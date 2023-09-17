Popular Items

Greek

$10.99+

Gyro meat, tomatoes, onion and feta cheese - 10.99

Chicken Strip Pita

$8.99

Fried chicken strips with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and a side of ranch

Breakfast

Waffles

Topped with whipped cream

Waffle

$6.99

Belgium Waffle

Fruit Waffle

$8.49

Choose a fruit topping blueberry, strawberry, raspberry or banana -

Waffle Sundae

$9.49

Crispy waffle topped with 2 scoops of ice cream, topped with strawberry topping, walnuts and whipped cream

Chunky Monkey Waffle

$8.99

Chocolate Walnut Waffle topped with Bananas, Walnuts, Chocolate Sauce, Caramel and Powdered Sugar

Country Chicken & Waffles

$11.49

A Belgian waffle with homemade fried chicken breast on top, smothered in country gravy with two poached eggs.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Two eggs served on toast.

Egg Sandwich

$4.99+

Bacon, Egg & Cheese S

$7.49

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$7.49

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$7.49

Western Egg Wrap

$7.99

Eggs mixed with ham, onions, green peppers and melted cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

your choice of breakfast protein, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs and hashbrowns, wrapped in a tortilla

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$4.49

Bagel

$2.99

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.49

Cinnamon Raisin Toast

$2.99

Corned Beef Hash Homemade

$7.49

Fresh corned beef mixed with hash browns, green peppers and onions

English Muffin

$2.99

Grits

$3.99

Ham

$4.49

Hashbrowns

$4.99

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.99

Oatmeal

$4.49

Oatmeal w/fresh fruit

$6.79

Sausage Links

$4.49

Sausage Patties

$4.49

Sweet Roll

$2.99

Toast

$2.49

Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Turkey Sausage

$4.49

3 eggs side

$3.49

Fruit Cup

$5.99

SSG GRVY side

$1.79

CBH Canned

$7.49

Biscut

$3.99

American Fries

$3.99

Canned Corned Beef Hash

$7.49

Country

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99+

Chicken Fried Steak & 3 Eggs

$10.99

Topped with country gravy and served with hash browns and a biscuit

Country Benedict

$8.99

Country Breakfast

$8.49

3 eggs any style with biscuits and gravy

Country Omelette

$10.99+

Served with sausage, green peppers and onions, topped with sausage gravy. Served with hash browns, grits or pancakes and a biscuit

Country Special

$9.99

3 eggs any style with biscuits and gravy, potatoes and sausage, bacon or ham

Crepes

Includes two large fluffy crepes.

Blintz Crepes

$9.99

Filled with sweet cheese blend with your choice of blueberry, strawberry, raspberry or banana

Fruit Crepes

$9.49

Your choice of blueberry, strawberry, raspberry or banana topped with whipped cream

Garden Crepes

$10.99

Stuffed with mozzarella cheese and egg scrambled with mushrooms, asparagus and tomatoes, topped with hollandaise sauce

Nutella Crepes

$9.99

Filled with Nutella and fresh banana, topped with strawberries and whipped cream

Plain Crepes

$5.99

Eggs

All orders start with 3 farm fresh eggs served with toast and Jelly. Made with Egg Beaters- add $1.99

Eggs and Toast

$4.99

any style

Eggs/Hashbrowns/Toast

$6.49

with golden brown hash browns pancakes or grits

Eggs/Meat/Toast

$6.99

with ham, bacon or sausage

Eggs/Meat/Hashbrowns/Toast

$8.49

with ham, bacon or sausage, plus hash browns, grits or pancakes •

Eggs w/Corned Beef Hash

$10.49+

served with hashbrowns or grits

One Egg

$0.99

Charlies Breakfast Special

$9.99

3 extra large eggs fried in butter, 2 rashers of bacon, 2 sausage links, 1 slice of ham, hash browns or grits or pancakes and toast and jelly

Eggs Benedict

$8.99

An English muffin with 3 poached eggs, ham and hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns, pancakes or grits.

Crab Cake Benedict

$10.99

Irish Benedict

$11.65

Cntry Benni

$8.99

3 Eggs

$3.00

2 Eggs Only

$2.00

Griddle

Apple PC

$6.99+

Banana PC

$6.99+

Cakes topped with whipped cream-

Blueberry PC

$6.99+

Cakes topped with whipped cream-

Choco Chip PC

$6.99+

Cakes topped with whipped cream-

Cinn Raisin French Toast

$6.49+

Diana’s PC

$9.99

French Toast

$5.99+

Fruit French Toast

$8.99

(6 halves) Choose a fruit topping, Banana, Blueberry or Strawberry

PC

$5.99+

Potato Pancakes

$6.49+

with Sour Cream or Applesauce

Loaded Potato Pancakes

$10.49

PB Banana French Toast

$8.99

PB Banana PC

$9.99

Pecan PC

$6.99+

Cakes topped with whipped cream-

Pigs In a Blanket

$6.99+

4 sausage links rolled inside 4 large pancakes and topped with whipped butter, cinnamon and powdered sugar -

Pumpkin PC

$7.99+

Silver $$ PC

$6.99

Strawberry PC

$6.99+

Cakes topped with whipped cream-

Stuffed Fruit French Toast

$10.99

Blintz filled French Toast topped with Strawberries and Bananas

Fruity Peb French Toast

$10.99

Omelettes/ Skillets

Made with 3 Eggs, hash browns, grits or 3 pancakes, toast and jelly.

Al’s

$11.49+

Asparagus & Swiss

$9.49+

Broccoli & Swiss

$9.49+

Charlies

$10.99+

Filled with mushrooms, bacon, sausage, ham, onions, green pepper, tomatoes and cheese

Cheese

$8.99+

Chorizo

$11.49+

Club

$10.49+

Served with turkey, bacon, onions, tomatoes green peppers and Swiss cheese

Corned Beef & Swiss

$10.49+

Farmer's

$10.49+

Ham onions, green peppers, American cheese with hash browns stuffed inside

Garden

$9.49+

tomatoes, onions, green peppers, broccoli, mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Greek

$10.99+

Gyro meat, tomatoes, onion and feta cheese - 10.99

Loukaniko Omelet

$11.49+

Citrus infused Greek sausage, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese served with a side of homemade tzatziki sauce.

Meat Lover's

$10.49+

ham, bacon, and sausage with cheese

Mexican

$10.49+

Spiced ground beef, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and cheddar cheese, topped with chili.

Mushroom & Swiss

$9.49+

Spinach & Feta

$9.49+

Western

$9.99+

Ham, onions, green peppers and cheese

Sausage & Cheese

$9.99+

Bacon & Cheese

$9.99+

Ham & Cheese

$9.99+

Steak & Chops

Served with toast and Jelly.

Grilled Chicken & Eggs

$10.99

1.piece of gnlled chicken with 3 extra large eggs, any style with hash browns or grits or pancakes .

Ground Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$12.99

Ground Sirloin Steak & Eggs• 12 oz. ground sirloin steak served with 3 eggs plus hash browns or grits or pancakes

NY Strip Steak & Eggs

$16.99

USDA Choice NY strip steak with 3 extra large eggs, any style with hash browns or grits or pancakes

Pork Chops & Eggs

$13.99

2 center cut pork chops served with 3 eggs plus hash browns or grits or pancakes

Lunch

Appetizers

Saganaki

$7.99

served with pita

Loukaniko

$7.99

Flaming Greek sausage

Mozz Cheese Sticks

$7.49

served with ranch

Onion Rings.

$5.49

Chicken Strips

$7.99

Served with side of BBQ or Ranch

Fried Mushrooms

$6.79

served with ranch

Shrimp Basket

$8.99

served with cocktail sauce

Wing Dings (6pc)

$7.99

served with ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

served with ranch

Cheese Nachos

$4.99

Jumbo Shrimp (6 pc)

$10.49

served with cocktail sauce and lemon

Clams

$8.49

served with cocktail sauce and lemon

Salads

Salads are served with pita bread and your choice of dressing. Dressing: Housemade Ranch, French, Italian, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island, Honey Mustard, Oil & Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar, Housemade Greek, Raspberry Vinaigrette, and Caesar

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$13.99

Romaine and iceberg Lettuce, strawberries, walnuts, and Mandarin Oranges

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Romaine and iceberg Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, breast of chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses

Chicken Strip Salad

$11.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, fried strips of chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses -

Julienne Salad

$9.99+

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, fresh turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Chefs Salad

$9.99+

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, turkey and mozzarella cheese. L

Michigan Cherry Salad

$13.99

R~maine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, dned cherries, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses walnuts and breast of chicken

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with seasoned croutons and parmesan cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.49

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with seasoned croutons and parmesan chees

Caesar w/Shrimp

$13.99

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with seasoned croutons and parmesan chees

Shrimp Salad (12pc)

$16.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, twelve grilled jumbo shrimp, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Tuna Salad

$11.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, two scoops of tuna, tomatoes, onions and a hard boiled egg

Cobb Salad

$13.49

omaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Tossed Salad

$4.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers

Greek Salad

$8.99+

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, pepperoncini, onions, beets and Greek olives.

Chicken Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, pepperoncini, onions, beets and Greek olives.

Gyro Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, pepperoncini, onions, beets and Greek olives.

Autumn Harvest

$13.99

Baby

$5.99+

Soup

Soups

$3.99+

Ask your server for today's selection.

Chili

$3.99+

Chili Special

$7.49

With ground beef, cheddar cheese and onions

Low Caloric Platters

Served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, pineapple, hard boiled egg and cottage cheese -

Low Cal Black Bean Burger

$10.99

Low Cal Tuna Platter

$10.99

Low Cal Chicken Breast

$10.99

Low Cal Chopped Sirloin

$10.99

Low Cal Fruit Platter

$13.99+

Burgers

Deluxe includes fries and a choice of soup or salad or coleslaw . 4.49 Upgrade to sweet potato fries for addtl 2.49

Hamburger

$8.49

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.79

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$9.79

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle

Charlie's 1 lb. Burger

$13.49

2 -1/2 lb. patties topped with melted American cheese and grilled onions. Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle

Turkey Burger

$7.99

1/3 lb. patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle, topped with Swiss cheese

Philly Burger

$9.99

Served with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers and Swiss cheese

Hunter's Burger

$10.99

1/2 lb. burger topped with melted American cheese, grilled onions, bacon, mushrooms, shredded lettuce and tomato

Pub Burger

$9.49

Pitas

Deluxe Includes fries and a choice of soup or salad or coleslaw - 4.49 Upgrade to sweet potato fries ·2.49

Grilled Chicken Pita

$8.99

With lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and a side of ranch

Chicken Gyro Pita

$8.99

Wrth onion, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce

Tuna Pita

$8.99

Served with lettuce and tomatoes -

Veggie Pita

$7.49

Crisp lettuce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and Italian dressing - 7.49

Chicken Strip Pita

$8.99

Fried chicken strips with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and a side of ranch

Gyro pita

$8.99

Greek Chicken Pita

$8.99

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, peperoncini, onions and a side of Greek dressing

Wraps

Served with soup or fries. Upgrade to sweet potato fries for· 2.49

Greek Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, peperoncini, onions and a side of Greek dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Chicken breast, parmesan cheese, romaine and Caesar dressing

Chicken Strip Wrap

$10.99

Fried chicken strips with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and a side of ranch

BLT Wrap

$9.99

Grilled and golden brown bacon with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise

Corned Beef Delight Wrap

$10.99

Corned beef, coleslaw, mozzarella cheese and Thousand Island on the side

Philly Wrap

$10.99

Fresh sliced roast beef, grilled onions, green pepper, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Veggie Wrap

$8.49

Lettuce, mozzarella And cheddar cheese, tomatoes and onions served with Italian dressing

Gyro Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$10.99

Tuna Wrap

$10.99

Strawberry Chix Wrap

$10.99

Trky Wrap

$10.49

Coney Corner

French Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$4.49

Chili Fries

$5.49

Chili & Cheese Fries

$6.99

Chili Fries Special

$7.99

AKoegel dog covered with chili, mustard and onion -

Ranchero Cheese Fries

$7.99

AKoegel dog covered with chili, mustard and onion -

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Coney Island

$3.49

AKoegel dog covered with chili, mustard and onion -

Hot Dog Plain

$2.99

Loose Burger

$4.99

AKoegel dog covered with chili, mustard and onion -

New York Coney

$3.49

AKoegel dog covered with chili, mustard and onion -

Coney Supreme

$5.99

AKoegel dog covered with chili, mustard and onion -

Taco Coney

$4.99

AKoegel dog covered with chili, mustard and onion -

Skinny FF

$3.99

Corned Beef Sandwiches

Corned beef sandwiches served on rye. Deluxe Includes fries and a choice of soup or salad or coleslaw - 4.49 Upcharge to sweet potato fries 2.49

Charlie's Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.99

1 lb. corned beef, extra SWlss cheese and Thousand Island dressing served on rye

Charlie's Dinty Moore

$11.99

Corned beef, bacon, SWlss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes with Thousand Island on the side

Corned Beef & Swiss Sandwich

$11.49

10 oz. corned beef, SWlss cheese and Thousand Island dress!!' ( served on rye

Corned Beef Delight

$11.99

10 oz. corned beef, SWISS cheese and Thousand Island dressing served on rye with coleslaw

Dinty Moore

$11.99

Corned beef, turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island on the side

Pastrami & Swiss Sandwich

$10.29

Reuben Sandwich

$11.99

10 oz. corned beef, SWlss cheese, saueooaut and Thousand Island dressing served on rye

CB Eggroll 1/2

$4.99

CB Eggroll Full

$9.29

Hoagies

Deluxe includes soup, salad or coleslaw and fries for 4.49 Upgrade to sweet potato fries hr · 2.49

Charlie's Slim Hoagie

$9.49

Grilled ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise

Chicken Hoagie

$10.49

Served with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms and SWISS cheese

Cuban

$10.49

French Dip

$10.49

1/2 lb. fresh sliced roast beef served with Swiss cheese and au jus

Grilled Veggie Hoagie

$9.99

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Philly Cheese Sandwich

$10.49

1/2 lb. fresh sliced roast beef served with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms with Swiss cheese

Ciabattas

Deluxe includes soup, salad or coleslaw and fries for 4.49 Upgrade to sweet potato fries hr · 2.49

Club Ciabatta

$11.99

Bacon, ham, turkey and mozzarella cheese served with lettuce, tomato and Thousand Island dressing

Deli Mix Ciabatta

$10.99

Freshly sliced roast beef and corned beef, coleslaw and Swiss cheese with Thousand Island dressing on the side

Mozzarella Chicken Ciabatta

$10.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and Thousand Island dressing served on grilled ciabatta

Pesto Chicken Ciabatta

$10.49

Roast Beef Ciabatta

$10.49

1/2 lb. freshly sliced roast beef, lettuce, tomato, red onions and Thousand Island dressing on the side

South of the Border

Served with sour cream and salsa.

Gigante Burrito

$11.49

Our giant burrito! Alarge flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef topped with chili, cheddar cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce and tomatoes

Quesadilla

$10.49+

Stuffed with peppers, onions and Cheddar Cheese

Beef Nachos

$11.49

Ground Beef or Chicken with tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, onions and melted cheese on nacho chips

Chicken Nachos

$11.49

Ground Beef or Chicken with tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, onions and melted cheese on nacho chips

Beef Taco Salad

$11.49

Ground Beef or Chicken with tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, onions, lettuce and cheddar cheese on nacho chips

Chicken Taco Salad

$11.49

Ground Beef or Chicken with tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, onions, lettuce and cheddar cheese on nacho chips

Homemade Taco Bowl

$11.29+

Sandwiches

Deluxe includes soup, salad or coleslaw and fries for 4.49 Upgrade to sweet potato fries hr · 2.49

All American Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.99

BLT

$7.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.49

Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toast

Chicken Club

$9.99

A triple decker served with chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce tomato and mayonnaise on toast

Club Sandwich

$8.99+

A triple decker served with turkey or ham, bacon, lettuce, tom t and mayonnaise on toast_

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.49

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Ham Sandwich

$8.59

Mary’s Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$11.29

Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Delight

$9.99

Turkey Reuben

$9.99

Turkey Sandwich

$8.59

Tuna Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Egg Salad Sand

$5.99

Bbq Pork

$9.99

Waldorf Chicken Sandwich Only

$10.99

Waldorf Sand. W/side

$11.99

Bbq Brisket Sand

$13.99

Melts

Deluxe Includes fries and a choice of soup or salad or coleslaw - 4.49 Upgrade to Sweet Potato Fries for-2.49 Make It I Super Melt! · Add Bacon · 2.99

Patty Melt

$9.79

1/2 lb. served on grilled rye with chopped grilled onions and melted Swiss

Tuna Melt

$8.99

Served on grilled rye with melted Swiss Cheese

Turkey Melt

$8.99

Served on grilled rye with melted Swiss Cheese

Chicken Melt

$8.99

Served on grilled rye with melted Swiss Cheese

Hot Sandwiches

Served with mashed potatoes, and vegetable.9.99

Hot Hamburger Snd

$9.99

Served with mashed potatoes, and vegetable.

Hot Roast Beef Snd

$9.99

Served with mashed potatoes, and vegetable.

Hot Turkey Snd

$9.99

Served with mashed potatoes, and vegetable.

Hot Veal Cutlet Snd

$9.99

Served with mashed potatoes, and vegetable.

Hot Meatloaf Snd

$9.99

Served with mashed potatoes, and vegetable.

Dinner

Charlie’s Favorites

Favorites Include choice of potato and vegetable and your choice of soup or salad or coleslaw

Baked Ham

$11.99

Hand carved "thick and tender” Served with pineapple rings

Baked Meatloaf Dinner

$11.99

Breaded Veal Cutlets

$11.99

Breaded veal cutlets

Chicken Lemonato

$13.99

Lightly breaded and sauteed chicken in a garlic lemon sauce served over rice

Chicken Strips (5 pc)

$11.99

Four Piece Fried Chicken

$11.99

Gyro Platter

$11.99

8 slices of gyro meat served with rice pilaf or fries and pita bread garnished with tomatoes and onion

Chicken Breasts

$11.49+

Full order (2 pc) • 13.49 Half order (1 pc) • 11.49

Monterey Chicken Dinner

$14.49

2 chicken breasts grilled with onions, green peppers and mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese

Pan Fried Baby Beef Liver

$11.99

Served with onions or bacon

Roast Beef Dinner

$13.99

Served with choice of b r o w n ~ or au Jus

Roast Turkey Dinner

$13.99

Slices of white meat served with home mashed potatoes and ,,....., with made stuffing, .,.v., vegetables

Spinach Pie

$11.29

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.99

Wing Ding Dinner (8 pc)

$11.49

Chicken Kabobs

$12.99

Seafood

Seafood Entrees Include choice of potato and vegetable and your choice of soup or salad or coleslaw

21 Piece Shrimp Basket

$11.49

Served with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and lemon

Baked Salmon

$16.49

Baked Tilapia

$11.49

Chimichurri Salmon

$16.99

Fisherman's Platter

$19.49

2 cod fish fillets, 2 pieces of fried perch and 4 jumbo shrimp served with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and lemon

Jumbo Shrimp

$16.99

Jumbo shrimp hand dipped, fried and served with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and lemon

Fried Clams

$12.49

Served with cocktail sauce and lemon

Fried Lake Perch

$15.99

Lightly fried and served with tartar sauce and lemon

Fish & Chips

$11.49+

Icelandic cod fillets served with tartar sauce and lemon

Baked Cod

$13.49

Combos-Steaks & Chops

Combos include choice of potato and vegetable and your choice of soup or salad or coleslaw.

