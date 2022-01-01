La Saj Lebanese Bistro
From the dawn of civilization, the indigenous people of the Middle East have created delectable meat and vegetable dishes using a unique style of cooking known as Saj. At first, food like lamb or beef was prepared on flat, round rocks that were heated by the sun and combined with fresh vegetables, rich spices, and flavorful marinades. But as time evolved, a metal dome heated from underneath was developed that came to be called Saj.
2149 Crooks Rd • $$
Location
2149 Crooks Rd
Troy MI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
