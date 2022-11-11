Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Vegan

Naked Fuel Juice Bar - Troy

175 Reviews

$$

2976 W Maple Rd

Troy, MI 48084

Order Again

Popular Items

Divine Cookie
PB Flip
Strawberry Fields

Smoothies

Almond Crunch

Almond Crunch

$11.95

almond milk, banana, granola, almond butter, raw honey, chocolate vegan protein digestion regulator, energy booster, stress relief, high protein, skin radiance, mood enhancer gluten free, vegan

Banana Blu

Banana Blu

$9.95

blueberries, banana, ginger, coconut water - hydrating, nutrient-rich, immune booster gluten free, vegan

Berry Shortcake

Berry Shortcake

$11.95

Almond milk, granola, raw honey, almond butter, strawberries, vanilla vegan protein dairy free, gluten free

Blue Diesel

Blue Diesel

$9.95

blueberries, banana, almonds, almond milk, chia seeds, raw honey, cinnamon | high protein, antioxidant-rich, pre-workout meal dairy free, gluten free

Build Your Own

$9.95
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$11.95

fresh carrot juice, banana, walnuts, ginger, dates, coconut, cinnamon, vanilla vegan protein | high fiber, promotes gut health, vitamin a rich, vitamin k rich, potassium-rich gluten free, vegan

Creamsicle

$9.95

orange, banana, mango, pineapple, almond milk vanilla extract | antioxidant-rich immunity booster, skin radiance gluten free, vegan

Herm Strong

$9.95

banana, dates, almond butter, coconut milk, raw honey | immunity, and energy booster dairy free, gluten free

Java Nibbs

Java Nibbs

$11.95

almond milk, banana, cacao nibbs, dates, almond butter, raw honey, coffee bone broth protein | collagen-rich, high fiber & protein, energizer, dairy free, gluten free

Lazy Lavender

Lazy Lavender

$10.95

banana, lavender, blueberry, ginger, almond milk, raw honey, lemon | mood enhancer, anxiety relief, brain health, skin radiance, anti-aging, inflammation fighter dairy free, gluten free

Leaping Lizard

Leaping Lizard

$11.95

almond milk, kale, pineapple, avocado, vanilla bone broth protein | anti-inflammatory, skin-radiance, bone health, vitamin c packed, refresher dairy free, gluten free

Matcha Mango

Matcha Mango

$9.95

almond milk, banana, mango, matcha, lime juice | antioxidant-rich, brain and liver health, aids in weight loss gluten free, vegan

Mint Chip

Mint Chip

$11.95

almond milk, spinach, banana, cacao nibs, raw honey, peppermint extract, almond butter, dates, chocolate protein | calming, high protein, energy booster, folate-rich gluten free

Nakedlada

Nakedlada

$11.95

banana, avocado, pineapple, coconut milk, coconut flakes, raw honey, strawberry sauce | refresher, infection fighter, mood enhancer, skin radiance dairy free, gluten free

Nudie Nut

Nudie Nut

$9.95

maca, vegan protein, almond butter, dates, almond milk | high protein, healthy fats, nutrient-rich, libido, and hormone balancer gluten free, vegan

PB Flip

PB Flip

$11.95

banana, dates, peanut butter, almond milk, cacao, raw honey, cinnamon, chocolate vegan protein | antioxidant-rich, energy booster, post-workout meal, muscle recovery dairy free, gluten free

Pumpkin

$11.95
Skinny Ginger

Skinny Ginger

$9.95

blueberries, cucumber, lime, avocado, ginger, walnuts, cinnamon | inflammation relief gluten free, vegan

Snickers

$11.95

almond milk, maca, banana, peanut butter, mocha protein, dates, honey and cinnamon.

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$9.95+

strawberry, banana, coconut water, raw honey | potassium-rich, vitamin c packed, antioxidant-rich dairy free, gluten free

The Hulk

The Hulk

$9.96

kale, apple, ginger, spinach, cucumber, parsley, lemon (also available with banana, mango, or strawberry) | anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antifungal, energy-booster, rehydration, high alkaline gluten free, vegan

Smoothie Bowls

Acai

Acai

$12.95
Pitaya

Pitaya

$12.95

Raw Juices

Birthday Suit

$9.95

kale, carrot, broccoli, fennel, celery, cucumber | antioxidant, vitamin-rich, digestive aid, high alkaline, detox

Celery Juice

$9.95
Flu Fighter

Flu Fighter

$9.95

carrot, apple, ginger, camu camu (vitamin c) | vitamin c rich, detox, immunity booster, stress reliever

Glo's Fuel

Glo's Fuel

$9.95

spinach, mint, beets, green apple, carrot, ginger, turmeric | beta-carotene rich, skin radiance

Ignite

Ignite

$9.95

spinach, kale, fennel, parsley, ginger, celery, cucumber, (also available with apple, lemon or extra ginger) | anti-inflammatory, skin, bone & nail health, headache fighter

Master Cleanse

Master Cleanse

$9.95

lemon, ginger, turmeric, cayenne, alkaline water, raw honey (also available with orange juice or blueberries) | free radical fighter, metabolism booster, digestion stimulant

Naked

Naked

$9.95

pineapple, pear, broccoli, lemon, mint, cucumber | antioxidant-rich, vitamin a, b6, c, k packed, cleansing hydration

Reddi

Reddi

$9.95

green apple, pear, watermelon, strawberry, beets | restorative, hydrator

Spark

Spark

$9.95

beet, green apple, carrot | anti-aging, blood, and liver health

Stripped

Stripped

$9.95

green apple, pear, kale, fennel, mint, strawberry | immunity booster, digestive aid, energy booster, amino acid-rich, pre and post-workout meal

Supercharge

$9.95

romaine, spinach, cilantro, fennel, pineapple, cucumber | blood sugar stabilizer, digestive aid, antifungal, toxin cleanser

The Fix

The Fix

$9.95

spinach, kale, pineapple, carrot, ginger | pain and bloating relief

Unicorn

Unicorn

$9.95

lemon, lime, mint, pear, apple, watermelon, pineapple | anti-inflammatory, muscle relief, skin radiance, reduces blood pressure, vitamin and amino acid-rich hydration

Build Your Own

$9.95

Juice Combo

$14.95

Shots

Aloe

$3.95

Candida Killer

$4.95

apple cider vinegar, ginger, cayenne, oregano oil, himalayan sea salt

E3 Bottle

$5.95

blue-green algae shot containing 64 vitamins & minerals

Fire

$3.95

jalapeno and lemon

Ginger Shot

$3.95

Master Strip Cleanse Shot

$4.95

Revitalize

$4.95

lemon, ginger, cayenne, garlic, himalayan sea salt, alkaline water, oregano oil

Terminator Bottle

$5.95

ginger, turmeric, lemon, oregano oil, cayenne pepper. Natural antibiotic in a bottle.

Tumeric

$3.95

Wheatgrass

$4.01+

Breakfast

avocado on sprouted grain bread

Avocado Egg Toast

$11.95

eggs and avocados; on sprouted grain bread

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Triple Bee Sandwich

$9.95

bananas, cinnamon, raw honey, almond butter on sprouted grain bread

Salads

Angel Hair Pasta Salad

$10.95

An elegant touch on a pasta salad. Angel Hair pasta topped with fresh garlic, basil and arugula.

Black Bean Quiona

$9.95

This southwest quinoa creation is packed with sweet, spicy, and fresh flavors. Turmeric and Cumin are used to elevate the other components of this salad, leaving you wanting more!

Cabbage Quinoa Salad

Cabbage Quinoa Salad

$9.95

cabbage, tossed with olive oil, lemon and topped with green onions. It's leaves you feeling light and refreshed.

Chicken Pesto Salad

$10.95

spinach, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella and chicken with a side of balsamic glaze and olive oil. High protein and low carb option.

