seasoned fries

Tito's

$3.50
Vegetable Boxty

Vegetable Boxty

$10.00

Array of vegetables tossed in a creamy coconut curry sauce topped with diced green onions & diced red peppers. Served with seasoned fries

Retail

T-Shirt Green D

Green Irish D WOmens

$20.00

Green D Mens

$20.00

T-Shirt Detroit Irish

Detroit Irish Womens

$20.00

Dertoit Irish Mens

$20.00

T-Shirt Drinking Team

Drinking Team Mens

$20.00

Drinking Team Womens

$20.00

Jersey

Jersey Small

$65.00

Jersey Medium

$65.00

Jersey Large

$65.00

Jersey XL

$65.00

Hoodie

Hoodie Small

$40.00

Hoodie Medium

$40.00

Hoodie Large

$40.00

Hoodie Xl

$40.00

T-Shirt Standard Black

Standard T Womens

$20.00

Standard T Mens

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

29028 N Campbell Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oak Diner - 1400 North Campbell Road
orange starNo Reviews
1400 North Campbell Road Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Madison Heights
orange star4.4 • 838
140 Twelve Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
On The Rocks Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 125
28167 John R Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's Bakery
orange star4.7 • 566
931 North Main St Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
beppé - 703 North Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
703 North Main Street Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
Give Thanks Bakery - Downtown Royal Oak
orange starNo Reviews
317 South Main Street Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Madison Heights

Wing Snob - Madison Heights
orange star4.4 • 838
140 Twelve Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
On The Rocks Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 125
28167 John R Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison Heights
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston