Mexican & Tex-Mex

Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit

2,862 Reviews

$

4000 Livernois Ave

Detroit, MI 48210

Order Again

Popular Items

Torta
10" Burrito
Flour Taco L

A la Carte

Regular Corn Taco

$2.25

Corn Taco Supreme

$2.75

Tacos de guisado

$3.00

Regular Flour Taco

$2.50

Flour Taco Supreme

$3.25

Hardshell Supreme

$2.25

Hardshell Regular

$2.25

Cazuela Taco

$2.99

Fish Taco

$3.99

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Tostada

$3.75

Flauta

$2.99

Sope

$3.25

Cazuelita

$3.25

Tamales

$2.00

Tamal preparado

$2.50

Chimichanga

$8.99

Enchilada

$2.75

Enchilada preparada

$2.99

Taco dorado de papa

$1.99

Taco dorado de papa preparado

$2.50

Taco dorado de carne

$2.25

Taco dorado de carne preparado

$2.75

Gorditas

$3.99

Quesadilla De Masa

$4.99

Quesadilla De Masa Preparada

$4.99

Platanitos

$4.50

Popusas Sola

$4.50

Popusas Preparadas

$4.99

Tamales Preparados

$2.75

Chile

$6.50

3 Birria Quesadillas

$11.00

Lunches

Flour Taco L

$8.99

Corn Taco L

$8.99

Hard Corn Taco L

$8.99

Cazuela Taco L

$8.99

Flautas L

$8.99

Tamales L

$8.99

Sopes L

$8.99

Cazuelitas L

$8.99

Tostadas L

$9.25

Lonche De Guiso

$8.99

Enchiladas

$8.99

Lonche De Gorditas

$8.99

Dinners

Flour Taco D

$10.99

Corn Taco D

$9.99

Hard Corn D

$9.99

Cazo Combo

$10.49

Shrimp Taco D

$9.99

Fish Taco D

$9.99

Cazuela Taco D

$10.99

Flautas D

$10.99

Tamales D

$10.99

Sopes D

$10.99

Cazuelitas D

$10.99

Chimichanga D

$10.49

Tostadas Meal

$10.99

Enchiladas dinner

$10.99

Enchiladas suizas

$10.99

Milanesa D

$10.49

Gordita D

$10.99

Dinner De Asada

$11.49

Birria Quesadilla Dinner

$11.50

Quesadillas

10" Q. Meal

$8.49

10" Q. A La Carte

$7.49

12" Q. Meal

$10.49

12" Q. A La Carte

$9.49

10" Cheese Q. Meal

$6.99

10" Cheese Q. A La Carte

$5.99

12" Cheese Q. Meal

$8.49

12" Cheese Q. A La Carte

$7.99

10" Veggie Q. Meal

$7.49

10" Veggie Q. A la Carte

$5.99

12" Veggie Q. Meal

$9.49

12" Veggie Q. A la Carte

$7.99

10" Shrimp Q. Meal

$9.99

10" Shrimp Q. A la Carte

$8.99

12" Shrimp Q. Meal

$11.99

12" Shrimp Q. A La Carte

$10.99

Burritos

12" Burrito

$10.99

10" Burrito

$8.49

12" Shrimp Burrito

$11.99

10" Shrimp Burrito

$9.99

12" Veggie Burrito

$9.99

10" Veggie Burrito

$7.49

Small Burrito

$4.99

Make-A-Bowl

$10.99

Make-A-Shrimp Bowl

$11.99

Make-A- Veggie Bowl

$9.99

Small shrimp burrito

$5.99

Small veggie burrito

$4.50

Happy Box

$11.99

Burrito Chiles Relleno

$12.99

Burrito Guisado

$12.99

Specialties

Torta

$8.99

Sml Botana

$9.49

Lrg Botana

$11.99

Sml Shrimp Botana

$10.99

Lrg Shrimp Botana

$12.99

Sml Veggie Botana

$9.49

Lg Veggie Botana

$10.49

Cazuela Sandwich

$10.99

Cazuelas Shrimp Sandwich

$11.99

Veggie Cazuela Sandwich

$9.99

10x10 Regular

$15.00

10x10 Supreme

$19.99

Hamburguesa

$9.50

Hamburguesa de pollo

$9.50

Pizzas

$10.49+

5 piece wings

$4.75

Hawaiana

$10.99

Salads

Cazuela Salad w/ Meat

$10.49

Cazueta Salad w/ Shrimp

$11.49

Cazuela Veggie Salad

$8.99

Chef salad

$7.99+

Extras

Small Meat

$1.49

Large Meat

$2.49

Small Salsa

$0.35

Large Salsa

$0.70

2oz Queso

$0.89

Sour Cream

$0.45

+ 1 Topping

$0.45

+ Cheese

$0.75

+ Fajita Veggies

$0.75

+ Guacamole

$0.99

+ Avocado

$0.99

+ Shrimp

$1.99

+ Rice

$0.99

+ 1 Tortilla

$0.75

Delivery Fee (5mi)

$5.00

Delivery Fee (10mi)

$10.00

Side 1.00

$1.00

Small Side Salad

$1.50

Extra

$0.50

Sides

Sm Rice

$3.49

Lrg Rice

$4.49

Sml Beans

$3.49

Lrg Beans

$3.49

Garden Salad

$5.00

Sml Chips

$2.00

Lrg Chips

$3.00

Small Salsa

$1.99

Sml Chips/Salsa

$3.99

Large Salsa

$3.99

Lrg Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Sml Guacamole & Chips

$5.25

Lrg Guacamole & Chips

$7.49

Small Fries

$2.25

Large Fries

$3.89

Lrg Guacamole

$6.75

Sml Guacamole

$4.50

12 6" Tortillas

$2.69

Garden Salad

$4.50

Arroz 32oz

$8.99

Desserts

Flan

$4.49

Cheese Cake

$4.49

Arroz Con Leche

$3.99

3 Leches

$4.49

1 Churro

$2.00

Gelatina

$2.99

Churro with Ice Cream

$5.79

Fried Ice Cream

$6.49

Churro Grande

$2.00

Capirotada

$6.50

Vegan Options

3 Crispy rolled up tacos served with Rice and Beans, Garnished wit lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Cilantro Jalapeño Hot and Mild Salsa on the side

Sweet Potatoes Flautas

$10.49

Potatoes Flautas

$10.49

Spinach Flautas

$10.49

Buffette

Cajita

$9.00

Dinner

$12.49

Caldo

$9.49+

Por libra pollo/puerco

$10.50

Por libra Res / cabeza / birria

$12.00

Dozena tamales

$17.00

Media dozena

$9.95

Menudo (Copy)

$9.99+

Breakfast

Dinners

$9.49

Burrito special

$4.99

Burrito combo

$8.99

Breakfast burr

$3.99+

Aguas frescas

Agua fresca chica

$3.99

Agua fresca grande

$4.99

Agua en botella

$4.49

Jugos naturales

Small Juice

$5.99

Medium Juice

$7.49

Large Juice

$9.49

Chico verde

$7.49

Grande verde

$9.49

Sunrise smoothies

Verde

$6.99

Berry mix

$6.99

Mojito

$6.99

Peanut butter

$6.99

Bebidas calientes

Champurrado

$3.50+

Atole de nuez

$3.50+

Atole de elote

$3.50+

Avena

$3.50+

Arroz con leche

$3.50+

Licuados

Strawberry

$4.99+

Banana

$4.99+

Mixed

$4.99+

Mango

$4.99+

Chocomiles

Nuez

$2.99+

Chocolate

$2.99+

Fresa

$2.99+

Extra

Multivitamins

$0.75

Probiotics

$0.75

Vitamin C

$0.75

B-12

$0.75

Whole grain oats

$0.75

Chia seeds

$0.75

Whey protein

$1.00

Almonds

$1.00

Cocoa

$0.75

Green tea

$0.75

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Greek yogurt

$1.00
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4000 Livernois Ave, Detroit, MI 48210

Directions

Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit image
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit image

