Ima – Mad Heights imageView gallery

Ima – Mad Heights

review star

No reviews yet

32203 John R Rd.

Madison Heights, MI 48071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tori Ramen
Shoyu Ramen
Shrimp & Scallion Dumplings

Share

Steamed Edamame

Steamed Edamame

$6.00

edamame • chilis • lemon • olive oil • sea salt

House Pickle Plate

House Pickle Plate

$6.00

white kimchi • classic kimchi • shiitake • Curry Cauliflower• radish

Smoked Salmon Potato Salad

Smoked Salmon Potato Salad

$10.00

house smoked salmon • kewpie vinaigrette • salmon roe • furikake

Shrimp & Scallion Dumplings

Shrimp & Scallion Dumplings

$10.00

chili-black vinegar sauce, lemon (Contains Gluten)

Ima Tacos

Ima Tacos

$9.00

jicama shell • wakame slaw • green chili hot sauce • toasted corn • shiso

Crispy CHICKEN Bites

Crispy CHICKEN Bites

$10.00

karaage fried chicken thigh • house pickles • furikake kewpie • lemon

Togarshi TOFU Bites

Togarshi TOFU Bites

$10.00

karaage fried tofu cutlet • house pickles • furikake kewpie • lemon

Spicy Tuna + Taro Chips

Spicy Tuna + Taro Chips

$12.00

house spicy tuna • crispy taro • cucumber • daikon radish • scallion • lemon

Chicken Wonton

Chicken Wonton

$10.00

5ea) Light and crispy fried wontons filled with chicken, ginger, garlic & market veggies. Served with side of sweet and tangy yuzu-chili sauce.

Sake Steamed Clams

Sake Steamed Clams

$12.00

clams • ginger • garlic • lily blossom • scallion • sake-miso broth • lemon

Udon

Spicy Pork Udon

Spicy Pork Udon

$16.00

toasted chili broth • smoked pork loin • soft egg • garlic oil

Forest Udon

Forest Udon

$16.00

porcini broth • roasted tofu • smoked trumpets • rosemary • garlic oil

Curry Udon

Curry Udon

$16.00

silky curry broth • soft egg • ginger pickle *Curry cannot be made Gluten Free

Tori Udon

Tori Udon

$16.00

savory bone broth • sesame chicken • soft egg • celery leaf

Lobster Udon

Lobster Udon

$26.00

lobster-yuzu broth • butter-poached lobster tail • soft egg • menma • wakame

Chilled Sesame Ginger Udon

$14.00

Ramen

Spicy Tori Ramen

Spicy Tori Ramen

$16.00

Choice of sesame chicken or smoked pork loin. Spicy chicken bone broth, soft egg, sesame garlic oil, house chili oil

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$16.00

(Vegan without egg) miso veggie broth, soft egg, roasted tofu, smoked trumpet mushrooms, sesame garlic oil vegetarian

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$16.00

Choice of sesame chicken or smoked pork loin. Roasted chicken-shoyu broth, soft egg, buttered baby corn, sesame garlic oil

Tori Paitan Ramen

Tori Paitan Ramen

$16.00

Choice of sesame chicken or smoked pork loin. Rich chicken bone broth, soft egg, red shiso, sesame garlic oil

Spicy Seafood Ramen

Spicy Seafood Ramen

$19.00

spicy kimchi broth • soft egg • scallop • shrimp • clams • crawfish • kimchi • baby corn • szechuan chili oil • citrus butter

Yaki Udon

Yaki Butter Udon

Yaki Butter Udon

$15.00

pan-fried • market greens • beech mushrooms • crispy garlic • sesame-butter sauce

Curry Yaki Udon

Curry Yaki Udon

$15.00

pan-fried udon, silky curry sauce, bean sprouts, cauliflower, celery, pickled ginger, pickled red fresno pepper vegan *Curry cannot be made Gluten Free

Teri-Yaki Udon

Teri-Yaki Udon

$15.00

pan-fried udon, ginger teriyaki sauce, baby corn, shitake mushroom, pickled red fresno pepper, black sesame vegan *Cannot be made Gluten Free

Pho

Vegan Pho

Vegan Pho

$15.00

vegan pho broth • rice noodles • roasted tofu • bean sprout • white onion •Thai basil • jalapeno • lime

Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$15.00

vegan pho broth • rice noodles • sesame chicken • schmaltz • bean sprout • white onion •Thai basil • jalapeno • lime

Beef Pho

Beef Pho

$16.00

Vegan pho broth, rice noodles, ginger bbq beef, bean sprout, Thai basil, white onion, jalapeno, lime, schmaltz *Beef Cannot be made Gluten Free

Shrimp Pho

Shrimp Pho

$16.00

Gluten-free. Vegan pho broth, rice noodles, chili shrimp, bean sprout, white onion, Thai basil, jalapeno, lime, citrus butter

Rice Bowls

Boombap

Boombap

$15.00

fried egg • shiitake • slaw • cucumber • pepito chili sauce

Golden Curry

Golden Curry

$15.00

silky curry sauce • root veggies • ginger pickle *Curry cannot be made Gluten Free

House Smoked Salmon

House Smoked Salmon

$17.00

salmon filet • salmon roe • micro shiso • sesame yuzu sauce

Spicy Tuna Don

Spicy Tuna Don

$17.00

ground ahi tuna • masago • kewpie • cucumber • slaw • yuzu ponzu

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$18.00

bbq glazed eel • pickled cucumber • avocado • slaw • micro shiso *Eel cannot be made Gluten Free

