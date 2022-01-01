Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Sheeba Restaurant - East Dearborn

462 Reviews

$$

13919 Michigan Ave

Dearborn, MI 48126

Salads

Md Sheeba Garamish

$7.00

Lg Sheeba Garamish

$10.00

Md Fattoush

$7.00

Lg Fattoush

$10.00

Md Garden Salad

$7.00

Lg Garden Salad

$10.00

Md Chicken Salad

$8.00

Lg Chicken Salad

$13.00

Med Fattoush w/ Shawarma

$8.00

Lg Fattoush w/ Shawarma

$13.00

Med Fattoush with Chicken

$8.00

Lg Fattoush with Chicken

$13.00

Baby Fattoush

$4.00

Baby Tabouli

$4.00

Baby Salad

$3.00

SAME TIME

Medium Tabouli

$7.00

Large Tabouli

$10.00

Soup

Lamb Soup

$2.00

Lentil Soup

$3.00

Appetizers

Sheeba Appetizer

$16.00

Tanoor Bread - L

$1.00

Falafel

$8.00

Baby Hummus

$3.50

M Hummus

$8.00

L Hummus

$11.00

M Baba Ghanouj

$8.00

L Baba Ghanouj

$11.00

Sambosa

$10.00

Shafot

$6.00

Medium Tabouli

$7.00

L Tabouli

$10.00

Baby Hummus

$3.50

Vegetarian

Sheeba Vegetarian

$17.00

Vegetarian Galabah

$11.00

Seltah

$13.00

SAME TIME

Tanoor Bread - L

$1.00

Sandwiches

Shawarma Sandwich

$7.00

Lamb Sandwich

$13.00

Liver Sandwich

$8.00

Shish Kabob Sandwich

$8.00

Shish Tawook Sandwich

$6.00

Shish Kafta Sandwich

$6.00

Chicken Shawarma & Tabouli Sandwich

$6.00

Veggie Sandwich

$6.00

Hummus & Tabouli Sandwich

$6.00

Hummus & Falafel Sandwich

$6.00

Falafel Sandwich

$6.00

Beans Sandwich

$6.00

SAME TIME

Authentic Dishes

Fahsah

$18.00

Seltah

$13.00

Mushkal

$11.00

SAME TIME

Tanoor Bread - L

$1.00

Authentic Entrees

Lamb Haneeth

$30.00

Lamb Masloug

$29.00

Lamb Agdah

$30.00

Lamb Fattah

$28.00

Lamb Zorbain

$30.00

Sheeba Galabah

$28.00

Half Chicken Haneeth

$16.00

Whole Chicken Haneeth

$28.00

Chicken Agdah

$22.00

Chicken Zorbain

$20.00

Chicken Galabah

$20.00

Shrimp Galabah

$28.00

SAME TIME

Mediterranean Entrees

Lamb Chops

$27.00Out of stock

Shish Kabob

$24.00

Shish Combo

$23.00

Shish Kafta

$21.00

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$20.00

Chicken Tawook

$20.00

Half DeBoned Chicken

$14.00

Whole DeBoned Chicken

$24.00

Half Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Whole Grilled Chicken

$28.00

SAME TIME

Authentic Platters

Sheeba For 2

$56.00

Sheeba For 4

$110.00

Sheeba Family Platter for 8

$189.00

SAME TIME

Sheeba Combos

Tray for 2

$52.00

Tray for 4

$99.00

Family Tray for 8

$179.00

SAME TIME

Seafood

Mekhbaza Salmon

$28.00

Kids Meals

Cheese Burger

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$10.00

Curly Seasoned Fries

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Kids Drink

$3.00

Dessert

Sabaya Slice

$8.00

Whole Sabaya

$27.00

Basbosah

$4.00Out of stock

Rawani

$4.00Out of stock

Honeycomb Bread

$6.00Out of stock

Masoob Fatta

$13.00

Royal Fatta

$14.00

Areeka

$12.00

Date Fatta

$12.00

XTRA CREAM

$3.00

Whole HoneyComb

$22.00Out of stock

Kunafa Cheesecake

$3.00

Feast Entrees

Whole Lamb w/ Rice

$600.00

