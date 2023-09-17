- Home
- /
- Madison Heights
- /
- Charlies Restaurant - Madison Heights
Charlies Restaurant Madison Heights
No reviews yet
12th and campbell
Madison Heights, MI 48071
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Waffles
Waffle
Belgium Waffle
Fruit Waffle
Choose a fruit topping blueberry, strawberry, raspberry or banana -
Waffle Sundae
Crispy waffle topped with 2 scoops of ice cream, topped with strawberry topping, walnuts and whipped cream
Chunky Monkey Waffle
Chocolate Walnut Waffle topped with Bananas, Walnuts, Chocolate Sauce, Caramel and Powdered Sugar
Country Chicken & Waffles
A Belgian waffle with homemade fried chicken breast on top, smothered in country gravy with two poached eggs.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sides
Bacon
Bagel
Bagel w/Cream Cheese
Cinnamon Raisin Toast
Corned Beef Hash Homemade
Fresh corned beef mixed with hash browns, green peppers and onions
English Muffin
Grits
Ham
Hashbrowns
Hollandaise Sauce
Oatmeal
Oatmeal w/fresh fruit
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Sweet Roll
Toast
Turkey Bacon
Turkey Sausage
3 eggs side
Fruit Cup
SSG GRVY side
CBH Canned
Biscut
American Fries
Canned Corned Beef Hash
Country
Biscuits & Gravy
Chicken Fried Steak & 3 Eggs
Topped with country gravy and served with hash browns and a biscuit
Country Benedict
Country Breakfast
3 eggs any style with biscuits and gravy
Country Omelette
Served with sausage, green peppers and onions, topped with sausage gravy. Served with hash browns, grits or pancakes and a biscuit
Country Special
3 eggs any style with biscuits and gravy, potatoes and sausage, bacon or ham
Crepes
Blintz Crepes
Filled with sweet cheese blend with your choice of blueberry, strawberry, raspberry or banana
Fruit Crepes
Your choice of blueberry, strawberry, raspberry or banana topped with whipped cream
Garden Crepes
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese and egg scrambled with mushrooms, asparagus and tomatoes, topped with hollandaise sauce
Nutella Crepes
Filled with Nutella and fresh banana, topped with strawberries and whipped cream
Plain Crepes
Eggs
Eggs and Toast
any style
Eggs/Hashbrowns/Toast
with golden brown hash browns pancakes or grits
Eggs/Meat/Toast
with ham, bacon or sausage
Eggs/Meat/Hashbrowns/Toast
with ham, bacon or sausage, plus hash browns, grits or pancakes •
Eggs w/Corned Beef Hash
served with hashbrowns or grits
One Egg
Charlies Breakfast Special
3 extra large eggs fried in butter, 2 rashers of bacon, 2 sausage links, 1 slice of ham, hash browns or grits or pancakes and toast and jelly
Eggs Benedict
An English muffin with 3 poached eggs, ham and hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns, pancakes or grits.
Crab Cake Benedict
Irish Benedict
Cntry Benni
3 Eggs
2 Eggs Only
Griddle
Apple PC
Banana PC
Cakes topped with whipped cream-
Blueberry PC
Cakes topped with whipped cream-
Choco Chip PC
Cakes topped with whipped cream-
Cinn Raisin French Toast
Diana’s PC
French Toast
Fruit French Toast
(6 halves) Choose a fruit topping, Banana, Blueberry or Strawberry
PC
Potato Pancakes
with Sour Cream or Applesauce
Loaded Potato Pancakes
PB Banana French Toast
PB Banana PC
Pecan PC
Cakes topped with whipped cream-
Pigs In a Blanket
4 sausage links rolled inside 4 large pancakes and topped with whipped butter, cinnamon and powdered sugar -
Pumpkin PC
Silver $$ PC
Strawberry PC
Cakes topped with whipped cream-
Stuffed Fruit French Toast
Blintz filled French Toast topped with Strawberries and Bananas
Fruity Peb French Toast
Omelettes/ Skillets
Al’s
Asparagus & Swiss
Broccoli & Swiss
Charlies
Filled with mushrooms, bacon, sausage, ham, onions, green pepper, tomatoes and cheese
Cheese
Chorizo
Club
Served with turkey, bacon, onions, tomatoes green peppers and Swiss cheese
Corned Beef & Swiss
Farmer's
Ham onions, green peppers, American cheese with hash browns stuffed inside
Garden
tomatoes, onions, green peppers, broccoli, mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Greek
Gyro meat, tomatoes, onion and feta cheese - 10.99
Loukaniko Omelet
Citrus infused Greek sausage, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese served with a side of homemade tzatziki sauce.
Meat Lover's
ham, bacon, and sausage with cheese
Mexican
Spiced ground beef, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and cheddar cheese, topped with chili.
Mushroom & Swiss
Spinach & Feta
Western
Ham, onions, green peppers and cheese
Sausage & Cheese
Bacon & Cheese
Ham & Cheese
Steak & Chops
Grilled Chicken & Eggs
1.piece of gnlled chicken with 3 extra large eggs, any style with hash browns or grits or pancakes .
Ground Sirloin Steak & Eggs
Ground Sirloin Steak & Eggs• 12 oz. ground sirloin steak served with 3 eggs plus hash browns or grits or pancakes
NY Strip Steak & Eggs
USDA Choice NY strip steak with 3 extra large eggs, any style with hash browns or grits or pancakes
Pork Chops & Eggs
2 center cut pork chops served with 3 eggs plus hash browns or grits or pancakes
Lunch
Appetizers
Saganaki
served with pita
Loukaniko
Flaming Greek sausage
Mozz Cheese Sticks
served with ranch
Onion Rings.
Chicken Strips
Served with side of BBQ or Ranch
Fried Mushrooms
served with ranch
Shrimp Basket
served with cocktail sauce
Wing Dings (6pc)
served with ranch
Jalapeno Poppers
served with ranch
Cheese Nachos
Jumbo Shrimp (6 pc)
served with cocktail sauce and lemon
Clams
served with cocktail sauce and lemon
Salads
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Romaine and iceberg Lettuce, strawberries, walnuts, and Mandarin Oranges
Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine and iceberg Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, breast of chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses
Chicken Strip Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, fried strips of chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses -
Julienne Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, fresh turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Chefs Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, turkey and mozzarella cheese. L
Michigan Cherry Salad
R~maine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, dned cherries, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses walnuts and breast of chicken
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with seasoned croutons and parmesan cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with seasoned croutons and parmesan chees
Caesar w/Shrimp
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with seasoned croutons and parmesan chees
Shrimp Salad (12pc)
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, twelve grilled jumbo shrimp, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Tuna Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, two scoops of tuna, tomatoes, onions and a hard boiled egg
Cobb Salad
omaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Tossed Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers
Greek Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, pepperoncini, onions, beets and Greek olives.
Chicken Greek Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, pepperoncini, onions, beets and Greek olives.
Gyro Greek Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, pepperoncini, onions, beets and Greek olives.
Autumn Harvest
Baby
Soup
Low Caloric Platters
Burgers
Hamburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle
Cheeseburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle
Bacon Cheeseburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle
Charlie's 1 lb. Burger
2 -1/2 lb. patties topped with melted American cheese and grilled onions. Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle
Turkey Burger
1/3 lb. patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle, topped with Swiss cheese
Philly Burger
Served with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers and Swiss cheese
Hunter's Burger
1/2 lb. burger topped with melted American cheese, grilled onions, bacon, mushrooms, shredded lettuce and tomato
Pub Burger
Pitas
Grilled Chicken Pita
With lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and a side of ranch
Chicken Gyro Pita
Wrth onion, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce
Tuna Pita
Served with lettuce and tomatoes -
Veggie Pita
Crisp lettuce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and Italian dressing - 7.49
Chicken Strip Pita
Fried chicken strips with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and a side of ranch
Gyro pita
Greek Chicken Pita
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, peperoncini, onions and a side of Greek dressing
Wraps
Greek Chicken Wrap
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, peperoncini, onions and a side of Greek dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken breast, parmesan cheese, romaine and Caesar dressing
Chicken Strip Wrap
Fried chicken strips with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and a side of ranch
BLT Wrap
Grilled and golden brown bacon with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise
Corned Beef Delight Wrap
Corned beef, coleslaw, mozzarella cheese and Thousand Island on the side
Philly Wrap
Fresh sliced roast beef, grilled onions, green pepper, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, mozzarella And cheddar cheese, tomatoes and onions served with Italian dressing
Gyro Wrap
Chicken Gyro Wrap
Tuna Wrap
Strawberry Chix Wrap
Trky Wrap
Coney Corner
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Chili Fries
Chili & Cheese Fries
Chili Fries Special
AKoegel dog covered with chili, mustard and onion -
Ranchero Cheese Fries
AKoegel dog covered with chili, mustard and onion -
Sweet Potato Fries
Coney Island
AKoegel dog covered with chili, mustard and onion -
Hot Dog Plain
Loose Burger
AKoegel dog covered with chili, mustard and onion -
New York Coney
AKoegel dog covered with chili, mustard and onion -
Coney Supreme
AKoegel dog covered with chili, mustard and onion -
Taco Coney
AKoegel dog covered with chili, mustard and onion -
Skinny FF
Corned Beef Sandwiches
Charlie's Corned Beef Sandwich
1 lb. corned beef, extra SWlss cheese and Thousand Island dressing served on rye
Charlie's Dinty Moore
Corned beef, bacon, SWlss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes with Thousand Island on the side
Corned Beef & Swiss Sandwich
10 oz. corned beef, SWlss cheese and Thousand Island dress!!' ( served on rye
Corned Beef Delight
10 oz. corned beef, SWISS cheese and Thousand Island dressing served on rye with coleslaw
Dinty Moore
Corned beef, turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island on the side
Pastrami & Swiss Sandwich
Reuben Sandwich
10 oz. corned beef, SWlss cheese, saueooaut and Thousand Island dressing served on rye
CB Eggroll 1/2
CB Eggroll Full
Hoagies
Charlie's Slim Hoagie
Grilled ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise
Chicken Hoagie
Served with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms and SWISS cheese
Cuban
French Dip
1/2 lb. fresh sliced roast beef served with Swiss cheese and au jus
Grilled Veggie Hoagie
Meatball Sub
Philly Cheese Sandwich
1/2 lb. fresh sliced roast beef served with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms with Swiss cheese
Ciabattas
Club Ciabatta
Bacon, ham, turkey and mozzarella cheese served with lettuce, tomato and Thousand Island dressing
Deli Mix Ciabatta
Freshly sliced roast beef and corned beef, coleslaw and Swiss cheese with Thousand Island dressing on the side
Mozzarella Chicken Ciabatta
Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and Thousand Island dressing served on grilled ciabatta
Pesto Chicken Ciabatta
Roast Beef Ciabatta
1/2 lb. freshly sliced roast beef, lettuce, tomato, red onions and Thousand Island dressing on the side
South of the Border
Gigante Burrito
Our giant burrito! Alarge flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef topped with chili, cheddar cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce and tomatoes
Quesadilla
Stuffed with peppers, onions and Cheddar Cheese
Beef Nachos
Ground Beef or Chicken with tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, onions and melted cheese on nacho chips
Chicken Nachos
Ground Beef or Chicken with tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, onions and melted cheese on nacho chips
Beef Taco Salad
Ground Beef or Chicken with tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, onions, lettuce and cheddar cheese on nacho chips
Chicken Taco Salad
Ground Beef or Chicken with tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, onions, lettuce and cheddar cheese on nacho chips
Homemade Taco Bowl
Sandwiches
All American Meatloaf Sandwich
BLT
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toast
Chicken Club
A triple decker served with chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce tomato and mayonnaise on toast
Club Sandwich
A triple decker served with turkey or ham, bacon, lettuce, tom t and mayonnaise on toast_
Fish Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Ham Sandwich
Mary’s Chicken Sandwich
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Monterey Chicken Sandwich
Turkey Delight
Turkey Reuben
Turkey Sandwich
Tuna Fish Sandwich
Egg Salad Sand
Bbq Pork
Waldorf Chicken Sandwich Only
Waldorf Sand. W/side
Bbq Brisket Sand
Melts
Hot Sandwiches
Hot Hamburger Snd
Served with mashed potatoes, and vegetable.
Hot Roast Beef Snd
Served with mashed potatoes, and vegetable.
Hot Turkey Snd
Served with mashed potatoes, and vegetable.
Hot Veal Cutlet Snd
Served with mashed potatoes, and vegetable.
Hot Meatloaf Snd
Served with mashed potatoes, and vegetable.
Dinner
Charlie’s Favorites
Baked Ham
Hand carved "thick and tender” Served with pineapple rings
Baked Meatloaf Dinner
Breaded Veal Cutlets
Breaded veal cutlets
Chicken Lemonato
Lightly breaded and sauteed chicken in a garlic lemon sauce served over rice
Chicken Strips (5 pc)
Four Piece Fried Chicken
Gyro Platter
8 slices of gyro meat served with rice pilaf or fries and pita bread garnished with tomatoes and onion
Chicken Breasts
Full order (2 pc) • 13.49 Half order (1 pc) • 11.49
Monterey Chicken Dinner
2 chicken breasts grilled with onions, green peppers and mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese
Pan Fried Baby Beef Liver
Served with onions or bacon
Roast Beef Dinner
Served with choice of b r o w n ~ or au Jus
Roast Turkey Dinner
Slices of white meat served with home mashed potatoes and ,,....., with made stuffing, .,.v., vegetables
Spinach Pie
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Wing Ding Dinner (8 pc)
Chicken Kabobs
Seafood
21 Piece Shrimp Basket
Served with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and lemon
Baked Salmon
Baked Tilapia
Chimichurri Salmon
Fisherman's Platter
2 cod fish fillets, 2 pieces of fried perch and 4 jumbo shrimp served with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and lemon
Jumbo Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp hand dipped, fried and served with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and lemon
Fried Clams
Served with cocktail sauce and lemon
Fried Lake Perch
Lightly fried and served with tartar sauce and lemon
Fish & Chips
Icelandic cod fillets served with tartar sauce and lemon
Baked Cod
Combos-Steaks & Chops
Surf & Turf
NY strip and jumbo shrimp (6 pc)
USDA Choice N Y Strip Steak
NY strip cooked to perfection
Center Cut Pork Chops
2 center cut broiled pork chops cooked to perfection
Ground Sirloin Steak
12 oz. ground sirloin served with sauteed mushrooms and onions
Southern Style Pork Chops
2 breaded center cut pork chops cooked to perfection
Stir Fry
Italian Dishes
Angie’s Pasta
Cali Pasta
Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta with Alfredo sauce
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta with Alfredo sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Oven baked chicken topped with spaghetti sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti
Chicken Piccata
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta with Fettuccine pasta with Alfredo sauce sauce - 11.99 Add Broccoli or Mushrooms - 3.49
Oven Baked Lasagna
Oven Baked Spaghetti
Topped wrth meat sauce . 11.99 Add meatballs . 3.99
Shrimp Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta with Alfredo sauce
Swedish Meatball
Veal Parmesan
Oven baked Veal topped with spaghetti sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti
OB Mostaciolli
Spaghetti
Dinner Sides
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Feta Cheese
Rice Pilaf
Today’s Vegetable
Mashed Potato & Gravy
Applesauce
Dressing 4 oz.
Salsa 4 oz.
Cheddar
Mozzarella Cheese
American Cheese
Swiss Cheese
Pita Bread
Garlic Bread
Sour Cream 4 oz
Cod Fish
Chicken Breast
Gyro Meat
Scoop of Tuna
Spinach
Broccoli
Tomato Slices
Baked Pot
Mac & Chz Side
Tacos
Kids
Children’s Menu
Kids Spaghetti
With meat sauce
Kids Hot Dog
With French fries
Kids Fish & Chips
With French fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
With French fries
Kids Hamburger
With French fries
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two tenders served French fries
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
One breast served with fries
Kids French Toast
One egg any style with two bacon or two sausage
Kids Mickey Mouse Pancakes
One egg any style with two bacon or two sausage - 5.99 Add Chocolate Chips - 1.49
Kids Cheese Omelette
Served with toast -
Kids Eggs & Meat
Two eggs any style with bacon or sausage served with toast and jelly
Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese
Kids Chz Burger
Desserts
Cakes
Ice Cream Treats
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
12th and campbell, Madison Heights, MI 48071
Photos coming soon!