Juice & Smoothies
Vegan
Naked Fuel Juice Bar - Troy
175 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2976 W Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48084
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Somerset
No Reviews
Beyond Juice Somerset Collection Troy, MI 48084
View restaurant
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Southfield / Evergreen
4.5 • 2,584
26185 Evergreene Road Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurant
Cafe Kabob Mediterranean Grille - Southfield
No Reviews
25148 Evergreen Rd Southfield, MI 48075
View restaurant