Surf & Turf

$22.99

NY strip and jumbo shrimp (6 pc)

USDA Choice N Y Strip Steak

$18.49

NY strip cooked to perfection

Center Cut Pork Chops

$14.99

2 center cut broiled pork chops cooked to perfection

Ground Sirloin Steak

$12.99

12 oz. ground sirloin served with sauteed mushrooms and onions

Southern Style Pork Chops

$14.49

2 breaded center cut pork chops cooked to perfection

Stir Fry

Stir fry sauteed vegetables on a bed of rice, Served with your choice of soup, salad, or coleslaw

Chicken Stir Fry

$13.99

N Y Strip Steak Stir Fry

$17.99

Shrimp (12 pc) Stir Fry

$17.99

Charlie's Stir-Fry

$18.99

1 pc. chicken and 6 pc. shrimp

Vegetarian Stir Fry

$11.99

Italian Dishes

Served with your choice of soup, salad, or Coleslaw, and garlic bread.

Angie’s Pasta

$17.99

Cali Pasta

$12.99

Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

$18.99

Fettuccine pasta with Alfredo sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Fettuccine pasta with Alfredo sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Oven baked chicken topped with spaghetti sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti

Chicken Piccata

$15.98

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Fettuccine pasta with Fettuccine pasta with Alfredo sauce sauce - 11.99 Add Broccoli or Mushrooms - 3.49

Oven Baked Lasagna

$13.99

Oven Baked Spaghetti

$11.99

Topped wrth meat sauce . 11.99 Add meatballs . 3.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

Fettuccine pasta with Alfredo sauce

Swedish Meatball

$15.98

Veal Parmesan

$12.99

Oven baked Veal topped with spaghetti sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti

OB Mostaciolli

$13.49

Spaghetti

$11.99

Dinner Sides

Coleslaw

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Feta Cheese

$3.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Today’s Vegetable

$2.99

Mashed Potato & Gravy

$3.99

Applesauce

$2.49

Dressing 4 oz.

$1.49

Salsa 4 oz.

$1.49

Cheddar

$1.99

Mozzarella Cheese

$1.99

American Cheese

$1.99

Swiss Cheese

$1.99

Pita Bread

$2.49

Garlic Bread

$2.49

Sour Cream 4 oz

$1.49

Cod Fish

$6.99

Chicken Breast

$6.99

Gyro Meat

$6.99

Scoop of Tuna

$6.99

Spinach

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Tomato Slices

$2.99

Baked Pot

$3.99

Mac & Chz Side

$4.99

Tacos

Tacos

$10.29+

Kids

Children’s Menu

Dine-in only. 10 years and under. Includes soft drink, milk or juice.

Kids Spaghetti

$4.99

With meat sauce

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

With French fries

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.99

With French fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

With French fries

Kids Hamburger

$6.79

With French fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Two tenders served French fries

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.99

One breast served with fries

Kids French Toast

$5.99

One egg any style with two bacon or two sausage

Kids Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$5.99

One egg any style with two bacon or two sausage - 5.99 Add Chocolate Chips - 1.49

Kids Cheese Omelette

$4.99

Served with toast -

Kids Eggs & Meat

$5.99

Two eggs any style with bacon or sausage served with toast and jelly

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Chz Burger

$7.00

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.99

Milk

$3.49

Juice

$3.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Water

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Milkshake

$5.99

To Go Drink

$3.99

To Go Coffee

$3.99

To Go Juice

$4.49

Kids Drink

$1.99

Desserts

Cakes

Fruit Pie

$4.99

Pie a la mode

$6.49

New York Cheesecake

$4.99

Specialty Cheesecake

$5.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.99

Rice Pudding

$4.99

Ice Cream Treats

Crepe Sundae

$7.99

Royal Sundae

$7.99

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.99

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$4.99

Caramel or Chocolate Sundae

$5.99

Cinnamon Swirl Sundae

$7.49

Dinner Specials

Senior Specials

Sr Roast Beef

$10.99

Sr Meatloaf

$10.99

Sr Veal Cutlet

$10.99

Sr Chopped Sirloin

$10.99

Sr Jumbo Shrimp

$11.99

Sr Fish & Chips

$10.99

Sr Pork Chop

$10.99

Sr Fried Clams

$10.99

Sr Chkn Brest

$10.99

Sr Chkn Strips

$10.99

Sr Liver & Onions

$10.99

Sr Spaghetti

$10.99