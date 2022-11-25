Edamame Sushi NU Asian Kitchen imageView gallery

Popular Items

Sisig

Hot Appetizers

Edamame App

$4.50

Veggi Tempura

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura App

$9.00

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Volcano

$9.00

Lumpia

$7.00

Gyoza

$7.00

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

Crispy Squid

$9.50

Takoyaki

$8.59

Cold Appetizers

Cucumber Salad

$4.50

Ika Sansai

$6.00

Ceviche

$10.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Tuna Tartar

$10.00

Seared Tuna

$10.00

Sashimi

$10.00

Stir-Fried Noodles

Yakiudon

$12.50

Yakisoba

$12.50

Curry Noodles

$12.50

Crispy Noodles

$12.50

Diablo Noodles

$12.50

Yasai - Itame

$9.99

Panchit Canton

$12.50

Pancit Bihon

$12.50

Noodle Soup

Edamame Soba

$12.50

Nabeyaki Udon

$12.99

Ramen

$12.50

Hawaiiian Udon

$12.50

Super Ramen

$13.50

Mami

$12.50

Edamame Udon

$12.50

Fried Rice

Garlic Fried Rice

$8.99

Combo Fried Rice

$11.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.25

Beef Fried Rice

$10.25

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.25

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$10.25

Asian - Style Tacos

Chicken Taco

$3.99

BBQ Pork Taco

$3.99

Shrimp Tempura Taco

$3.99

Fish Tempura Taco

$4.25

Sweet Sausage Taco

$3.99

Marinated Beef Taco

$3.99

Marinated Pork Taco

$3.99

Sides

Garlic Rice

$3.50

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Sushi Rice

$3.50

House Salad

$4.50

Miso Soup

$2.99

Butter Noodles

$5.00

Sirracha

$1.00

Siopao

$2.75

Jalpeno Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Vinegar

$1.00

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Garlic Mayo

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

TNT Sauce

$1.00

Mookie Paste

$1.00

Add Protien

$3.00

AddNoodle

$3.00

Add Veggie

$1.00

Add Egg

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Bubble Tea

$6.50

Turon

$8.00

Ice- Cream

$3.99

Halo-halo

$7.99

Tempura Cheesecake

$7.99

Mochi Ice Cream

$2.75

Silog

Tosilog

$11.50

Steaksilog

$11.50

Chickensilog

$11.50

Porksilog

$11.50

Longsilog

$11.50

Beefsilog

$11.50

Tapsilog

$11.50

Hapunan

Sinigang

$15.50

Sisig

$16.99

Crispy Pata

$19.95

Lechon kawali

$15.50

Bangus

$13.50

Adobo

$13.50

Kamayan

$39.00

Nigiri

Sweet Tofu/ Inari S4

$3.50

Tuna S8

$3.50

Salmon S9

$3.50

Yellowtail S10

$3.75

Mackrel S11

$3.50

Shrimp S12

$3.50

IKa- Squid S13

$3.50

Octopus S14

$3.50

Krab S15

$3.50

Surf Clam S16

$3.50

Egg S17

$3.50

Tilapia S31

$3.50

Escolar S18

$3.75

Seared Tuna S19

$3.75

Chili Tuna S20

$3.75

Spicy Tuna S21

$3.75

Spicy Scallop S22

$3.75

Sweet Shrimp S23

$3.75

Masago- Smelt roe S25

$3.75

Smoke Salmon S26

$3.75

Ikura S27

$4.50

Tobiko S28

$4.50

Sea Urchin S30

$4.50

Eel S24

$4.50

Rolls

Cucumber R1

$4.75

Pickled radish R2

$4.75

Sweet Gourd R3

$4.75

Avocado R4

$4.75

Asparagus R5

$4.75

Plum paste + Cucumber R6

$4.75

Fermented Soybean R7

$4.75

Sweet Tofu/ Inari R8

$4.75

Tuna R9

$5.75

Yellowtail R10

$5.75

Mackrel R11

$5.75

Salmon R12

$5.75

Escolar R13

$5.75

Salmon Skin R42

$5.75

California (Krab Salad) R14

$6.50

California(No Mayo) R15

$6.50

Spicy California R16

$7.00

Spicy Tuna R17

$7.00

Spicy Salmon R18

$7.00

Spicy Yellowtail R19

$7.00

Spicy Escolar R20

$7.00

Chili Tuna R21

$7.00

Spicy Fish Combo Cook R22

$7.00

Eel R41

$7.00

Shrimp tempura R23

$9.99

Softshell Crab R24

$9.99

Alaskan R25

$9.99

Michigan R26

$9.99

Phili R27

$9.99

Las Vegas R28

$9.99

JL R29

$9.99

John R R30

$9.99

The Harley R31

$9.99

AAC

$6.50

House Roll

Edamame R32

$10.99

Hawaiian R33

$10.99

Seattle R34

$10.99

TK R35

$10.99

Catepillar R37

$10.99

Super Harley R39

$10.99

Mike This 1 R40

$10.99

Rainbow R36

$11.99

Dragon R38

$11.99

TNT R43

$11.99

Big Joe R44

$11.99

Texas R45

$11.99

Great White Shark R46

$11.99

Madison R47

$11.99

Futomaki R48

$11.99

Godzilla R49

$11.99

Rock n Roll R50

$11.99

The Garden R51

$11.99

Sushi Special

Edamame Crunch

$9.00

Crunchy Munchy

$11.25

Crunchy Spicy Shrimp

$10.50

Crunchy Spicy Salmon

$8.00

Crunchy Spicy Tuna

$8.00

Deep Rising

$10.50

Mackrel & Onion

$6.25

WOW

$12.99

Black widow

$10.50

California Dreaming

$10.99

Double Trouble

$9.50

Butterfly

$10.99

Red Wings

$11.50

OMG

$10.50

Summer Day

$10.25

Yummy Roll

$11.99

Bay Area

$11.99

Veggie Delight

$11.99

Sunday Morning

$10.50

Hamachi & Onion

$5.25

Cali Supreme

$11.50

Meg Roll

$9.00

Megan Roll

$9.00

Micheline

$9.00

M-M-M-Miso Roll

$9.00

Mr. Ed's Aloha Roll

$9.00

Nancy's Roll

$9.00

Nina Licious

$9.00

Princess Roll

$9.00

Rachel's Delight

$9.00

Rita Roll

$9.00

Sara's Smile

$9.00

Sherry Rock & Roll

$9.00

Smookies Simple Delight

$9.00

Spicy Special

$9.00

The Sweet Tooth

$9.00

Teazie

$9.00

TMNT Roll

$9.00

Valentine's Roll

$9.00

Wendy's Wild Night

$9.00

Ninja

$11.99

Nirvana

$13.50

Ultimate Lobster

$16.99

Thunder

$12.50

Waterfall

$13.50

Great Lakes

$13.50

The Javar

$11.50

Chirashi

$19.00

Unagi Don

$19.00

Teka Don

$19.00

Sake Don

$19.00

Hope

$10.99

Sashimi Platter (20 Pieces)

$59.99

Sashimi Platter (10 Pieces)

$24.99

Sashimi Platter (30 Pieces)

$79.99

Hibachi/Teriyaki

(Veg / Tofu) Hibachi/Teriyaki

$14.99

Chicken Hibachi

$14.99

Steak Hibachi

$15.99

Shrimp Hibachi

$15.99

Salmon Hibachi

$15.99

Seafood Hibachi

$19.99

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.99

Steak Teriyaki

$15.99

Shrimp Teriyaki

$15.99

Salmon Teriyaki

$15.99

Seafood Teriyaki

$19.99

Bibimbap

Veg/Tofu Bibimbap

$12.99

Chicken Bibimbap

$14.99

Steak Bibimbap

$14.99

Pork Bibimbap

$14.99

Shrimp & Scallop Bibimbap

$16.99

Kitchen Special

Himalayan Mo: Mo (Veg)

$11.50

Himalayan Chowmein

$12.50

Himalayan Mo:Mo (Chicken)

$12.50

Beer

Asahi

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Kirin

$4.00

Sapporo

$4.00

Sapporo [CAN]

$8.50

Blue Moon

$3.50

Budlight

$3.50

Budwiser

$3.50

Fat Tire

$3.50

Water

$1.89

Wine

Chardonnay

$6.50

Moscato

$6.50

Cabernet

$6.50

Merlot

$6.50

Cold Sake

Hakutsuru

$9.00

Junmai Ginjo

$17.00

Sayuri

$17.00

Cap Ace

$13.00

Zipang Mango

$17.00

Hana Lychee

$18.00

Awa Yuki

$18.00

Hot Sake

Small Sake

$7.25

Large Sake

$9.25

Beverage

Soda Can

$1.99

Green Tea

$2.75

Calamansi

$3.25

Mango

$3.25

Cocunut

$3.25

Thai Tea

$3.75

Ramune

$3.75

Bottle Water

$1.89

Ice Tea

$3.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

31632 John R Rd,Ste A, Madison Heights, MI 48071

Directions

Gallery
Edamame Sushi NU Asian Kitchen image

Map
