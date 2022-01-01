Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch

Brome Modern Eatery - Dearborn

946 Reviews

$$

22062 Michigan Ave

Dearborn, MI 48124

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Kale Crunch Salad
Original Burger
Regular Farmers Market Salad

Burgers

Original Burger

Original Burger

$11.00

Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Mcclure's Pickles, Brome Sauce

Deluxe Burger

Deluxe Burger

$12.50

Beef Bacon, Aged White Cheddar, Red Onion, Tomato, Romaine, Dijonnaise

Mex Burger

Mex Burger

$12.00

Cheddar Jack Cheese Sauce, Corn Salsa, Pickled Jalapeño, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo

Wild Mushroom Burger

Wild Mushroom Burger

$12.50

Swiss Cheese, Wild Mushroom, Arugula, Braised Onion, Mustard Grain Aioli

Dante's Heaven Burger

Dante's Heaven Burger

$12.00

Turkey Bacon, Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese, Braised Onion, Cherry Pepper Relish, Sweet Habanero

Double Stack

Double Stack

$12.00

2- 3oz Patties, Red Onion, Tomato, McClure’s Pickles, Cole Slaw, Mayo, American

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Plant-Based Vegan Patty, Mild Cheddar, Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Mcclure’s Pickles, Brome Sauce

Griddled Chicken

Griddled Chicken

$12.00

Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Romaine, Dijonnaise

Vegumami

Vegumami

$12.00

Organic Vegan Patty, Cheddar, Field Greens, Wild Mushroom, Tomato, Braised Onion, Chipotle Mayo

Veganmami

Veganmami

$11.50

Organic Vegan Patty, Field Greens, Wild Mushroom, Tomato, Braised Onion, Herb Vinaigrette

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$11.50

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Romaine, Mcclure’s Pickles, Mustard Grain Aioli

Crispy Mex

Crispy Mex

$12.00

Cheddar Jack Cheese Sauce, Corn Salsa, Pickled Jalapeño, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo

Crispy Dante's Heaven

Crispy Dante's Heaven

$12.00

Turkey Bacon, Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese, Braised Onion, Cherry Pepper Relish, Sweet Habanero

Pub-Style Fried Fish

Pub-Style Fried Fish

$12.00

Haddock, Cole Slaw, Tomato, Rémoulade

Plain Burger

Plain Burger

$8.00

One Eyed Brome

$12.50

Specials

Lemon Pepper Stepper

Lemon Pepper Stepper

$12.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Romaine, Mcclure’s Pickles, Mustard Grain Aioli

Pumpkin Pie Bowl

$13.00
Orchard Doughnut Shake

Orchard Doughnut Shake

$7.00

Greens

Regular House Salad

Regular House Salad

$7.50

Artisan Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Crouton, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Regular Kale Crunch Salad

Regular Kale Crunch Salad

$9.50

Kale, Shaved Parmesan, Toasted Breadcrumb, Dried Cranberry, Toasted Pine Nut, Lemon Vinaigrette

Regular Farmers Market Salad

Regular Farmers Market Salad

$11.00

Artisan Greens, Quinoa, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Chèvre Cheese, Herb Vinaigrette

Regular Signature Salad

Regular Signature Salad

$9.50

Artisan Greens, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Tart Apple, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese, Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$10.00

Artisan Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Crouton, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Large Kale Crunch Salad

Large Kale Crunch Salad

$13.50

Kale, Shaved Parmesan, Toasted Breadcrumb, Dried Cranberry, Toasted Pine Nut, Lemon Vinaigrette

Large Farmers Market Salad

Large Farmers Market Salad

$15.00

Artisan Greens, Quinoa, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Chèvre Cheese, Herb Vinaigrette

Large Signature Salad

Large Signature Salad

$13.50

Artisan Greens, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Tart Apple, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese, Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette

Sides

Side S&P Fries

Side S&P Fries

$4.50
Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Side Tots

Side Tots

$5.50
Side Sweet Puffs

Side Sweet Puffs

$6.50
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00
Chili Cheese Tots

Chili Cheese Tots

$8.00
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.50
Cheese Tots

Cheese Tots

$6.50
Side Cajun Fries

Side Cajun Fries

$5.00

Side Garlic Cilantro Fries

$5.50Out of stock

Handful Garlic Cilantro Fries

$3.50Out of stock
Handful S&P Fries

Handful S&P Fries

$3.00
Handful Cajun Fries

Handful Cajun Fries

$3.50
Handful Sweet Potato Fries

Handful Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00
Handful Tater Tots

Handful Tater Tots

$3.50
Handful Sweet Potato Puffs

Handful Sweet Potato Puffs

$4.50
Handful Chili Cheese Fries

Handful Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00
Handful Chili Cheese Tots

Handful Chili Cheese Tots

$6.50
Handful Cheese Fries

Handful Cheese Fries

$4.00
Handful Cheese Tots

Handful Cheese Tots

$4.50

Sliced Chicken Breast

$5.50

Sliced Crispy Chicken

$6.00
Side Greek Style Fries

Side Greek Style Fries

$7.50

Handful Greek Fries

$5.50

Kids

Young Burger

Young Burger

$6.00
Organic Peanut Butter & Jelly

Organic Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.00
Hotdog

Hotdog

$6.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Impossible Nuggets

Impossible Nuggets

$7.00

Milkshakes

Cornflake Shake

Cornflake Shake

$6.00
Malted Chocolate Shake

Malted Chocolate Shake

$6.00
Reese's Shake

Reese's Shake

$6.00
Salted Caramel Shake

Salted Caramel Shake

$6.00
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$6.00
Vanilla Bean Shake

