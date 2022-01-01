Go
La Saj Lebanese Bistro

From the dawn of civilization, the indigenous people of the Middle East have created delectable meat and vegetable dishes using a unique style of cooking known as Saj. At first, food like lamb or beef was prepared on flat, round rocks that were heated by the sun and combined with fresh vegetables, rich spices, and flavorful marinades. But as time evolved, a metal dome heated from underneath was developed that came to be called Saj.

2149 Crooks Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1163 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$6.49
Pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce
Sm Fattoush$6.49
Vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · radishes · pita chips · Saji fattoush dressing
Chicken Shawarma$18.99
Thin sliced white and dark meat · marinated in a special blend of spices
Sm Hommus$6.99
Small Hommus
2 oz Garlic (bread not included)$1.99
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich Combo$10.68
Chicken shawarma wrapped with pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce · served with your choice of two sides
Lg Fattoush$9.49
Vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · radishes · pita chips · Saji fattoush dressing
8 oz Garlic - (bread not included)$5.49
Dozen Hot Bread (garlic not included)$3.99
Our secret Old World recipe made fresh in our open-hearth oven
Lg Hommus$9.49
Large Hommus
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2149 Crooks Rd

Troy MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