Cilantro Lime Chicken Salad

$10.95
Greek Pasta Salad

Greek Pasta Salad

$10.95

Bow-tie pasta cooked to perfection, tossed with crunchy cucumbers, bell peppers & grape tomatoes. Topped with feta and a bold Greek dressing

Hommus & Tabbouli

$9.95

A high protein, gluten free and low carb option. Leaves you feeling full and refreshed without the mid day crash.

Kale Tabbouli

$10.95

Made with quinoa and kale, drizzled with a fresh squeezed lemon juice dressing

Kale Tahini

Kale Tahini

$10.95

A combination of sweet, savory, and satisfying. A gluten free, dairy free kale salad with the perfect crunch. Tossed in a Tahini, Dijon dressing.

Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl

$10.95

This ultimate summer salad is mixed with protein rich ingredients, fresh herbs and spicy radishes. The lemon, mint and dill dressing is divine!

On The Beet Salad

$9.95

kale, beet, cucumber, walnuts and served with side of a greek dijon dressing. This leaves you feeling full and nourished with a hint of sweetness.

Orzo Lentil w Kale

$10.95
Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$10.95

A perfect balance of beans, quinoa, kale, lentils and mixed veggies. Our protein packed creation leaves you energized!

Spicy Fiesta

$10.95

The perfect sweet and spicy salad loaded with garden veggies, sweet corn, fresh cilantro, and a jalapeño kick.

Spinach Avocado Pasta

$10.95

Sweet Potato Fusion Salad

$10.95

black beans, cucumbers, spinach, quiona, tomato, cilantro and sweet potato served with a side of homemade dijon dressing.

Soup

Bone Broth

$8.95+

Bone Broth and Lentil Mix

$8.95+

Lentil Soup

$6.95+

Cabbage Soup

$11.95+

Chili

$6.95+

Wraps/Sandwiches

Hummus & Tabbouli

$9.95

wrapped in tortilla.

Lentil Wrap

$7.95

lentils, sauteed onions, carrots, lemon dressing; wrapped in sprouted grain wrap

Turkey Wrap

$9.95

nitrate-free turkey, slaw, avocado dressing; wrapped in sprouted grain wrap

Chicken, Hommus & Tabbouli Wrap

$10.95

wrapped in sprouted tortilla.

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$10.95

chicken, spinach, tomato, mozzarella, pesto and balsamic glaze wrapped in sprouted tortilla.

Cilantro Lime Chicken Wrap

$10.95

chicken, slaw, cilantro and lime wrapped in tortilla.

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.95

Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Snacks

Cake Pop

$2.75

Coffee Bark Tin

$9.95

Divine Cookie

$4.95

Drench Dressing

$10.95

Edamame

$4.50

Feel Bars

$3.95
Fruit Bites

Fruit Bites

$2.99

GFB BAR

$2.95
GFB Bites

GFB Bites

$5.95

GFB Mini pack (strawberry only)

$1.80

Honey

$14.95
Kale Chips Small

Kale Chips Small

$3.75

Nakee Butter

$3.00+
Nana's Cookies

Nana's Cookies

$5.99

Vegan & Dairy Free Cookies

Organic Cashews

Organic Cashews

$5.99

Pan's Mushroom Jerky

$7.99

Pita Brittle

$4.95

Pita Chips

$3.50

Pop Daddy Popcorn

$3.95

Pop Daddy Popcorn LG

$6.95

Pop Daddy Pretzel

$6.95

Protein Power Ball

$5.95
Siete Chips

Siete Chips

$4.99

Small Siete Chips

$2.50

Why Bars

$3.95

Cooler Drinks

Essentia Water LG

$3.95

Essentia Water SM

$2.95

Perrier

$2.95

Coconut Water

$3.00

Sun Warrior Protein

Chocolate Vegan Protein

$40.95

Vanilla Vegan Protein

$40.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2976 W Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48084

Directions