Crispy CHICKEN Don

Crispy CHICKEN Don

$15.00

karaage crispy chicken thigh • house pickles • napa slaw • furikake kewpie sauce • lemon • chili threads • nori

Crispy TOFU Don

Crispy TOFU Don

$15.00

karaage crispy tofu cutlet • house pickles • napa slaw • furikake kewpie sauce • lemon • chili threads • nori

Sandwich

Crispy CHICKEN Sandwich

Crispy CHICKEN Sandwich

$13.00

crispy fried thigh • cabbage slaw & house pickles • furikake kewpie • brioche roll • lemon

Crispy TOFU Sandwich

Crispy TOFU Sandwich

$13.00

crispy fried tofu cutlet • cabbage slaw & house pickles • furikake kewpie • brioche roll • lemon

Sweets

Fresh blueberries, vanilla & tofu custard, malt crisp, mint & lemon zest. Gluten-free by request
Berries & Cream

Berries & Cream

$6.00

fresh strawberries • vanilla-tofu custard • malt crisp • mint

Kids

Buttered Udon Noodles & Market Veggies

Buttered Udon Noodles & Market Veggies

$5.00
Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00
Steamed Rice & Market Veggies

Steamed Rice & Market Veggies

$5.00

Fresh Blueberries

$5.00Out of stock

Add Ons

Side Tofu

$3.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Pork

$4.00

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Side Beef

$4.00

Soft Egg

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Bbq Eel

$7.00

Pork Belly

$6.00

Baby Corn

$1.00

Avocado

$3.00

Market Greens

$3.00

Root Veggies

$3.00

Smoked Trumpet Mushrooms

$3.00

Extra Noodles

$4.00

Sub Rice Noodles

$2.00

Extra Broth Pint

$5.00

Broth Quart

$12.00

Lobster Tail

$16.00

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Pepito Sauce

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Yuzu Sesame Sauce

$1.00

Heat Sauce

$1.00

Chili Sauce

$1.00

Chili Oil

$1.00

Kimchi

$3.00

Jalapeno

$0.50

Wakame

$2.00

Side Kewpie

$1.00

Bean Sprouts

$1.00

Pickled Cucumbers

$1.00

Side Spicy Ahi Tuna

$10.00

Utensils

In order to reduce waste, there is now a small fee for utensils. Please order the amount needed.

Extra Bowl / Spoon

Chopstick(s)

No Chopsticks

Plasticware

No Plasticware

Chopsticks & Plasticware

No Chopsticks & Plasticware

Beverages

Hibiscus Punch

$4.00

Lychee Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Mixed Punch

$4.00

Milk Drink

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

San Pellegrino Water

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Pompelmo

$3.00Out of stock

Organic Coconut Water

$4.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Dark Matter Chocolate

$6.00

Dark Matter Vanilla

$6.00

Kona 12oz

$4.00

Sac Sac Orange

$3.00

Sac Sac Grape

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Water 16.9oz

$2.00

Chilled Green Tea 16.9oz Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

Chilled Green Tea 11.5oz Can

$3.00Out of stock

To Go Tea

$3.00

Coco Rico

$3.00

Ramune Rotating Flavor

$3.00Out of stock

Beer

Sapporo Tall 22oz

$7.00Out of stock

Shorts Local Lager

$5.00

Soft Parade

$5.00

Soft Parade SHANDY

$5.00Out of stock

Tacklebox IPA

$5.00

Stillwater Extra Dry

$6.00

High Noon

$4.00Out of stock

Shacksbury Rosé

$6.00

Hite Extra Cold

$3.00

North Pier Old Shuck

$5.00

Urban Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock

Lake Brothers Lager

$4.00Out of stock

The Man Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Shacksbury Dry Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Sake

Large House

$15.00

One Cup

$10.00Out of stock
Gokai Cup

Gokai Cup

$10.00Out of stock

Yuki Cantaloupe

$18.00

Joto Junmai

$32.00

Snow Maiden 180ml

$9.00

Snow Maiden 300ml

$19.00

Dassai 39 Junmai

$30.00

Miyozakura Panda Cup

$9.00

Kubota Senjyu - 1000 Dreams

$18.00

Yuki Nigori Strawberry

$18.00Out of stock

Yuki Nigori Mango

$18.00Out of stock

Large Sake

$30.00Out of stock

Wine

Underwood Pinot Gris Can

$15.00

Underwood Rose Can

$15.00

Plum Wine

$4.00

House Wine Can

$15.00

Canned Cocktails

Cut & Run

$7.00

Ima Peach Press

$7.00Out of stock

Ima Rum Punch

$7.00

Gold Coast Tiki

$7.00

2 Off The First

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Located in front of the Target plaza parking lot.

Website

Location

32203 John R Rd., Madison Heights, MI 48071

Directions

Gallery
Ima – Mad Heights image
Ima – Mad Heights image

Similar restaurants in your area

Edamame Sushi NU Asian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
31632 John R Rd,Ste A Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Chick'nCone Madison Heights
orange star4.5 • 8
361 A W 14 Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Achatz Pies - Madison Heights - 354 John R Road
orange starNo Reviews
354 John R Road Troy, MI 48085
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Madison Heights
orange star4.4 • 838
140 Twelve Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Renshaw Lounge
orange star4.2 • 666
210 E 14 Mile Rd. Clawson, MI 48017
View restaurantnext
Sushi Coup - 29141 Dequindre Road
orange starNo Reviews
29141 Dequindre Road Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Madison Heights

Wing Snob - Madison Heights
orange star4.4 • 838
140 Twelve Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
On The Rocks Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 125
28167 John R Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Chick'nCone Madison Heights
orange star4.5 • 8
361 A W 14 Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison Heights
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston