Eel in
Madison Heights
/
Madison Heights
/
Eel
Madison Heights restaurants that serve eel
Sushi Gallery - 1449 W 14 Mile Rd
1449 W 14 Mile Rd, Madison Heights
No reviews yet
Eel & Cucumber
$7.50
Eel & Avocado
$9.00
More about Sushi Gallery - 1449 W 14 Mile Rd
Ima – Mad Heights
32203 John R Rd., Madison Heights
No reviews yet
Side Bbq Eel
$7.00
More about Ima – Mad Heights
