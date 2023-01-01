Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Madison Heights
/
Madison Heights
/
Cake
Madison Heights restaurants that serve cake
The Coach Grill
26685 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Bundt Cake
$8.00
Carrot Cake
$8.00
Limoncello cheese cake
$8.00
More about The Coach Grill
Ima – Mad Heights
32203 John R Rd., Madison Heights
No reviews yet
Funnel Cake Fries
$6.00
More about Ima – Mad Heights
Browse other tasty dishes in Madison Heights
Curry
Fish And Chips
French Fries
Lobsters
Pies
Reuben
Chili
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Madison Heights to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(205 restaurants)
Royal Oak
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Ferndale
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4
(21 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Berkley
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Clawson
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(205 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(58 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(692 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2295 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(459 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(518 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(197 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(789 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston