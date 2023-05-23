- Home
- /
- Madison Heights
- /
- Irish Tavern Madison Heights - 29028 N Campbell Rd
Irish Tavern Madison Heights 29028 N Campbell Rd
No reviews yet
29028 N Campbell Rd
Madison Heights, MI 48071
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Battered Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders hand dipped in our house batter, fried to a tender golden brown & served with your choice of dipping sauce
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks & Cheese
Hot Bavarian pretzel sticks served with our special beer cheese dip
Blarney Fries
French fries topped with corned beef, coleslaw, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing
Cauliflower Bites
Deep fried breaded cauliflower bites with a side of ranch
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin breaded cheese curds deep fried and served with cowboy ranch
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, mixed cheese, sautéed onions in a grilled tortilla. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & salsa
Dublin Green Beans
Lightly battered green beans, flash fried & served with ranch dipping dressing
Flash Fried Pickle Spears
Hand dipped, beer battered pickle spears served with ranch dressing
I.T.'s Kettle Chips
Thick sliced Idaho potatoes, fried to a golden brown. Served with house made ranch chip dip
Irish Chimichanga
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut wrapped in a flour tortilla & deep fried. Served with side of coleslaw & thousand island
Irish Wings
Our popular wings fried to perfection & served with carrots, celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping sauce. Choose your sauce to be tossed with: hot, mild, BBQ, inferno Asian zing, Caribbean jerk garlic butter parmesan
Mozzarella Spears
Fried mozzarella cheese sticks with ranch or marinara
Nacho Grande
House made tortilla chips topped with onion, green pepper, mixed cheese, & your choice of chicken or beef. Served with sour cream, jalapeños & salsa
Onion Rings
Fried to a golden brown and served with cowboy ranch for dipping
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
The best blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese & seasonings. Topped with melted mixed cheese served with tavern-fried tortilla chips
Steamed Mussels
Farm raised mussels, steamed in a broth of white wine, butter, garlic, onions & tomatoes. Served with dinner rolls
Sweet Curry Fries
Crispy fries covered in sweet curry sauce & topped with red peppers, green onions, diced tomatoes & cilantro
Smoked Mac Bites
Creamy smoked gouda mac n' cheese covered in a crispy coating served with honey buffalo sauce.
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce topped with cucumber, tomato, celery, crumbled bleu cheese and grilled chicken diced & tossed in buffalo sauce
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken atop of chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with grilled or fried chicken, bleu cheese, smoked bacon, cucumbers, tomato, hard boiled egg and mixed cheese
Tavern Tossed Salad
Fresh chopped romaine, cucumbers, tomato, croutons & mixed cheese
Soup Pots
Sandwiches
Cod Sandwich
2 cod fillets dipped in beer batter, flash fried to a golden brown & placed on a brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of tartar sauce
Curry Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast covered in our curry sauce with lettuce, tomato & red onion on a brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast topped with hardwood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche bun
Grilled Turkey Reuben
Deli thin smoked turkey breast, creamy coleslaw & swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Nashville "Hot" Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk marinated chicken, flash fried tossed in a Nashville hot sauce with coleslaw & diced pickles, served on brioche bun
Tavern Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced sirloin, smothered with grilled onions & peppers, then topped with swiss cheese. Served on a grilled hoagie roll
The Reuben
Guinness braised corned beef, shaved & stacked on grilled rye bread, grilled sauerkraut, swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing
Turkey Pub Club
Shaved smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli. Served on a grilled hoagie roll
1/2 LB Burgers
Build Your Own Burger 1/2 Lb
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
BBQ Burger 1/2 Lb
Seasoned burger patty topped with smoked bacon, cheddar, fried onions, lettuce, tomato & BBQ sauce
Beach Burger 1/2 Lb
Seasoned burger patty cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, red onion, diced pickle & garlic aioli
Black & Bleu Burger 1/2 Lb
Blackened burger with bleu cheese crumbles, topped with lettuce, tomato, fried onions & a1 sauce
Jimmity Jam Burger 1/2 Lb
Seasoned burger patty with our sweet & spicy tomato jam, bacon, cheddar cheese & lettuce
Loaded Irishman 1/2 Lb
Seasoned burger patty stacked with shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island & swiss cheese
Mushroom & Swiss 1/2 Lb
Seasoned burger patty with sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, topped with lettuce and tomato
Olive Burger 1/2 Lb
Burger patty with green olives, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce & garlic aioli
South of Wisconsin 1/2 Lb
Seasoned burger patty topped with jalapeño peppers, Wisconsin fried cheese curds, beer cheese sauce & ranch dressing
Spicy Jalapeño Burger 1/2 Lb
Blackened burger topped with jalapeños, cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, garlic aioli, and chipotle
Triple Cheese 1/2 Lb
Seasoned burger patty topped with American cheese, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce & onion
1/4 LB Burgers
Build Your Own Burger 1/4 Lb
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
BBQ Burger 1/4 Lb
Seasoned burger patty topped with smoked bacon, cheddar, fried onions, lettuce, tomato & BBQ sauce
Beach Burger 1/4 Lb
Seasoned burger patty cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, red onion, diced pickle & garlic aioli
Black & Bleu Burger 1/4 Lb
Blackened burger with bleu cheese crumbles, topped with lettuce, tomato, fried onions & A1 sauce
Jimmity Jam Burger 1/4 Lb
Seasoned burger patty with our sweet & spicy tomato jam, bacon, cheddar cheese & lettuce
Loaded Irishman 1/4 Lb
Seasoned burger patty stacked with shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island & swiss cheese
Mushroom & Swiss 1/4 Lb
Seasoned burger patty with sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, topped with lettuce and tomato
Olive Burger 1/4 Lb
Burger patty with green olives, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce & garlic aioli
South of Wisconsin 1/4 Lb
Seasoned burger patty topped with jalapeño peppers, Wisconsin fried cheese curds, beer cheese sauce & ranch dressing
Spicy Jalapeño Burger 1/4 Lb
Blackened burger topped with jalapeños, cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, garlic aioli, and chipotle
Triple Cheese 1/4 Lb
Seasoned burger patty topped with American cheese, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce & onion
Boxtys
Corned Beef Boxty
Guinness braised corned beef and swiss cheese. Accented with our tavern-made horseradish sour cream sauce. Served with seasoned fries
Grilled Chicken Boxty
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed onions & peppers, swiss cheese. Accented with garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries
Steak Mushroom Cheese Boxty
Shredded sirloin steak, grilled mushrooms & cheddar cheese. Accented with our tavern-made horseradish sour cream sauce. Served with seasoned fries
Vegetable Boxty
Array of vegetables tossed in a creamy coconut curry sauce topped with diced green onions & diced red peppers. Served with seasoned fries
It's Entrées
2 Pcs Fish N Chips Queen Size
Premium cod hand dipped in our special house beer batter, flash fried to golden brown, served with seasoned fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
3 pcs Fish N Chips King Size
Chicken and Bread Pudding
Our housemade bread pudding topped with 3 dredged & fried chicken tenders and powdered sugar. Served with our Irish whiskey sweet cream sauce
Irish Fried Chicken
Pounded chicken breast double dredged in seasoned flour, & buttermilk. Flash fried and served on a bed of smashed potatoes smothered in chicken gravy. With a side of sautéed mixed vegetables
Meatloaf Dinner
Meatloaf wrapped in a piece of bacon, served on mashed potatoes, covered in brown gravy. Served with a side of mixed vegetable
Shepherd's Pie
Seasoned lamb & ground beef, stewed with peas, corn, carrots, mushrooms & onions in our rich tavern-made gravy. Topped with smashed potatoes & crispy fried onions
Sweets
Kids
Sides
Tuesday Specials
Corned Beef Boxty
Guinness braised corned beef and swiss cheese. Accented with our tavern-made horseradish sour cream sauce. Served with seasoned fries
Grilled Chicken Boxty
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed onions & peppers, swiss cheese. Accented with garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries
PBR
Steak Mushroom Cheese Boxty
Shredded sirloin steak, grilled mushrooms & cheddar cheese. Accented with our tavern-made horseradish sour cream sauce. Served with seasoned fries
Tito's
Vegetable Boxty
Array of vegetables tossed in a creamy coconut curry sauce topped with diced green onions & diced red peppers. Served with seasoned fries
Retail
T-Shirt Green D
T-Shirt Detroit Irish
T-Shirt Drinking Team
T-Shirt Standard Black
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
29028 N Campbell Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071