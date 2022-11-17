Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Sheeba Restaurant - West Dearborn

929 Reviews

$$

22048 Michigan Ave

Dearborn, MI 48124

Order Again

Salads

Md Sheeba Garamish

$7.00

Lg Sheeba Garamish

$10.00

Md Fattoush

$7.00

Lg Fattoush

$10.00

Md Garden Salad

$7.00

Lg Garden Salad

$10.00

Md Chicken Salad

$8.00

Lg Chicken Salad

$13.00

Med Fattoush w/ Shawarma

$8.00

Lg Fattoush w/ Shawarma

$13.00

Med Fattoush with Chicken

$8.00

Lg Fattoush with Chicken

$13.00

Baby Fattoush

$4.00

Baby Tabouli

$4.00

Baby Salad

$3.00

Medium Tabouli

$7.00

Large Tabouli

$10.00

Cup Sheeba Dressing

$4.00

Soup

Lamb Soup

$2.00

Lentil Soup

$3.00

Appetizers

Sheeba Appetizer

$16.00

M Hummus

$8.00

L Hummus

$11.00

M Baba Ghanouj

$8.00

L Baba Ghanouj

$11.00

Sambosa

$10.00

Shafot

$6.00

Medium Tabouli

$7.00

L Tabouli

$10.00

Falafel

$8.00

Tanoor Bread

$1.00

Small Hummus

$4.00

Small Baba Ghanouj

$4.00

Vegetarian

Sheeba Vegetarian

$17.00

Vegetarian Galabah

$11.00

Seltah

$13.00

Tanoor Bread

$1.00

Sandwiches

Shawarma Sandwich

$7.00

Lamb Sandwich

$13.00

Liver Sandwich

$8.00

Shish Kabob Sandwich

$8.00

Shish Tawook Sandwich

$6.00

Shish Kafta Sandwich

$6.00

Chicken Shawarma & Tabouli Sandwich

$6.00

Veggie Sandwich

$6.00

Hummus & Tabouli Sandwich

$6.00

Hummus & Falafel Sandwich

$6.00

Falafel Sandwich

$6.00

Beans Sandwich

$6.00

Authentic Dishes

Seltah

$13.00

Fahsah

$18.00

Mushakal

$11.00

Tanoor Bread

$1.00

Authentic Entrees

Lamb Haneeth

$30.00

Lamb Agdah

$30.00

Sheeba Galabah

$28.00

Lamb Zorbain

$30.00

Lamb Fattah

$28.00

Shrimp Galabah

$28.00

Half Chicken Haneeth

$16.00

Whole Chicken Haneeth

$28.00

Chicken Agdah

$22.00

Chicken Zorbain

$20.00

Chicken Galabah

$22.00

Mediterranean Entrees

Shish Kabob

$24.00

Lamb Chops

$27.00

Shish Combo

$23.00

Shish Kafta

$21.00

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$20.00

Chicken Tawook

$20.00

Half DeBoned Chicken

$14.00

Whole DeBoned Chicken

$23.00

Half Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Whole Grilled Chicken

$28.00

Authentic Platters

Sheeba For 2

$56.00

Sheeba For 4

$110.00

Sheeba Family Platter for 8

$189.00

Sheeba Trays

Tray for 2

$52.00

Tray for 4

$99.00

Family Tray for 8

$179.00

Seafood

Mekhbaza Salmon

$28.00

Side Orders

Mandi Rice

$6.00

Zorbian Rice

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Garlic Sauce

$3.00

Sahwaq

$3.00

Small Mushakel

$3.00

Chicken Kabob Skewers

$5.00

Shish Kabob Skewers

$7.00

Lamb Chop

$7.00

Curly Fries

$4.00

DeBoned Chicken

$4.00

1/2 Chicken

$9.00

W/ Chicken

$18.00

Extra Honey

Side Haneeth

$24.00

Tanoor Bread

$1.00

Side Yogurt

$3.00

Skewer Kafta

$5.00

Side Yogurt/Cucumber

$4.00

Kids Meals

Cheese Burger

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$10.00

Curly Seasoned Fries

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Kids Drink

$3.00

Dessert

Sabaya Slice

$5.00

Whole Sabaya

$20.00

Kunafah cheese cake

$7.00

Turkish milk cake

$7.00

Pistachio cake

$7.00

Masoob Fatta

$10.00

Royal Fatta

$10.00

Areeka

$8.00

Date Fatta

$8.00

$3.00

Whole HoneyComb

$20.00

Coconut basbosah

$5.00

Feast Entrees

Whole Lamb w/ Rice

$600.00

Half Lamb w/ Rice

$300.00

Whole Lamb

$400.00

Half Lamb

$200.00

Whole Lamb Cooking

$150.00

Half Lamb Cooking

$75.00

Tray of Rice

$60.00

Half Tray of Rice

$30.00

Tray of Salad

$60.00

Half Tray of Salad

$30.00

Tanoor Bread

$1.00

Beverages

Adeni Tea

$3.00

Turkish Pot

$3.00

Iced Adeni Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Tea

$2.00

Bunn

$2.00

Coffee Husk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Crush Can

$3.00

Pepsi Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Yogurt Shanina

$5.00

Pop Pitcher

$12.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Spring Water

$2.00

Fresh Juice

Mango

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Summer fruit

$6.00

Minty Lime

$4.00

Mix berries

$6.00

Avocado

$6.00

Orange

$6.00

Pomegranate

$5.00

Mango

$6.00

Tropical Berries

$6.00

Milkshake skittles

$6.00

Milkshake Oreos

$6.50

Ferri Rochér

$7.00

Limegranate

$6.00

Pomegranate ( Bottle)

$16.00

Juice Bottle

$16.00

Strawberry milkshake

$6.00

Caramel milkshake

$6.00

Vanilla milkshake

$6.00

Mango milkshake

$6.00

Coffee milkshake

$6.00

Chocolate milkshake

$6.00

MOKA

Yemeni Shia

$3.00+

Adeni

$4.00+

Matcha

$5.00+

Cinnamon tea

$4.00+

Herbal TeaPot

$10.00

Turkish espresso

$3.50

12 oz English Breakfast

$2.50

12 oz Cardamon

$2.50

12 oz Chamomile

$2.50

12 oz Earl Gray

$2.50

12 oz Green Tea

$2.50

12 oz Ceylon

$2.50

Macchiato

$3.70

16 oz ice latte

$5.50

Iced Americano

$5.50

Iced moka

$5.50

Iced Yemini latte

$5.50

Butterfly Matcha

$6.00

Rose Matcha

$6.00

Rose Latte

$6.00

Lavender Latte

$6.00

Coffee

$2.00+

Espresso

$3.50+

Americano

$3.50+

Cappacino

$5.00+

Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Latte

$5.00+

French Vanilla

$5.00+

Sana'a

$6.00+

Rada'a

$6.00+

Juban

$6.00+

Turkish

$7.00+

Arabic

$6.00+

Qishr

$5.00+

Arabic Pot

$14.00

Turkish Pot

$16.00

Mofawar 16oz

$4.50

Mofawar 12oz

$3.50

Adeni 16oz

$4.50

Adeni 12oz

$3.50

Adeni L pot

$15.00

Adeni small pot

$7.00

Adeni M pot

$11.00

Mofawar L pot

$15.00

Mofawar S pot

$7.00

Mofawar M pot

$11.00

Adeni Catering Service

$113.25

Mofawer Catering Service

$113.25

Breakfast

Foul

$11.00

Fasolia

$11.00

Shak Shookah

$11.00

Lamb Liver

$17.00

Lamb Galabah

$18.00

Chicken Galabah

$14.00

Hummus with Lamb

$19.00

Hummus with Chicken

$16.00

Mathlooth

$14.00

Shrimp Gallabah

$16.00

Fatah with Honey

$10.00

Meat & Eggs

$19.00

Tanoor Bread

$1.00

Dearborn Week Menu

Fahsah

$15.00

Half Chicken Haneeth

$15.00

Shish Kabob

$15.00

Chicken Tawook

$15.00

Sheeba for 2

$40.00

Combo for 2

$40.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

22048 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124

Directions

