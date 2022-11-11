Supergeil imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Supergeil

2442 Michigan Ave.

Detroit, MI 48216

Soda

Casamara Club

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Faygo

$3.00

Q Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ice T

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Top Note Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Vernors

$3.00

Merch

Black T Shirt

$25.00

Blue T Shirt

$25.00

Grey T Shirt

$25.00

Large Mug

$20.00

Small Mug

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Supergeil is inspired by the energy and food of Berlin’s Kreuzberg district. Not unlike Corktown, it is a neighborhood on the edge of center. It’s a multicultural place where artists, students, and Germany’s largest Turkish population live together. The result is blocks of intense street art, Turkish bakeries, late night food stalls, and local watering holes serving German beer, and no matter what people get up to during the day, any good late night session ends with friends at a döner kebab stand. The döner is without a doubt the king of the Kreuzberg bar crawl. So we are bringing our version of the Kreuzberg döner experience to Detroit and creating a place where you can begin and end your evening. Our cocktail menu pulls from the vibrant colors, spices and punchy flavors of the district. Our light and dark beer selection are a reference to the “branded” corner bars scattered throughout the neighborhood. Our food is diverse, direct and craveable.

2442 Michigan Ave., Detroit, MI 48216

Directions