Half Lamb w/ Rice

$300.00

Whole Lamb

$375.00

Half Lamb

$200.00

Whole Lamb Cooking

$150.00

Half Lamb Cooking

$75.00

Tray of Rice

$60.00

Half Tray of Rice

$30.00

Tray of Salad

$60.00

Half Tray of Salad

$30.00

Side Orders

Mandi Rice

$6.00

Zorbian Rice

$6.00

Tanoor Bread - L

$1.00

Lamb Chop

$8.00

Side Haneeth

$24.00

W/ Chicken

$16.00

1/2 Chicken

$9.00

1_Chicken Breast

$6.00

Chicken Kabob Skewers

$8.00

Shish Kabob Skewers

$10.00

Shish Kafta

$8.00

Small Mushakel

$4.00

Garlic Sauce

$4.00

Sahwaq

$3.00

Extra Honey

Side Yogurt

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

DON'T MAKE

1/2Grilled Chicken

$12.00

W/Grilled chicken

$21.00

Cup Of Sahawq

$3.50

Cup Of Haliba

$3.00

Sahawq With Cheese

$4.00

Beverages

Adeni Tea

$3.00

Tea

$2.00

Black Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Adeni Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Bunn

$2.00

Coffee Husk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Crush Can

$3.00

Pepsi Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Vernors Can

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Yogurt Shanina

$5.00

Pop Pitcher

$12.00

Fresh Juice

Sheeba Classic

$6.00

Sheeba Cocktail

$6.00

Shake Cocktail

$6.00

Limeade

$4.00

Minty Lime

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Avocado

$6.00

Orange

$2.95

Pomegranate

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Tropical Berries

$6.00

Layered

$6.00

Tamree

$7.00

Tangy Ginger

$4.00

Limegranate

$6.00

Pomegranate ( Bottle)

$20.00

Juice Bottle

$16.00

Lunch Entrees

Lamb Haneeth - L

$20.00

Lamb Zorbain - L

$20.00

Chicken Haneeth - L

$13.00

Shish Kabob - L

$14.00

Shish Kafta - L

$11.00

Chicken Shawarma - L

$11.00

DeBoned Chicken - L

$11.00

Hummus with Chicken Galabah - L

$12.00

Hummus with Lamb Galabah - L

$16.00

Hummus with Shawarma - L

$11.00

Fahsah served with one Tanoor Bread - L

$15.00

Seltah served with one Tanoor Bread - L

$11.00

Chicken Kbob Lunch - L

$11.00

Tanoor Bread - L

$1.00

Lunch Sandwich

Lamb Sandwich

$8.95

Shish Kafta Sandwich

$6.95

Chicken Shawerma Sandwich

$6.95

Shish Kabob Sandwich

$6.95

Shish Tawook Sandwich

$6.95

Falafel Sandwich

$5.95

Breakfast

Foul

$11.00

Fasolia

$11.00

Shak Shookah

$11.00

Lamb Liver

$17.00

Lamb Galabah

$18.00

Chicken Galabah

$14.00

Hummus with Lamb

$19.00

Hummus with Chicken

$16.00

Mathlooth

$14.00

Shrimp Gallabah

$16.00

Fatah with Honey

$10.00

Meat & Eggs

$19.00

Tanoor Bread - L

$1.00

Bridge card

Foul

$8.00

Lamb liver

$10.00

Hummus with lamb

$11.00

Lamb haneeth

$22.00

Half Chicken haneeth

$11.00

Lamb zorbain

$22.00

Dearborn Week Menu

Fahsah

$15.00

Half Chicken Haneeth

$15.00

Shish Kabob

$15.00

Chicken Tawook

$15.00

Sheeba for 2

$40.00

Combo for 2

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

13919 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126

Directions

Gallery
Sheeba Restaurant image
Sheeba Restaurant image
Sheeba Restaurant image

Map