Vanilla Bean Shake

$5.00
Biscoff Cookie Butter Shake

Biscoff Cookie Butter Shake

$6.00
Oreo Cookie Shake

Oreo Cookie Shake

$6.00
Orchard Doughnut Shake

Orchard Doughnut Shake

$7.00

Sauces & Dressings

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Herb Vinaigrette

$1.00

Lemon Vinaigrette

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Brome Sauce

$1.00

Dijonnaise

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Cheddar Jack Cheese

$1.00

Chipotle Ketchup

$1.00

Garlic Cilantro

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Maple Sriracha

$1.00

Remoulade

$1.00

Sweet Habanero

$1.00

Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Vegan Mayo

$1.00

Cherry Pepper Relish

$1.00

Mustard Grain Aioli

$1.00

Vegan Brome Sauce

$1.00

Desserts/Snacks

Brownie Cookie

Brownie Cookie

$3.50
Fruit Snack

Fruit Snack

$1.25Out of stock

Smoothies

Pina Kale-ata

Pina Kale-ata

$7.00

Kale, Pineapple, Avocado, Granny Smith, Spinach, Organic Agave, E3 Live

Banana Nut Butter

Banana Nut Butter

$7.00

Almond Mylk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Hazelnut Butter, Hemp Seed, Maca, Cacao Powder, Chia Seed, Sesame Seed, Maple Syrup

Berries n' Cream

Berries n' Cream

$7.50

Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Mulberry, Goji Berries, Coconut Milk, Chia Seed, Raw Honey

Ocean Breeze

Ocean Breeze

$6.50

Strawberry, Banana, Acai, Organic Agave Nectar, Raw Honey, Almond Mylk

Cream Mango Tango

Cream Mango Tango

$7.50

Mango, Orange, Avocado, Lime Zest, Flax Seed, Chili Powder, Maple Syrup

Tropical Cacao

Tropical Cacao

$7.50

Banana, Maple Syrup, Coconut Palm Sugar, Cacao Powder, Cacao Nibs, Flax Seed, Coconut Milk

Juices

Sour Green Apple

Sour Green Apple

$7.50

Granny Smith, Lemon, Ginger, Pink Himalayan Salt

Fountain of Youth

Fountain of Youth

$8.50

Kale, Celery, Spinach, Cucumber, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon

Sunset Horizon

Sunset Horizon

$7.50

Carrot, Orange, Turmeric, Celery, Ginger, Granny Smith

Gold Rush

Gold Rush

$8.00

Grapefruit, Orange, Ginger, Lemon, Turmeric

Emerald Harvest

Emerald Harvest

$8.00

Granny Smith, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, E3 Live

Scarlet Glow

Scarlet Glow

$8.00

Beet, Carrot, Pear, Pineapple, Orange, Lemon, Ginger

Simply Juices

Apple

Apple

$6.50
Carrot

Carrot

$5.00
Orange

Orange

$6.50
Celery

Celery

$5.00
Beet

Beet

$5.50
Pineapple

Pineapple

$7.00

Craft Beverages

Herbal Aid

Herbal Aid

$5.00

Basil, Mint, Dill, Rosemary, Elderflower, Lemonade

Kombucha Sunrise

Kombucha Sunrise

$7.50

Pineapple, agave and mint mixed with original kombucha topped with freshly juiced strawberries.

Maqui Mixology

Maqui Mixology

$5.50

Cinnamon Infused Black Tea, Organic Maqui, Muddled Berries, Pineapple Juice, Organic Agave

Matcha Palmer

Matcha Palmer

$4.50

Matcha Green Tea, Ginger Lemonade, Monk Fruit Sweetener

Oasis

Oasis

$8.00

H20, Lemon, Blue Majik Algae, Organic Agave Nectar

Passionate Pear

Passionate Pear

$7.00

Michigan raw honey, house squeezed lemon juice, freshly juiced pears and ginger root, finished with fresh raspberry puree and basil.

Shots

Cleanse Shot

Cleanse Shot

$4.00

Kale

Resistance Shot

Resistance Shot

$3.50

Ginger & Lemon

Activate Shot

Activate Shot

$5.00

E3 Live with BrainON

Immunize Shot

Immunize Shot

$4.00

Turmeric Root, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne

Bowls

Berrnana Delight

Berrnana Delight

$12.00

Banana, Strawberry, Organic Acai, Almond Mylk Topped with Turmeric Granola, Banana, Shaved Coconut, Strawberry, Chocolate Hazelnut Butter, Chia Seed

Gym Nut

Gym Nut

$12.00

Banana, Strawberry, Organic Acai, Almond Mylk Topped with Turmeric Granola, Banana, Ground Flax, Raw Honey, Organic Peanut Butter, Cacao Nibs, Hemp Seed

Pitaya Paradise

Pitaya Paradise

$12.00

Dragon Fruit, Banana, Mango, Kiwi, Coconut Water, Organic Agave Nectar Topped with Kiwi, Banana, Goji Berry, Pineapple, Shaved Coconut, Coconut Palm Sugar

Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$13.00

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Honey, Blue Spirulina, Coconut Milk Topped with: Fresh Mango, Raspberry, Blueberry, Turmeric Granola, Chia Seed Pudding, Shaved Coconut

Pumpkin Bowl

Pumpkin Bowl

$13.00

Dragon Fruit, Banana, Mango, Kiwi, Coconut Water, Organic Agave Nectar Topped with Kiwi, Banana, Goji Berry, Pineapple, Shaved Coconut, Coconut Palm Sugar

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We pledge fresh never-frozen meat that goes into our burgers. We pledge beef that only comes from grass-fed cows that lead comfortable lives. We pledge ingredients that are NON GMO certified so that what mother nature intended is all that goes into our bodies. We pledge sustainable business practices that increase efficiency and reduce waste.

Website

Location

22062 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124

Directions

